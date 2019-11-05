Miami's Best Fall 2019 Happy Hours

It's fall in Miami. And, even with temperatures still hovering in the high 80s, tourism is picking up, and the holidays are fast approaching.

This season, local eateries are offering the happiest hours yet. They feature beer, wine, and cocktail specials in charming spaces, with plenty of good food to go with the discounted booze in case it gets your head spinning.

Read on for the most wallet-friendly Miami happy hours to hit this season.

Bartaco 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura

305-614-8226

bartaco.com/location/aventura





Stop by this new Aventura restaurant on weekdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to experience the High Tide menu at a discounted price. Must-tries include the Mojito Tinto with Flor de Cana silver rum, spiced sangria, freshly squeezed lime, mint, and sugar ($7.50), and Smoke On The Water with Banhez mezcal, Cappelletti aperitivo, watermelon, lemon, and mint ($7). The special menu also includes a selection of wines and specialty sangrias available by the glass or carafe.

Boulud Sud 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

305-421-8800

bouludsud.com





Chef Daniel Boulud's downtown Miami eatery has launched a new Saturday late-night happy hour from 10 p.m. until midnight. Enjoy a $5 selection of bites like ham croquettes, arancini, spicy hummus, with $9 specialty cocktails, $6 frozen cocktails, $8 wine by the glass and $5 beer options.

Cecconi's 4385 Collins Ave. Miami Beach

786-507-7902

cecconismiamibeach.com





The Italian eatery housed in the Soho Beach House hosts a happy hour Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. with discounted food and drinks priced at $4, $7, and $9. Sip on cocktails like Amaro Mule, Aperol Spritz, and Negroni over orders of baked gnocchi, ham and artichoke croquettes, and zucca pizzetta.

Cocktails at The Lincoln Eatery 723 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach

thelincolneatery.com

Cocktails, The Lincoln Eatery’s new tropical bar concept, hosts a happy hour Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. with specials like $3 beers and $2 off cocktails. The deals are also offered on weekends from 7 p.m. to closing. In addition, the bar features a "When It Rains We Pour" program, an impromptu happy hour for guests visiting on a rainy day.

Cvltvra Kitchen & Lounge 5445 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-397-8328

cvltvra.com

In Downtown Miami, Cvltvra offers a daily happy hour from Monday through Friday starting at 5 p.m. For two hours, you can get $8 specialty cocktails, $8 wine by the glass, $5 beer, and $5 bites including short rib empanadas, blue corn nachos with guacamole, and baby ribs.

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

833-625-3111

1hotels.com

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach is kicking off the fall season in Miami with a new social hour. Monday through Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., head to the bar for $8 signature cocktails and Sommelier’s Choice red and white wine; along with a bartender’s rotating tap at $5. Bites are priced at $7, and options include chicharón cacio e pepe; steak tartare sliders; and eggplant tapenade toast.

La Cerveceria de Barrio various locations

lacerveceriadebarrio.com

At La Cerverceria's Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive locations, enjoy weekday happy hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Specials include $5 draft and bottled beers, $6.95 frozen margaritas, $6.95 classic cocktails, and $6.95 margaritas on the rocks.

Le Jardinier 151 NE 41st. St., Miami

305.402.9060

lejardinier-miami.com

In the heart of Miami Design District, Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli's new restaurant offers happy hour Tuesday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. $9 buys you select wines by the glass and signature cocktails like rosé sour with Triennes rosé, lemon and pink peppercorn; Kir with Crème de Cassis and dry white wine; and Mai with Lillet Blanc, citrus, sparkling wine, bitters, and bay leaf. Bar bites specials include pumpkin croquet with herbed yogurt ($9); Maine lobster roll with curry mayonnaise and apple slaw ($12); heirloom Beets with ora king salmon and Meyer lemon crème Fraiche ($9); and a specialty cheese selection ($19).

Lost Boy 157 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com

This fall, Downtown’s Lost Boy features a half-off bar menu from Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Priced at $6 each, new fall cocktails include Elvis 1956 with Whistlepig Piggyback rye, spiced rye cordial, and lemon oil; Pistachio Sour with Parsol pisco, pistachio orgeat, lemon, and aquafaba topped with cracked candied pistachio; and Spicy Siesta with Corazón reposado tequila, Campari, lime, agave, and firewater bitters on a spicy salted rim. Well drinks are priced at $4 a pint.

Maska Indian Kitchen + Bar 3252 NE First Ave., Miami

786-971-9100

maskamiami.com

Midtown's Indian eatery offers a happy hour this fall from Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. You can snag a beer for $6 and wines by the glass for $8, but the real draw is the list of signature $8 cocktails like the Red Lady, a mix of Bourbon whiskey, sweet vermouth, fresh strawberries, and bitters. Pair with naan stuffed with wild mushroom, lamb kheema, or other $6 bar bites.

Meraki Greek Bistro 142 SE 1st Ave., Miami

786.773.1535

merakibistro.com

In Downtown Miami, enjoy daily Greek happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m, a feast of $6 meze including lamb, chicken or beef Meraki Greek burger; pita crusted gyro pizza with pork or chicken; potato puffs with Greek cheeses' and stuffed jalapeños to pair with $5 glasses of organic Greek wine or $3 Greek beer.

The Mondrian Hotel South Beach 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-1500

morganshotelgroup.com

On Fridays, Mondrian hotel in South Beach fills its space with a Coconut Cartel happy hour. From 4 to 7 p.m., hotel guests and locals can enjoy the sunset over $7 bites and $9 cocktails made with Coconut Cartel rum. Enjoy the Modern Twist, a refreshing blend with Peche de Vigne, grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, and ginger beer.

Novikov 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

novikovmiami.com

On weekdays, this swanky downtown Miami spot starts gets buzzing around 5 p.m., when the local crowd shows up for $8 cocktails. Happy hour is only at the bar, so get there early to snag a stool so you can try the eatery's signature lychee martini made with probiotic milk; Old Fashioned with Coconut Cartel rum; wines by the glass ($8 each); and 300 ml bottles of Soto sake and bottles of Whispering Angel for $23. You have until 7 p.m. to snack on a $8 bar bites menu of king crab roll, spicy salmon roll, and soft shell crab.

Pubbelly Sushi Various Locations

pubbellysushi.com

There's not only, but two happy hours at Pubbely. Daily, from 4 to 7 p.m., enjoy drink specials like $4 Cusquena beer, $6 sake and select wines, and $8 cocktails; along with discounted bites of salmon rolls for $7.50 and bigeye tuna for $9.50. Bring your friends early or late Sundays through Thursdays, when there’s a second shift happy hour that starts at 10 p.m. at the Miami Beach outpost and at 9 p.m. at all other locations.

The Strand at Carillon Miami 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-7000

www.carillonhotel.com

Swing by Carillon Miami Wellness Resort any given day of the week this fall from 4 to 7 p.m. for a happy hour at its ground-floor restaurant, the Strand. During the promotional hours, wine costs $9, draft beers $6, and cocktails like the O Carillon Paloma with Viva tequila and grapefruit soda, salt, and oil are priced at $12. From the food menu, enjoy a shareable meat and cheese board ($19), edamame ($8), and bacon-wrapped dates with blue cheese ($13).

Verde 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-8282

pamm.org

On Thursdays this fall, Verde is offering $5 drinks after 5 p.m., including old fashioneds, mojitos, and margaritas. Located at Perez Art Museum, the indoor/outdoor eatery also offers $6 beers, $5 wine and $8 handcrafted cocktails to pair with its seasonal food menu.

Villa Azur 309 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-763-8688

villaazurmiami.com

Enjoy chic French-Mediterranean vibes in South Beach as you sip on thirty percent off cocktails at Villa Azur's bar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every day of the week except Thursdays. Must-tries are Top Less with Beluga Noble vodka, fresh strawberry, thyme, and lime; Mascarade made with Russian Standard vodka, St. George pear liquor, cinnamon syrup, and pear nectar; and French Kiss with Remy Martin VSOP, honey, fresh pineapple, and rosemary lemon juice.