Miami's Best Summer 2019 Happy Hour Deals

Summer is in full swing in Miami. It's time to enjoy longer days at the beach, catch beautiful sunsets, and beat the heat by cooling off with some amazing drinks.

Luckily for us, the hottest time of the year brings cheaper booze and bites. Below are the best spots in town to celebrate your hours off work this summer.

EXPAND 90 Miles cocktail at Ariete. Battery Operated Productions

Ariete. Head to Michael Beltran's eatery in Coconut Grove to enjoy special bites paired with 25 percent off all libations, including signature cocktails like the Walter Mercado with Sipsmith gin, Bruxo X mezcal, yellow chartreuse, agave treacle, and CBD-infused butterfly pea tea. Daily 4 to 7 p.m. at 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; ariete.com.

Bakan. Kick off your summer afternoons with Bakan's two-for-one special on beer, wine by the glass, and housemade margaritas, including the Bakan Clasica and the Verde Que Te Quiero Verde. Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-396-7080; bakanwynwood.com.

Bar Bevy. Dave Grutman and Pharrell’s cocktail lounge is hosting a "Til 8" happy hour featuring a selection of $8 hand-crafted cocktails, beer, wine, and bites. Highlights include the Groot Dip sliders made with grandma Sylvia’s secret roast beef and lobster crostini to pair with cocktails like the Odette, made with Three Olives vodka, lychee, coconut, and lavender; and the Red Hot Mule with Brugal Especial rum, strawberry, chili, lime, and ginger beer. Tuesday through Saturday 5 to 8 p.m. at 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.

Coyo Taco Brickell. Score signature margaritas and drinks for $6 at Coyo Taco this summer. Beer and select wines cost $4, along with taco deals. Monday through Friday 5 to 8 p.m. at 1111 SW First St., Miami; 786-773-3337; coyo-taco.com.

The Deck at Island Gardens. During sunset hour, this waterfront restaurant features a happy hour of $2 oysters and specially priced cocktails. Thursday through Sunday 6 to 8 p.m. at 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 786-627-4949; islandgardens.com.

Il Giardino at Mr. C Coconut Grove. Order a Negroni and the second is on the house this summer at Mr. C Coconut Grove's new lobby outdoor garden. Daily 5 to 8 p.m. at 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

MC Kitchen. The aperitivo hour at MC Kitchen features $7 food options and handcrafted cocktails, like the Kimberly, made with Sombra mezcal, Ancho Reyes, lime juice, and agave; and the MC Spritz, a mix of Aperol, prosecco, strawberry, and blood orange Pellegrino. Eats include short-rib pizzette topped with caramelized onions, a salumi and cheese board, and salmon crudo. Monday through Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-456-9948; mckitchenmiami.com.

Monty's Coconut Grove. Unwind after a long day with live music, $5 drinks and $6 wine, mojitos, and frozen cocktails. In addition, find beer options ranging from $3 to $5. Monty's also serves Pacific stone crabs priced between $5 and $11, and oysters, shrimp, and clams for $1 apiece. Monday through Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.

No. 3 Social. Visit this rooftop bar for a summer special of three drinks with selected spirits and a bar bite for $25. Live DJ music starts at 6 p.m. Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com.

EXPAND Summer happy hour at Novikov. Novikov Miami

Novikov. Snag a spot at this downtown eatery's bar and enjoy $8 wine and cocktails, Soto sake for $18 per bottle, and Whispering Angel bottles for $23. Food highlights include king crab roll, spicy salmon roll, shishito peppers, and soft-shell crab ($8 each). Monday through Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-489-1000; novikovmiami.com.

PM Buenos Aires Fish & Steakhouse. The summer happy hour menu at PM Buenos Aires features octopus carpaccio and salmon tartare ($10 each), chorizo ($5), and prime American sliders ($6), along with $6 drinks, $5 wines, and $4 beer and sangria. Monday through Friday 3 to 7 p.m. at 1453 S. Miami Ave, Miami; 305-200-5606; pmrestaurants.com.

RSWB at the W South Beach hotel. For happy hour, chef Josh Gripper offers a $9 food menu with special bites like Sicilian arancini with eggplant caponata; deviled eggs with caviar and crispy chicken skin; and a variety of East and West Coast oysters ($1.75 each). Signature cocktails cost $8. Daily 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; rwsbmiami.com.

The Spillover. Happy hour tacos cost $5 each or three for $14, including Bao Chicka Wow with pulpo- style cilantro garlic aioli and grilled onions; and Let’s Taco ‘Bout Lobster with cured bacon, beet mustard, microgreens, and won ton wrapper. Wash them down with $10 cocktails like the tequila-based Que Exótica and We’re Jammin’. Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. at 2911 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-456-5723; thespillovermiami.com.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House. Daily happy hour features 30 percent off select drinks. On Wednesdays, guests also enjoy 30 percent off all whiskey. Daily 4 to 7 pm. at 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-529-6523; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com.

Verde. Stop by the Pérez Art Museum Miami's eatery for $5 drinks, including mojitos, old-fashioneds, and margaritas. Specials also include $6 beer options, $5 wine selections, and $8 specialty cocktails all summer long. Thursday 5 to 9 p.m. at 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-375-8282; pamm.org.

EXPAND Three-dollar beers at Veza Sur. Scott Harris

Veza Sur Brewing Co. This Friday, July 5, Veza Sur debuts a summer happy hour with all beers $3 each, except barrel-aged beers. Tuesday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasurbrewing.com.

Villa Azur. Cocktails are marked down 30 percent at the bar during happy hour. Daily except Thursday 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 309 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-763-8688; villaazurmiami.com.

Wynwood Kitchen & Bar. Enjoy $6 beers, wine, and drinks, along with all signature cocktails for $10. Wynwood Kitchen & Bar is also offering $5 bites, including ropa vieja empanadas, shrimp tacos, and patacón sliders. Monday through Friday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2550 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-722-8959; wynwoodkitchenandbar.com.