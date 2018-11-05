New Times' 2018 Anti-Endorsements: Don't Vote for These Psychos or Amendments on Tuesday

Florida voters really blew it in 2016. They elected Donald Trump. They re-elected Marco-effing-Rubio. Both of those guys now spend every morning Tweeting in their bathrobes while marching the country ever closer to outright fascism and the climate-change apocalypse. Things are very very bad right now, and it is largely Florida's fault.

But tomorrow is election day once again, and Floridians can at least try to put some kind of check on the Trump Administration or the usually-right-wing state legislature. We can hopefully avoid a future in which military snipers will be legally allowed to murder kneeling NFL protesters or whatever crackpot idea Trump burps out after eating a huge bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. None of this is an endorsement of the confused, terrified, and inept Florida Democrats, but they at least don't seem to be actively trying to construct an electrified fence on the U.S. border.

Thanks to a bizarrely progressive law in Florida, a hell of a lot of people have already voted early in the 2018 midterm election. As it stands, early turnout has significantly eclipsed that of the 2014 midterm election, and more registered Democrats than Republicans have voted so far. Time will tell how the results really turn out tomorrow night. But, if you haven't voted yet, here's a handy primer on candidates and ballot-measures to avoid at all costs:

1. Senate Candidate Rick Scott

What's left to be said about Rick Scott after living through eight years with his skeletal, banshee-like body occupying the governor's mansion? It's easy to gloss over how uniquely bad Scott truly is. He is a Medicare fraudster who decided in 2018 to just lean into his status as a person who stole ungodly amounts of money from poor and sick people in the 1990s. His latest TV ads highlight the fact that Scott does, technically speaking, have a family: The ads show him kidding around with his grandchildren and pretending that they aren't all terrified of the fact that he smells like sulfur and that his skin flakes off when you hug him. The ad likely came about after some focus group reported that Scott seems spooky and did not seem to elicit joy or any emotions beside spite, bitterness, and avarice. (During his eight years as governor, data show that Florida became a significantly harsher and crueler place for the working class and the poor.)

None of this means that his Democratic opponent, Bill Nelson, is not also a skeletal, inhuman ghoul — Nelson both looks and acts as if he died in 2006. Nelson's face and his voting record are nightmarish. In any other election year, we'd be spending these column-inches clowning Nelson, who has seemingly no idea how to campaign or engender popular support and comes across as if he's terrified of losing. But 2018 is a race between a corpse and a reanimated zombie, and at this point, the corpse at least seems less likely to bite.

2. Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis

Reporters have rightfully spilled tons of ink this year outlining how DeSantis hangs out with racists, has said some racist stuff, and generally is running a campaign so brazenly anti-immigrant that he might as well read from the racist novel Camp of the Saints on the campaign trail. Those criticisms are all entirely fair and accurate. But the thing that has not been fully fleshed out is how truly dumb Ron DeSantis really seems: He comes across as a candidate who has never had to speak to a non-Fox-News audience in his life and simply does not understand that you can't use words like "monkey" on TV when talking about black people. He comes across as drunk on TV even when he's obviously sober. We read his racist 2011 book Dreams From Our Founding Fathers and, in addition to being offended by the parts where he makes escuses for the legalization of slavery in 1787, the book was just absolutely, head-bangingly dull.

3. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart

Speaking of dull people — Miami Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, ladies and gentlemen!

4. Rep. Carlos Curbelo



Curbelo and Diaz-Balart make up Miami's tag-team of Reasonable Conservative Congressmembers, the type of guys who Totally, Definitely Repudiate Donald Trump's Horrible Actions As President but constantly vote to advance his agenda anyway. Curbelo, even more than Diaz-Balart, whines like an absolute child whenever someone points out that his actual policy ideas are virtually identical to that of Trump's — according to FiveThirtyEight.com, Curbelo votes in-line with Trump's agenda 83 percent of the time. That fact is often conspicuously absent from national media profiles on Curbelo, which whitewash his self-mythology that he's just a Good Guy Who Just Believes in Small Government and not another Paul-Ryan-style psycho who is dead-set on taking people's health care and social-welfare programs away. (Diaz-Balart is basically the same guy, just more boring and less vocal.) Pretending a Reasonable Conservative could win back the Republican Party is sort of like tricking yourself into believing that a new haircut will save your failed, dying marriage to someone who's cheating on you with a meth-addicted biker. Too little, too late.

5. State Rep. Bryan Avila

Remember when, amid his N-word-spewing scandal, ex-State Senator Frank Artiles also got caught hiring unqualified models and Hooters waitresses as "consultants" and interns? State-senator Bryan Avila was quietly mentioned in one of those blockbuster stories as having also hired one of those same, unqualified "interns." Nobody seems to remember this.

6. State Rep. Candidate Michael Grieco

Grieco has shown over his entire career in public service that he cannot keep his absolutely gigantic ego in check. As a local state attorney, he famously had to resign from prosecuting the murder of football star Sean Taylor because Grieco was using the case to promote his side gig as DJ ESQ, the tune-slinging defense lawyer. Grieco was similarly undone when he tried to run for Miami Beach Mayor: He probably would have won, if not for the fact that he (allegedly) hatched a painfully obvious plan to pump foreign money from a Norwegian guy into his campaign through an illegal "straw donor." He pleaded no contest to those charges but simply cannot stop himself from trying to run for office again. He'll probably win and do something else stupid within weeks.

7. Constitutional Amendment Five, Which Would Basically Make it Impossible to Raise Taxes

Constitutional Amendment Five would force the Florida Legislature to obtain a super-majority (60 percent) of votes in order to raise any new taxes or fees at the state level. In practice, this would make it impossible to create any new social programs in Florida: As it stands, Florida is a purple state and its voting districts are gerrymandered to hell, and so Republicans are pretty much always going to have upwards of 40-50 percent of the state legislature. New taxes on the rich or carbon-polluting corporations to pay for climate-change improvements? Likely impossible if this passes. State-level Medicare-for-All programs? Good luck. This idea is insane.

8. Constitutional Amendment Six: "Rights" of Crime Victims, AKA "Marsy's Law"

This one sounds nice! Who doesn't want to help crime victims feel better? The problem, of course, is in the details: Marsy's Law-style-bills are being pushed by a telecommunications billionaire from California who thinks that crime victims should have a say in an alleged criminal's sentencing, parole hearings, and even seemingly innocuous things like whether they get their voting rights back or move from prison to prison. The American Civil Liberties Union opposes Amendment Six — in other states, the seemingly well intentioned amendment has led to people sitting in jail for longer periods of time. Actual justice-reform advocates instead say it would be cheaper and more helpful to society if we funded therapy and counseling for crime-victims instead of letting them act out their revenge-fantasies in court.

9. County Referendum Five: Banning Grassroots Groups from Paying Canvassers Per-Signature

This one also sounds nice: It would ban Miami-Dade County groups from paying petition-gatherers for each signature they obtain for a given issue. But these types of bans have been criticized in other states and cities for making it harder for small, grassroots groups and candidates to gather signatures or knock door-to-door: The LA Weekly in 2009 noted that the people backing a similar ban in California came from Big Pharma and Big Business and that the measure was a "pseudo-reform" and "sleazy." Then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger ultimately vetoed it.

10. Miami's Strong-Mayor Initiative

Miami mayors are almost uniformly insane or corrupt. Generally speaking, this is why the town has a city manager who deals with hiring, firing, or directing most nonpartisan, nonpolitical city employees, including sanitation and fire-rescue workers. If passed, the strong-mayor initiative would basically handicap the city manager and put the mayor in charge of most day-to-day city activities. Miami's current mayor, Francis Suarez, appears to be transactional and politically motivated, but not generally an outright criminal. That, however, might not be true for candidates in the future. Let's not risk letting Joe Carollo, for example, run the city.