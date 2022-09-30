Fairchild Botanic Garden Launches New Foodie-Focused Bacon & BBQ Classic Event

A new food-focused event will make its debut in Coral Gables.
This month, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host its first annual Bacon & BBQ Classic, a daylong event featuring a variety of local barbecue restaurants in addition to vendors and live entertainment.
According to Fairchild's event organizer Charity Hill, the afternoon is the perfect way for both members and the public to experience everything the property has to offer.
As cofounder of Los Angeles-based Epic Entertainment Group, the company producing the Bacon & BBQ Classic, Hill tells New Times the barbecue-focused festival has been custom tailored to include activities and activations for the entire family.
"We wanted to curate an experience not only our members would love, but also to draw in new members," says Hill. "As a result, there's literally something for everyone, be it craft beer and bourbon tastings, to watermelon and pie eating contests, sack races and giant lawn games, or cooking demos, and — of course — barbecue."
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, Bacon & BBQ Classic ticket holders can indulge in a variety of food vendors helmed by some of South Florida's top pit masters and chefs.
More than 20 barbecue and market vendors will offer up a unique variety of smoked meat items from traditional dishes like brisket and pulled pork to bacon and scotch cinnamon rolls, jerk turkey sliders, and mini bacon cupcakes.
Confirmed Miami restaurants include La Traila, Key West Sweets, TJ’s Southern Kitchen, Pig Floyd, Bodega Taqueria, Rolled, and Burda. Local meat purveyor, Meat N’ Bone, will also be collaborating with the Barrel to highlight the Miami-based company's signature product, the ChefSmoke, demonstrating grilling, roasting, and smoking techniques and offering free samples.
During the event, visitors can also enjoy flights of bourbon or beer to pair with their 'cue while rocking out to live music courtesy of Yacht Rock. Entertainment also includes lawn games like scavenger hunts, gunny sack races, and a watermelon eating contest.
"This is just one of the many foodie events we host at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden throughout the year, many of which are free to members," sums up Hill. "Whether it's the mango, chocolate, and orchid festivals or any of our education programs, there's always something to do at Fairchild. It's a great communal space and I encourage people to find an event that interests them and create a new tradition."
Bacon & BBQ Classic. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8; Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at 10901 Old Cutler Rd.,Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets are required for members and non-members. Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, and $12 for children between 6-17 years old.