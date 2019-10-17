Miami's Eight Best Fall Dinner Deals

It's fall, which means a new season to explore Miami's restaurant scene. Dining out doesn't have to break the bank, though.

Many restaurants are offering dinner deals, and some spots have extended their Miami Spice specials in the hopes of attracting locals before the season kicks into high gear.

From arroz con pollo to lobster-stuffed lobster, here are the best fall dinner deals in Miami. (If you're looking for a midday meal, check out the ten best fall lunch deals in Miami.)

Paella croquetas Photo by Adam Delgiudice

Cafe La Trova

971 SW Eighth St., Miami

786-615-4379

Michelle Bernstein and Julio Cabrera's new restaurant on Calle Ocho has debuted a prix fixe for dinner. The experience costs $39 and includes a daiquiri or a mojito. Start with an appetizer such as two steak, squash, or sweet corn and chicken empanadas; four paella, jamón serrrano, or spinach and feta croquetas; seafood ceviche; or arepa flour-dusted artichokes. The list of entrées includes skirt steak rope vieja; a "mí Cubana" sandwich with pork belly, jamón serrano, and Swiss cheese; and arroz con pollo. For a sweet ending, choose between banana tres leches or Michy's bread pudding à la Latina. Monday through Thursday through mid-November.

EXPAND Cuban tacos at Diez y Seis. Photo courtesy of Diez y Seis

Diez y Seis

1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-695-3226

Inside the Shore Club, chef Jose Icardi's Mexican concept offers the Diez y Seis Experience. Priced at $50, the four-course chef's tasting menu offers the restaurant's signature dishes, including specialty tacos, aguachiles, scallops negros, chicken tamales, and quesadillas. Served nightly.

EXPAND Dinner at Doma. Photo courtesy of Doma

Doma

35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

Doma has extended its $39 Miami Spice dinner menu through October. Favorites include crab cakes, beef tartare, spaghetti sea urchin, grilled swordfish, and New Zealand lamb chops. Desserts are classic tiramisu and vanilla panna cotta. Served nightly.

EXPAND Pasta and clams at Donna Mare. Photo courtesy of Donna Mare

Donna Mare Trattoria

3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-6273

Inside the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Donna Mare is hosting discounted dinner meals during the week. Tuesdays, the eatery offers pasta dishes for 50 percent off, and Wednesdays, pizza options are half off. During happy hour, a glass of rosé costs $5, and guests who purchase a bottle receive a free appetizer of their choice, such as wood-oven bruschetta, burrata, cerignola mixed olives, and eggplant parmigiana.

EXPAND Lamb tartare at Habitat. Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Habitat

2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

833-625-3111

During October, Habitat's new chef, Thanawat Bates, is serving a two-course prix fixe of lamb tartare with eggplant tapenade and jerk-marinated bone-in braised short ribs. The meal costs $46 and includes an Estrella Damm beer. Served nightly.

EXPAND Get your hands dirty. Photo by Kelly Puleio

International Smoke

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura

786-254-0422

At International Smoke in Aventura, chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry have launched the "Fuego" menu, offering the eatery's most popular dishes. The prix fixe costs $55 per person and includes an appetizer, main dish, side, and dessert. Starter options are Ayesha's fresh-baked cornbread with Thai red curry butter, Wagyu shaking beef with Bibb lettuce, black pepper, and nuoc cham; and Jamaican jerk fried chicken with mango and fermented Scotch bonnet pepper. From the grill, entrée selections include Hawaiian-style snapper with mushroom fried rice and black bean vinaigrette; charcoal-grilled chicken with achiote, sweet potatoes, and avocado; and smoked St. Louis ribs, all served with a side of roasted broccolini or crab fried rice. To finish, choose from Fireman Derek's key lime pie or spun-to-order soft-serve ice cream with salted caramel and Valrhona chocolate sauce. Served nightly.

Stuffed lobster at Lobster Bar Sea Grille. Photo courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-377-2675

Lobster Bar has extended its Miami Spice dinner offer through November. For $39, guests can indulge in items such as grilled Mediterranean octopus, whole lobster pasta, lobster-stuffed lobster, twin beef tenderloin medallions, and a jumbo lump crab cake Maryland-style. For dessert, there's signature tropical pavlova and classic profiteroles. Add a two-glass wine pairing to the meal for $21.50. Served nightly.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Verde

Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-8282

At Pérez Art Museum Miami, Verde will debut a special exhibit menu Friday, October 18. The offerings will be available for lunch and dinner. For $40, guests can enjoy a starter of red beet tartare; a main course of pan-seared salmon with corn purée, French beans, crispy rice, and black olive crumble; and a dessert of black sesame ice cream with freeze-dried raspberries. Served daily through the fall.