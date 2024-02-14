 The Best New SOBEWFF 2024 Events in Coconut Grove at Regatta Harbour | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Welcome to the Grove! South Beach Wine & Food Festival Hosts First Coconut Grove Events

This year, Miami's biggest food festival, SOBEWFF, is doing something it's never done before — host events in Coconut Grove.
February 14, 2024
Celebrate sunset hour with food and drinks.
Celebrate sunset hour with food and drinks. South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
Share this:
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival hits the sands of South Beach, the streets of Miami, and the town of Hallandale Beach from Thursday, February 22, through Sunday, February 25, with tasting demonstrations, brunches, master classes, intimate dinners, and more.

But this year, Miami's biggest food festival is doing something it's never done before — host events in Coconut Grove.

That's right, for the first time in the festival's 23-year history, the festival will be hosting not one but two new events in the charming city that's had a boom in restaurants over the past few years. SOBEWFF is taking all of the best spirits and some of Miami's favorite chefs to Coconut Grove for a weekend packed with two new events.

The new Hangar Event Series, presented by Capital One, includes two events that will take place at the Hanger at Regatta Harbour, a historical building built in 1918. However, Miamians and true soccer fans might know it best for bringing popular events to Miami, including the Messi Experience.

Below, check out how you can experience the Hangar as it turns into a foodie haven for the weekend.
click to enlarge Yellow lemon pineapple drinks in plastic cups
The new Hangar Event Series, presented by Capital One, includes two events that will take place at the Hanger at Regatta Harbour.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo

Casa Noble Tequila Presents Sunset Feast With Enrique Santos

The first event of the Hangar Series is the Sunset Feast hosted by the president and chief creative officer of iHeart Latino, Enrique Santos. This sunset tasting is a walk-around event with an exclusive menu of cocktails crafted by Casa Noble Tequila that pair well with the surrounding bayfront landscape and the dishes from the impressive roster of chefs attending. Confirmed chefs include Jeremy Ford, Brad Kilgore, Lindsay Autry, Allen Susser, Janine Booth, Jeff McInnis, Cindy Hutson, Erika Alonso, Mariano Araya, Phil Bryant, Harry and Michelle Coleman, Kenny Gilbert, Ana De Sa Martins, and Sebastian Vargas. The night calls for a vacation state of mind, cocktail sips, and bayside views. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets cost $150 via sobewff.org.
click to enlarge A man slice meat with a white latex glove
The 2023 Heritage Fuego Miami chef winners compete in the 2024 "Heritage Fire Grand Finale" event.
Agency 21 Consulting photo

Goya Foods' Heritage Fire: Grand Finale

This event has been in the works since last year as the featured chefs are the winners of the Heritage Fire 2023 tour. The competition makes its last stop in Miami for the grand finale when guests can watch the all-star lineup of chefs cook globally inspired Heritage-breed proteins, including beef, whole pigs, and chicken for the culinary showdown where the winner takes all. The night is hosted by Chris Lilly of Big Bob Gibson and Fernando Desa of Goya Foods and features chefs and artisans like Francisco Baca, Eric Benitez, Robert Butts, Spencer Coplan, Jennifer Daskevich, Gregory Desmangles Jr., Ray England, Andrew Gonzalez, Daniel Herget, Michael Lewis, Chris Ikeda, Robbie Reyes, and Javier Lopez. The live-fire cooking is paired with beverages from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $225 for early entrance via sobewff.org.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa

Trending

Paradis Books &amp; Bread in North Miami Has Closed Its Doors

Openings & Closings

Paradis Books & Bread in North Miami Has Closed Its Doors

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Nick Jonas Is Opening a Rooftop Tequila Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Openings & Closings

Nick Jonas Is Opening a Rooftop Tequila Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's First Eclectic Jamaican Restaurant Set to Open February 15

Openings & Closings

Miami's First Eclectic Jamaican Restaurant Set to Open February 15

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
The Best South Beach Wine & Food Festival Events for Wine Lovers

Cocktails & Spirits

The Best South Beach Wine & Food Festival Events for Wine Lovers

By Cindy Ferreiro and Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation