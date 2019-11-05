 


    Herban Planet
4
Happy hour at VerdeEXPAND
Happy hour at Verde
Verde

Miami's Best Fall 2019 Happy Hours

Juliana Accioly | November 5, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

It's fall in Miami. And, even with temperatures still hovering in the high 80s, tourism is picking up, and the holidays are fast approaching.

This season, local eateries are offering the happiest hours yet. They feature beer, wine, and cocktail specials in charming spaces, with plenty of good food to go with the discounted booze in case it gets your head spinning.

Read on for the most wallet-friendly Miami happy hours to hit this season.

Cocktail at BartacoEXPAND
Cocktail at Bartaco
Tom McGovern

Bartaco

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura
305-614-8226
bartaco.com/location/aventura



Stop by this new Aventura restaurant on weekdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to experience the High Tide menu at a discounted price. Must-tries include the Mojito Tinto with Flor de Cana silver rum, spiced sangria, freshly squeezed lime, mint, and sugar ($7.50), and Smoke On The Water with Banhez mezcal, Cappelletti aperitivo, watermelon, lemon, and mint ($7). The special menu also includes a selection of wines and specialty sangrias available by the glass or carafe.

Smoke & FireEXPAND
Smoke & Fire
Courtesy of Boulud Sud

Boulud Sud

255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami
305-421-8800
bouludsud.com



Chef Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami eatery has launched a new Saturday late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. until midnight. Enjoy a $5 selection of bites like ham croquettes, arancini, spicy hummus, with $9 specialty cocktails, $6 frozen cocktails, $8 wine by the glass and $5 beer options.

Cocktail at Cecconi'sEXPAND
Cocktail at Cecconi's
Cecconi's

Cecconi's

4385 Collins Ave. Miami Beach
786-507-7902
cecconismiamibeach.com



The Italian eatery housed in the Soho Beach House hosts a happy hour Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with discounted food and drinks priced at $4, $7, and $9. Sip on cocktails like Amaro Mule, Aperol Spritz, and Negroni over orders of baked gnocchi, ham and artichoke croquettes, and zucca pizzetta.

Cocktails at the Lincoln EateryEXPAND
Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery
Cocktails at The Lincoln Eatery

Cocktails at The Lincoln Eatery

723 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach
thelincolneatery.com

Cocktails, The Lincoln Eatery’s new tropical bar concept, hosts a happy hour Monday through Friday from 3  to 7 p.m. with specials like $3 beers and $2 off cocktails. The deals are also offered on weekends from 7 p.m. to closing. In addition, the bar features a "When It Rains We Pour" program, an impromptu happy hour for guests visiting on a rainy day.

La Abuelita at Cvltura.EXPAND
La Abuelita at Cvltura.
Courtesy of Cvltura

Cvltvra Kitchen & Lounge

5445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-397-8328
cvltvra.com

In Downtown Miami, Cvltvra offers a daily happy hour from Monday through Friday starting at 5 p.m. For two hours, you can get $8 specialty cocktails, $8 wine by the glass, $5 beer, and $5 bites including short rib empanadas, blue corn nachos with guacamole, and baby ribs.

Drink upEXPAND
Drink up
Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
833-625-3111
1hotels.com

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach is kicking off the fall season in Miami with a new social hour. Monday through Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., head to the bar for $8 signature cocktails and Sommelier’s Choice red and white wine; along with a bartender’s rotating tap at $5. Bites are priced at $7, and options include chicharón cacio e pepe; steak tartare sliders; and eggplant tapenade toast.

Cerveceria del BarrioEXPAND
Cerveceria del Barrio
Waldo Arias

La Cerveceria de Barrio

various locations
lacerveceriadebarrio.com

At La Cerverceria's Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive locations, enjoy weekday happy hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Specials include $5 draft and bottled beers, $6.95 frozen margaritas, $6.95 classic cocktails, and $6.95 margaritas on the rocks.

Watermelon salad
Watermelon salad
Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier

151 NE 41st. St., Miami
305.402.9060
lejardinier-miami.com

In the heart of Miami Design District, Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli's new restaurant offers happy hour Tuesday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. $9 buys you select wines by the glass and signature cocktails like rosé sour with Triennes rosé, lemon and pink peppercorn; Kir with Crème de Cassis and dry white wine; and Mai with Lillet Blanc, citrus, sparkling wine, bitters, and bay leaf. Bar bites specials include pumpkin croquet with herbed yogurt ($9); Maine lobster roll with curry mayonnaise and apple slaw ($12); heirloom Beets with ora king salmon and Meyer lemon crème Fraiche ($9); and a specialty cheese selection ($19).

Lost BoyEXPAND
Lost Boy
Courtesy of Lost Boy

Lost Boy

157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com

This fall, Downtown’s Lost Boy features a half-off bar menu from Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Priced at $6 each, new fall cocktails include Elvis 1956 with Whistlepig Piggyback rye, spiced rye cordial, and lemon oil; Pistachio Sour with Parsol pisco, pistachio orgeat, lemon, and aquafaba topped with cracked candied pistachio; and Spicy Siesta with Corazón reposado tequila, Campari, lime, agave, and firewater bitters on a spicy salted rim. Well drinks are priced at $4 a pint.

Maska muleEXPAND
Maska mule
Maska

Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar

3252 NE First Ave., Miami
786-971-9100
maskamiami.com

Midtown's Indian eatery offers a happy hour this fall from Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. You can snag a beer for $6 and wines by the glass for $8, but the real draw is the list of signature $8 cocktails like the Red Lady, a mix of Bourbon whiskey, sweet vermouth, fresh strawberries, and bitters. Pair with naan stuffed with wild mushroom, lamb kheema, or other $6 bar bites.  

Meraki's outdoor seating.
Meraki's outdoor seating.
Monica Alvarez Photography

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave., Miami
786.773.1535
merakibistro.com

In Downtown Miami, enjoy daily Greek happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m, a feast of $6 meze including lamb, chicken or beef Meraki Greek burger; pita crusted gyro pizza with pork or chicken; potato puffs with Greek cheeses' and stuffed jalapeños to pair with $5 glasses of organic Greek wine or $3 Greek beer.

The Mondrian Hotel South Beach

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1500
morganshotelgroup.com

On Fridays, Mondrian hotel in South Beach fills its space with a Coconut Cartel happy hour. From 4  to 7 p.m., hotel guests and locals can enjoy the sunset over $7 bites and $9 cocktails made with Coconut Cartel rum. Enjoy the Modern Twist, a refreshing blend with Peche de Vigne, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and ginger beer.

Happy hour at Novikov.EXPAND
Happy hour at Novikov.
Novikov Miami

Novikov

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-489-1000
novikovmiami.com

On weekdays, this swanky downtown Miami spot starts gets buzzing around 5 p.m., when the local crowd shows up for $8 cocktails. Happy hour is only at the bar, so get there early to snag a stool so you can try the eatery's signature lychee martini made with probiotic milk; Old Fashioned with Coconut Cartel rum; wines by the glass ($8 each); and 300 ml bottles of Soto sake and bottles of Whispering Angel for $23. You have until 7 p.m. to snack on a $8 bar bites menu of king crab roll, spicy salmon roll, and soft shell crab.

Pubbelly sushiEXPAND
Pubbelly sushi
Pubbelly Sushi

Pubbelly Sushi

Various Locations
pubbellysushi.com

There's not only, but two happy hours at Pubbely.  Daily, from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy drink specials like $4 Cusquena beer, $6 sake and select wines, and $8 cocktails; along with discounted bites of salmon rolls for $7.50 and bigeye tuna for $9.50. Bring your friends early or late Sundays through Thursdays, when there’s a second shift happy hour that starts at 10 p.m. at the Miami Beach outpost and at 9 p.m. at all other locations. 

Room with a viewEXPAND
Room with a view
Courtesy of Carillon Beach Resort

The Strand at Carillon Miami

6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-7000
www.carillonhotel.com

Swing by Carillon Miami Wellness Resort any given day of the week this fall from 4 to 7 p.m. for a happy hour at its ground-floor restaurant, the Strand. During the promotional hours, wine costs $9, draft beers $6, and cocktails like the O Carillon Paloma with Viva tequila and grapefruit soda, salt, and oil are priced at $12. From the food menu, enjoy a shareable meat and cheese board ($19), edamame ($8), and bacon-wrapped dates with blue cheese ($13).

Verde's patioEXPAND
Verde's patio
Courtesy of Verde

Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-8282
pamm.org

On Thursdays this fall, Verde is offering $5 drinks after 5 p.m., including old fashioneds, mojitos, and margaritas. Located at Perez Art Museum, the indoor/outdoor eatery also offers $6 beers, $5 wine and $8 handcrafted cocktails to pair with its seasonal food menu.

Dress to impress at Villa Azur.EXPAND
Dress to impress at Villa Azur.
Villa Azur

Villa Azur

309 23rd St., Miami Beach
305-763-8688
villaazurmiami.com

Enjoy chic French-Mediterranean vibes in South Beach as you sip on thirty percent off cocktails at Villa Azur's bar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every day of the week except Thursdays. Must-tries are Top Less with Beluga Noble vodka, fresh strawberry, thyme, and lime; Mascarade made with Russian Standard vodka, St. George pear liquor, cinnamon syrup, and pear nectar; and French Kiss with Remy Martin VSOP, honey, fresh pineapple, and rosemary lemon juice.

