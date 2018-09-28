Dasher & Crank Collaborates With Miami Breweries on Limited-Edition Beer Ice Creams

Oktoberfest in Miami calls for chilled beer, live music, and German eats. This weekend, Dasher & Crank wants to add ice cream to the mix.
The shop has launched four limited-edition ice-cream flavors infused with suds from Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, J. Wakefield, and Concrete Beach.
Since debuting on NW Second Avenue in Wynwood this past April, the light-pink store with a glowing neon ice-cream-cone sign has earned a reputation for churning out exotic flavors such as raspberry wasabi and mint with activated charcoal. The brains behind the operation are Miami restaurateurs Ryan Elias and Daniel Levine. Chef Thomas McCarthy, a 20-year pastry veteran, is no longer involved with the project, so Levine has taken over flavor and recipe development.
Levine's beer creams will be available at the store until supplies run out, which he estimates might be as early as next week. Scoops start at $5.
"Dasher & Crank was born out of working with Miami's best food artisans to create unique flavors," Levine says. "The guys at these breweries are superpassionate about what they do. After they supplied some beer for me to play with, I realized how delicious these flavors can be."
Though the following flavors will be available for only a short time, Levine hopes to add a few signature beer flavors to Dasher & Crank's roster.
Wynwood Brewing Company. According to Levine, head brewer Nik Mebane taught him an ancient German technique called eisbocking, which removes the water content from beer. Using that technique, Levine created a smooth and flavorful cream using Wynwood Brewing's Doppelbock and a blend of single-origin dark and milk chocolates.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. Using the Colombian citrus fruit lulo, which Veza Sur employs to make a sour beer, Levine combined the beer and chunks of the fruit to make a lulo sour sorbet.
J. Wakefield Brewing. Levine blended J. Wakefield's A Stout With No Name with fresh-roasted Per'La espresso and a homemade marshmallow swirl.
Concrete Beach Brewery. The brewery supplied Levine with its Oktoberfest-inspired beer Floridafest, which he combined with caramel cream and chunks of German-style pretzels.
When the batches run out, they're gone for good — or until Levine decides to incorporate them into the store's year-round menu.
Otherwise, swing by for a few classics, such as Your Basic Vanilla, the Chocolate Crank, and Chicken and Waffles, which mixes bits of chicken and waffle from nearby Kush.
Dasher & Crank. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com. Wednesday through Sunday 2 to 10 p.m.
