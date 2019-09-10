Coconut Grove's Pumpkin Patch Festival Returns October 26

Seasonal changes in South Florida are clandestine, especially when temperatures soar into the mid 80s well into November. Nonetheless, Miami denizens still enjoy the delights of Autumn in the form of pumpkin spice lattes, Fall-scented candles and the Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival.

Voted one of the top harvest festivals by O, The Oprah Magazine , the beloved event returns to its original location inside Peacock Park on October 26th and will run through October 27th.

New additions to the festival include a gourd-centric food court with bites like spicy pumpkin and chicken shish kebabs dressed in curry, pumpkin arugula flatbread, sweet potato fries sprinkled with pumpkin spice seasoning, and a variety of pumpkin stuffed tacos. Naturally, dessert options will include pumpkin pie.

EXPAND Pumpkin pie Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival

2019's celebration will also tout a pumpkin-themed bar featuring Samuel Adams Octoberfest and Angry Orchard hard ciders. Patrons can also get their hands on two fall-themed cocktails. The Angry Bomb is a cider libation comprised of Angry Orchard and Fireball whiskey, and the Pumpkin Pie is made with pumpkin-spiced rum, cinnamon schnapps, and heavy cream.

"We are looking forward to another fun-filled Pumpkin Patch Festival that truly captures the spirit of the season,” says Vanessa Goodis, organizer. And with over 2,500 pumpkins for sale, you're instantly transported to a Fall wonderland.

As for activities, there's no shortage. The event boasts a slew of carnival rides, a cornstalk maze, face painting, a pumpkin decorating tent, and multiple photo opportunities for the whole family. But the best part remains hunting for the best soon-to-be Jack-O-Lantern on the lot, and bringing it home to your front step.

Admission is $20 per person for those ages 2 and up and kids under 24 months old get in free. Food, drinks, pumpkins, and pumpkin decorating accessories are not included. Carnival rides are included with ticket purchase.

Coconut Grove Pumpkin Patch Festival. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 26 and Sunday, October 27 at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; coconutgrovepumpkinpatch.com. Tickets cost $20.