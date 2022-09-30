Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Fairchild Botanic Garden Launches New Foodie-Focused Bacon & BBQ Classic Event

September 30, 2022 9:00AM

Family fun at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Family fun at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
A new food-focused event will make its debut in Coral Gables.

This month, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host its first annual Bacon & BBQ Classic, a daylong event featuring a variety of local barbecue restaurants in addition to vendors and live entertainment.

According to Fairchild's event organizer Charity Hill, the afternoon is the perfect way for both members and the public to experience everything the property has to offer.

As cofounder of Los Angeles-based Epic Entertainment Group, the company producing the Bacon & BBQ Classic, Hill tells New Times the barbecue-focused festival has been custom tailored to include activities and activations for the entire family.

"We wanted to curate an experience not only our members would love, but also to draw in new members," says Hill. "As a result, there's literally something for everyone, be it craft beer and bourbon tastings, to watermelon and pie eating contests, sack races and giant lawn games, or cooking demos, and — of course — barbecue."

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, Bacon & BBQ Classic ticket holders can indulge in a variety of food vendors helmed by some of South Florida's top pit masters and chefs.

More than 20 barbecue and market vendors will offer up a unique variety of smoked meat items from traditional dishes like brisket and pulled pork to bacon and scotch cinnamon rolls, jerk turkey sliders, and mini bacon cupcakes.

Confirmed Miami restaurants include La Traila, Key West Sweets, TJ’s Southern Kitchen, Pig Floyd, Bodega Taqueria, Rolled, and Burda. Local meat purveyor, Meat N’ Bone, will also be collaborating with the Barrel to highlight the Miami-based company's signature product, the ChefSmoke, demonstrating grilling, roasting, and smoking techniques and offering free samples.

During the event, visitors can also enjoy flights of bourbon or beer to pair with their 'cue while rocking out to live music courtesy of Yacht Rock. Entertainment also includes lawn games like scavenger hunts, gunny sack races, and a watermelon eating contest.

"This is just one of the many foodie events we host at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden throughout the year, many of which are free to members," sums up Hill. "Whether it's the mango, chocolate, and orchid festivals or any of our education programs, there's always something to do at Fairchild. It's a great communal space and I encourage people to find an event that interests them and create a new tradition."

Bacon & BBQ Classic. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8; Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden at 10901 Old Cutler Rd.,Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets are required for members and non-members. Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, and $12 for children between 6-17 years old.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami's Worst Cop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation