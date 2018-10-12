Dasher & Crank Collabs With Salty Donut, Zak the Baker, Bunnie Cakes, and Others

Today Dasher & Crank will begin churning out eight limited-edition ice creams to celebrate National Dessert Day this Sunday, October 14.

Available exclusively at the Wynwood ice-cream parlor, each flavor highlights a different dessert by a local pastry shop, including Zak the Baker, Cindy Lou's Cookies, the Salty Donut, Bunnie Cakes, and Fireman Derek's.

Since debuting on NW Second Avenue this past April, the light-pink store with a glowing neon ice-cream cone has earned a reputation for concocting exotic flavors such as raspberry wasabi and mint with activated charcoal. Last month, the shop collaborated with Miami breweries on beer-infused ice creams, which sold out in mere days.

Similar to Dasher & Crank's beer flavors, the shop's National Dessert Day creams will be available till they run out, which cofounder Daniel Levine estimates might be as early as next week. Scoops start at $5.

"I have great relationships with all of these businesses," Levine says. "It's incredible how helpful people in the industry are with each other. Everyone is so eager to give advice, lend a helping hand, or collaborate on something.

Here's the lineup of Dasher & Crank's new ice creams:

Zak the Baker. Using a vanilla cream base, Levine has created two babka flavors using Zak the Baker's chocolate and cinnamon pastries. They're sold separately, so combine the two by asking for a scoop of each.

Cindy Lou's Cookies. Owner Cindy Kruse developed an all-new cookie for Levine to blend into his ice cream. The brownie krispy crunch, which is now available at Kruse's store in Little River for a limited time, includes a fudge brownie-style cookie smeared with Nutella and topped with milk chocolate and Rice Krispies. As for the ice cream, Levine combines cookie chunks into a chocolate ice-cream base.

The Salty Donut. Using the Salty Donut's brown butter and sea salt doughnut, Levine has created a Per'La espresso coffee and doughnut flavor.

Bunnie Cakes. This vegan variety calls for cashew milk from Dr Smood blended with confetti cake from Bunnie Cakes.

Fireman Derek's. Levine is behind three flavors using Fireman Derek's pies: chunky flan with caramel custard and a flan-sauce swirl; guava berry crumble with vanilla ice cream; and salted caramel ice cream with salted caramel pie chunks.

When the batches run out, they're gone for good — or until Levine decides to incorporate them into the store's regular menu.

Otherwise, swing by for a few classics, such as Your Basic Vanilla, the Chocolate Crank, and Chicken and Waffles, which mixes bits of chicken and waffle from nearby Kush.

"With desserts this good, we tried to stay out of the way and let them shine through," Levine says.

Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.