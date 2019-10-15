Miami's Ten Best Fall Lunch Deals

Miami Spice may be over, but the fall brings a whole new set of meal deals to Miami.

With cooler weather comes renewed vigor about work and school, so why not take a break with a delicious lunch instead of eating a sandwich at your desk?

Here are ten restaurants offering great values on lunches. Whether you're entertaining clients, meeting friends, or just need to get out of the office, try one of these instead of heating up that frozen entrée.

EXPAND Carnitas prensadas tacos at Bakan. Photo courtesy of Bakan Wynwood

Bakan

2801 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-396-7080

bakanwynwood.com 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami305-396-7080



On weekdays at this Mexican-inspired eatery in Wynwood, find a $20 Comida Corrida three-course lunch menu of new and signature items. The meal starts with a selection of soups and salads, followed by a choice of Mexicana or caesar salad. Entrée options include enchiladas and carnitas prensadas tacos served on house-made blue corn tortillas. For dessert, there's flan and paletas, made fresh daily. Guests can add on a beer or a glass of wine for an additional $5. Monday through Friday noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Signature Wagyu burger at Beaker & Gray Photo by Daniel Kocsis

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305-699-2637

beakerandgray.com 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami305-699-2637



Head to Beaker & Gray for a three-course executive lunch menu priced at $35 per person, which includes a nonalcoholic beverage. Featured appetizers are chicken wings with brown sugar, tamarind, and sesame; green papaya with nuoc cham, spiced peanut, and coconut crunch; and loaded fries with huancaina, pickled bacon, and queso fresco. For the main course, choose from options like baby spinach salad with quinoa and barley with chicken or shrimp; grilled chicken sandwich with romaine and avocado; and a Wagyu burger with smoked gouda, bacon, and caramelized onion aioli. End your meal with chocolate mousse with chocolate gelato. Monday through Friday noon to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Dishes at Doma Photo courtesy of Doma

Doma

35 NE 26th St., Miami

786-953-6946

domawynwood.com 35 NE 26th St., Miami786-953-6946



This Italian eatery in Wynwood is offering a middle-of-the-day meal for $21. The three-course deal includes choices of sautéed Mediterranean mussels, homemade meatballs, eggplant parmigiana, grilled fish of the day, and baby organic chicken with grilled vegetables and roasted fingerling potato. Desserts, which is a $3 upcharge, include classic tiramisu and vanilla panna cotta. Monday through Friday noon to 2:40 p.m.

EXPAND Fisherman's-style branzino at Fiola. Photo by Marcel Boudu

Fiola

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables

305-912-2639

fiolamiami.com 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables305-912-2639



In the Gables, Fiola offers a flavor-packed $28 prix-fixe menu for lunch with dishes inspired by several regions in Italy. Begin your three-course journey with one of four appetizer options including tomato gazpacho with stracciatella toast; baby kale with pistachio, chickpeas, and apricots; colors of the garden salad with lettuces, stone fruit, Piedmontese La Tur cheese, and focaccia; or for an $8 surcharge, Japanese hamachi. From the main course section choose from a fisherman's-style branzino with artichokes and red peppers; eggplant al funghetto with black garlic molasses and roasted tomatoes; gnocchi pomodoro with foraged mushrooms; snapper with stewed chickpeas and red peppers; or grilled octopus. End the meal on a sweet note with peach Macedonia with key lime and Bacardi rum gel or dragon fruit budino with pistachio granola. Monday through Friday noon to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND Spicy tuna crispy rice at Katsuya. Photo courtesy of Katsuya Brickell

Katsuya

8 SE Eighth St., Miami

305-4859-0200

katsuyarestaurant.com 8 SE Eighth St., Miami305-4859-0200



In celebration of the fall season, Katsuya has launched a prix-fixe executive lunch special at its Brickell outpost. The three-course menu is priced at $25 and features signature dishes like the spicy tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp tempura, beef short ribs, and miso-glazed black cod. Gluten-free and vegan menus are available upon request. Daily noon to 3 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Komodo

Komodo

801 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-534-2211

komodomiami.com 801 Brickell Ave., Miami305-534-2211



On Wednesday, October 16, Komodo will debut a new $26 prix-fixe dim sum lunch. The three-course menu will feature a selection of signature starters and a variety of dim sum made with oxtail, mushroom, and truffle; chicken and foie gras; and tiger shrimp. Monday through Thursday noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Fish and chips, salad and key lime pie from Monty's executive lunch menu. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Monty’s Raw Bar

2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami

305-856-3992

montysrawbar.com 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami305-856-3992



As part of its 50th anniversary, Monty’s is offering a $12 three-course executive lunch menu Monday through-Thursday. Nosh on a garden salad or Key West conch chowder to start, or for an extra $1, order the she-crab soup or New England clam chowder. Next, choose from either fish and chips with three pieces of beer-battered fish with French fries and coleslaw or chicken tinga tacos topped with queso fresco, crema, and cilantro served with Mexican street corn. A creamy slice of key lime pie is for dessert. The executive lunch is guaranteed to be served within 15 minutes of ordering and parking is free in the adjacent lot. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Branzino from Novikov Miami's lunch menu. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Novikov

300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-489-1000

novikovmiami.com 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-489-1000



Novikov is offering a $23 four-course, prix-fixe business lunch menu available on weekdays. Start off with a choice of miso soup or seaweed salad then choose from appetizers like shrimp cilantro or saffron sweet corn dumplings, shishito peppers, or the salmon avocado roll. Entrée choices include crispy Peking duck; grilled branzino; or a bowl of sushi rice topped with assorted fresh fish, salmon roe, myoga, shiso, gari, and spicy wasabi. Dessert choices created by pastry chef Karina Rivera include a lychee panna cotta or matcha tiramisu. Monday through Friday noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Salt-baked redfish fillet at La Petite Maison. Photo courtesy of La Petite Maison

La Petite Maison Miami

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami

305-403-9133

lpmlondon.co.uk/miami 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami305-403-9133



La Petite Maison has launched Dejeuner D’affaires, a new executive lunch menu available on weekdays. The $29 per person menu includes two starters and an entrée. The veal-stuffed Mediterranean vegetables, salmon carpaccio with guacamole, and ratatouille et feta are just three of the appetizers available. Entrée choices include gnocchi with cherry tomato, garlic, and parmesan; salt-baked redfish fillet with artichokes and tomatoes; and roasted baby chicken marinated in lemon. Side dishes are available for an additional $4.50 each and desserts are $8. Monday through Friday noon to 2:30 p.m.

EXPAND Picadillo, one of the completa choices from the Express Lunch menu at Sala'o. Photo courtesy of Sala'o

Sala’o Cuban Bar and Pescaderia

1642 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-642-8989

salaorestaurant.com 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami305-642-8989



One of Little Havana’s newest restaurants, Sala’o Cuban Bar and Pescaderia is an homage to Ernest Hemingway’s Cuba. The restaurant recently launched a weekday express lunch menu for $11.95 The menu includes three entrée choices: grouper with yellow rice, sofrito, and vegetables; clams in green sofrito and wine over rice; or the completa, a daily protein with choice of two sides. The meal includes a daiquiri, house wine, or domestic beer. Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m