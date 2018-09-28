Dasher & Crank Collaborates With Miami Breweries on Limited-Edition Beer Ice Creams

Oktoberfest in Miami calls for chilled beer, live music, and German eats. This weekend, Dasher & Crank wants to add ice cream to the mix.

The shop has launched four limited-edition ice-cream flavors infused with suds from Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, J. Wakefield, and Concrete Beach.

Since debuting on NW Second Avenue in Wynwood this past April, the light-pink store with a glowing neon ice-cream-cone sign has earned a reputation for churning out exotic flavors such as raspberry wasabi and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Ryan Elias and Daniel Levine. Chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran, is no longer involved with the project, so Levine has taken over flavor and recipe development.