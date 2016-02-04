The Ten Best Brunches in Miami

Creating that perfect breakfast-lunch combination isn't easy, but plenty of Miami restaurants have risen to the challenge. They beckon us with hearty plates to cure last night's hangover or prepare us for the night to come, dishes that are all too easily washed down with boozy daytime drinks.
While these weekend affairs can fall anywhere between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., depending on the restaurant, Miami offers enough options to allow you to rise early or sleep in — or even partake during the week.
From reasonably priced à la carte menus to lavish late-day feasts, here are the top ten places to brunch in Miami.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com If bottomless drinks and sports-bar vibes sound like the perfect way to spend the afternoon, then head to Batch Gastropub for an expansive menu and equally wide-ranging drink list. Whether you have a craving for simple American fare like steak and eggs or comfort food classics like chicken 'n' waffles, Batch has you covered. The brunch menu is served indoors or outdoors and can be paired with bottomless mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis (90-minute limit). On Sundays, jam out to the sounds of a live DJ from noon to 4 p.m. Brunch is served on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bulla GastrobarMultiple area locations, including:
8870 SW 136th St., Miami
786-988-5231
bullagastrobar.com Bulla — pronounced “boo-ya” — serves weekend brunch at several locations. Choose a special brunch tasting menu that includes a three-course prix-fixe or order à la carte. Whatever you select will pair well with $19 bottomless mimosas and Bulla’s red or white sangria. Make sure to try the "Huevos Bulla," homemade potato chips topped with a fried egg, serrano ham, potato foam, and truffle oil. Brunchgoers with a sweet tooth can opt for the blueberry and ricotta pancakes or the churros con chocolate made with fried dough. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cafe Bastille248 SE First St., Miami
786-425-3575
cafebastilledowntown.com Take a day trip to Paris at Cafe Bastille in downtown Miami (a new location is coming soon to South Beach). Here, brunch is available all day, including weekdays. The entire place channels Parisian café cool, with a variety of homemade comfort foods. On weekends a live DJ brings the beats, while the kitchen serves up favorites like the croque monsieur, crêpes, blueberry mascarpone pancakes, and eggs Benedict served on an open-face croissant. Pair it with bottomless mimosas or strawberry bellinis and you’ve got yourself the perfect getaway. Brunch is served Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glass and Vine2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami
305-200-5268
glassandvine.com Glass and Vine, the Coconut Grove restaurant offering one of the city’s favorite outdoor patios in the heart of Peacock Park, has elevated its brunch game with weekend brunch every day of the week. Toast Monday with a glass of bubbly accompanied by sweet and savory brunch classics that range from surf-and-turf eggs Benedict and a chicken-topped Mediterranean salad to a dulce de leche Belgian waffle and cornflake-crusted French toast. Brunch is served daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Honey Uninhibited1777 SW. Third Ave., Miami
786-391-1090
honeyuninhibited.com With Honey Uninhibited, founder Carlos Dunlap wanted to offer Miami a place to get breakfast and brunch seven days a week — and nearly all day long. To that end, Dunlap's establishment delivers a menu of Southern staples that speak to the owner's travels and Southern roots. Signature dishes like the "Gullah Shrimp 'n Grits" hail from the famed foodie city of Charleston, South Carolina, while the "Sweet Chick Benny," a breaded chicken thigh topped waffle, is inspired by an entrée that left a lasting impression during a trip to Atlanta. If you're living your life meat-free, a number of vegan dishes are regionally inspired, from the egg-free scramble and banana bread toast to a vegan burger. Should all of that make you thirsty, try the "uninhibited" mimosa kit, which pairs Moët or other sparkling wine with a choice of two juices. Brunch is served daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Icebox Cafe1855 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-8448
iceboxcafe.com Icebox Cafe is perhaps best known as the home of Oprah's favorite chocolate cake, but this Miami Beach staple has more than two decades of being a favorite local dining destination for its incredible brunch. Here, owner Robert Siegmann delivers a modern American menu touched by global inspiration that, for the restaurant's weekend-long brunch, includes dishes like homemade granola, guava-filled French toast, and lemon ricotta pancakes. Each pair perfectly with the two-hour limit bottomless bloody Mary's, mimosas, and rosé. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Joia Beach1111 Parrot Jungle Tr., Miami
305-400-7280
joiabeachmiami.com Joia Beach brings party vibes to its Sunday Funday weekend brunch. Watch as servers in mini boats dole out bottles of rosé and magnums of Champagne to guests seated in the beachy dining room while the sights and sounds of live DJs, surprise entertainment, sparklers, and dancing provide the action. The brunch menu includes Belgian waffles, filet mignon and eggs, and a bagel tower with smoked salmon that’s ideal for sharing. If popping bottles isn’t your speed, opt for massive mules that arrive in oversize vessels that serve up to six people, available in an assortment of seasonal fruit flavors. Brunch is served on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Limonada Bar + Brunch825 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-800-0201
limonadasouthbeach.com Looking for an all-day boozy poolside brunch party? Look no further than Limonada Bar + Brunch, a South Beach spot next to the Clinton Hotel that supplies outdoor sports-bar vibes paired with an all-day brunch menu, happy-hour specials, drinking games, and live music. Limonada's menu offers a list of classic brunch dishes like steak and eggs, huevos rancheros, breakfast burritos, dulce de leche pancakes, and Nutella French toast — even a classic turkey club sandwich. The party comes into focus with the restaurant’s famous $1 buy-in drinking games — "Shake for Shots", "Beat the Glass", and the "Wheel of Fortune" — which encourages interacting with the patrons around you while vying for a free shot, beer, or cocktail. Brunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pinch Kitchen + Bar8601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-631-2018
pinchmiami.com When contemplating what makes the perfect brunch, one considers food, drink, and atmosphere. Enter Pinch, where chefs/partners John Gallo and Rene Reyes accurately describe the experience as "small bites, big impact." If you've eaten here for dinner, be aware that brunch is a bit different. The best way to imagine it is to think of its slogan: "A pinch of this — a pinch of that." The menu features an eclectic bunch of mismatched plates that together create a flavorful and filling meal. Start with the "K-Town" kimchi-spiked guacamole, then proceed to staples like steak and eggs, a fried chicken sandwich, guava-stuffed French toast, chicken 'n' waffles, or a cold smoked salmon sandwich. And don’t forget that famed Pinch burger. Brunch is served on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Well Fed271 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
786-580-3795
wellfedmiami.com If bottomless brunch and all-day booze parties aren’t your speed, slow things down with the massive brunch spread at Well Fed. The restaurant’s Saturday brunch offers a three-course prix-fixe menu that will leave you feeling satisfied. It kicks off with coffee or hot tea and a basket of the “pan de la casa," a variety of house-made breads. The meal continues with a parade of dishes including a choice of house-made quiches; fainá (chickpea flatbread) topped with cherry tomato and green asparagus confit; or a toasted arepa served with yucca hash browns, grilled white cheese, and eggs cooked to order and a side of homemade stew. The final course brings stuffed pancakes or the “torta de la casa,” topped with whipped cream and fruit. Well Fed also offers bottomless sparkling wine options. Brunch is served on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.