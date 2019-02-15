The Tank Brewing Co. Releases "Freedom Para Venezuela" Beer Cans

Freedom Para Venezuela, a limited edition beer from the Tank Brewing Company, will be officially released at a launch party at the brewery on Saturday.

The beer is technically a rebranding of the Tank's Freedom Tower Amber Ale. The beverage is named after the iconic building at 600 Biscayne Ave. in downtown Miami where Cuban refugees were processed upon entering Miami, according to Stefano Medina, the brewery's marketing manager. Now a museum, the building stands as a monument to liberty and new beginnings for the thousands who fled Fidel Castro's regime.

Many Venezuelans look upon the tower for the same meaning, Medina said.

Approximately 1.5 million Venezuelans have emigrated since their home country's Bolivarian Revolution began with the election of Hugo Chavez in 1998, according to the Nuevo Herald.

Venezuela's new president, Nicolas Maduro, is facing calls to step down as his country slips further into social and political turmoil.

"Even before Maduro and Chavez, there was always a big Venezuelan community in Miami," Medina told New Times.

Former Venezuelans are well represented in Miami's brewing industry. Tripping Animals Brewery co-owners Daniel Chocron and Juan Torres once lived in Venezuela before moving to the U.S., and Bousa Brewing Company's Enrique Garcia was raised there.

The beer's new label was designed by Republica Havas, the Tank's public relations firm, which changed it to represent the Venezuelan flag next to Freedom Tower. Medina said making the label was "the right thing to do."

Medina said the beer is meant to bring awareness to Venezuela's situation and also raise money for Somos Ayuda Vzla, a Miami-based "nonprofit foundation dedicated to assist Venezuelan organizations," according to its Instagram profile. Twenty percent of the beer sales proceeds, including from the party and distribution accounts, will be donated to the organization, Medina said.

Miami breweries have previously banded together for other charitable efforts. In December 2018, Veza Sur, MIA Beer Company, Biscayne Bay Brewing, Concrete Beach, Wynwood Brewing, and J. Wakefield joined Sierra Nevada in brewing Resilience Butte County Proud IPA to raise money for Camp Fire victims in California. In 2017, M.I.A collaborated with other Florida breweries to make beer to fund Hurricanes Maria and Irma relief efforts.

Saturday's party starts at 5 p.m. and will include Venezuelan figures, such as a DJ and Venezuelan actress and influencer Anabelle Blum. The can release will occur at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

The Tank Brewing Company. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

