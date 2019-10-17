Miami's Eight Best Fall Dinner Deals

It's fall, which means a new season to explore Miami's restaurant scene. Dining out doesn't have to break the bank, though.
Many restaurants are offering dinner deals, and some spots have extended their Miami Spice specials in the hopes of attracting locals before the season kicks into high gear.
From arroz con pollo to lobster-stuffed lobster, here are the best fall dinner deals in Miami. (If you're looking for a midday meal, check out the ten best fall lunch deals in Miami.)
Cafe La Trova
971 SW Eighth St., Miami
786-615-4379
cafelatrova.com
Michelle Bernstein and Julio Cabrera's new restaurant on Calle Ocho has debuted a prix fixe for dinner. The experience costs $39 and includes a daiquiri or a mojito. Start with an appetizer such as two steak, squash, or sweet corn and chicken empanadas; four paella, jamón serrrano, or spinach and feta croquetas; seafood ceviche; or arepa flour-dusted artichokes. The list of entrées includes skirt steak rope vieja; a "mí Cubana" sandwich with pork belly, jamón serrano, and Swiss cheese; and arroz con pollo. For a sweet ending, choose between banana tres leches or Michy's bread pudding à la Latina. Monday through Thursday through mid-November.
Diez y Seis
1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-695-3226
sbe.com
Inside the Shore Club, chef Jose Icardi's Mexican concept offers the Diez y Seis Experience. Priced at $50, the four-course chef's tasting menu offers the restaurant's signature dishes, including specialty tacos, aguachiles, scallops negros, chicken tamales, and quesadillas. Served nightly.
Doma
35 NE 26th St., Miami
786-953-6946
domawynwood.com
Doma has extended its $39 Miami Spice dinner menu through October. Favorites include crab cakes, beef tartare, spaghetti sea urchin, grilled swordfish, and New Zealand lamb chops. Desserts are classic tiramisu and vanilla panna cotta. Served nightly.
Donna Mare Trattoria
3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-6273
donnamare.com
Inside the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Donna Mare is hosting discounted dinner meals during the week. Tuesdays, the eatery offers pasta dishes for 50 percent off, and Wednesdays, pizza options are half off. During happy hour, a glass of rosé costs $5, and guests who purchase a bottle receive a free appetizer of their choice, such as wood-oven bruschetta, burrata, cerignola mixed olives, and eggplant parmigiana.
Habitat
2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
833-625-3111
1hotels.com
During October, Habitat's new chef, Thanawat Bates, is serving a two-course prix fixe of lamb tartare with eggplant tapenade and jerk-marinated bone-in braised short ribs. The meal costs $46 and includes an Estrella Damm beer. Served nightly.
International Smoke
19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
786-254-0422
internationalsmoke.com
At International Smoke in Aventura, chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry have launched the "Fuego" menu, offering the eatery's most popular dishes. The prix fixe costs $55 per person and includes an appetizer, main dish, side, and dessert. Starter options are Ayesha's fresh-baked cornbread with Thai red curry butter, Wagyu shaking beef with Bibb lettuce, black pepper, and nuoc cham; and Jamaican jerk fried chicken with mango and fermented Scotch bonnet pepper. From the grill, entrée selections include Hawaiian-style snapper with mushroom fried rice and black bean vinaigrette; charcoal-grilled chicken with achiote, sweet potatoes, and avocado; and smoked St. Louis ribs, all served with a side of roasted broccolini or crab fried rice. To finish, choose from Fireman Derek's key lime pie or spun-to-order soft-serve ice cream with salted caramel and Valrhona chocolate sauce. Served nightly.
Lobster Bar Sea Grille
404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-377-2675
buckheadrestaurants.com
Lobster Bar has extended its Miami Spice dinner offer through November. For $39, guests can indulge in items such as grilled Mediterranean octopus, whole lobster pasta, lobster-stuffed lobster, twin beef tenderloin medallions, and a jumbo lump crab cake Maryland-style. For dessert, there's signature tropical pavlova and classic profiteroles. Add a two-glass wine pairing to the meal for $21.50. Served nightly.
Verde
1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-8282
pamm.org
At Pérez Art Museum Miami, Verde will debut a special exhibit menu Friday, October 18. The offerings will be available for lunch and dinner. For $40, guests can enjoy a starter of red beet tartare; a main course of pan-seared salmon with corn purée, French beans, crispy rice, and black olive crumble; and a dessert of black sesame ice cream with freeze-dried raspberries. Served daily through the fall.
