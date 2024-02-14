Welcome to the Grove! South Beach Wine & Food Festival Hosts First Coconut Grove Events

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival
hits the sands of South Beach, the streets of Miami, and the town of Hallandale Beach from Thursday, February 22, through Sunday, February 25, with tasting demonstrations, brunches, master classes
, intimate dinners
, and more.
But this year, Miami's biggest food festival is doing something it's never done before — host events in Coconut Grove.
That's right, for the first time in the festival's 23-year history, the festival will be hosting not one but two new events in the charming city that's had a boom in restaurants over the past few years. SOBEWFF is taking all of the best spirits and some of Miami's favorite chefs to Coconut Grove for a weekend packed with two new events.
The new Hangar Event Series, presented by Capital One, includes two events that will take place at the Hanger at Regatta Harbour
, a historical building built in 1918. However, Miamians and true soccer fans might know it best for bringing popular events to Miami, including the Messi Experience.
Below, check out how you can experience the Hangar as it turns into a foodie haven for the weekend.
click to enlarge
The new Hangar Event Series, presented by Capital One, includes two events that will take place at the Hanger at Regatta Harbour.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
Casa Noble Tequila Presents Sunset Feast With Enrique Santos
The first event of the Hangar Series is the Sunset Feast hosted by the president and chief creative officer of iHeart Latino, Enrique Santos. This sunset tasting is a walk-around event with an exclusive menu of cocktails crafted by Casa Noble Tequila that pair well with the surrounding bayfront landscape and the dishes from the impressive roster of chefs attending. Confirmed chefs include Jeremy Ford, Brad Kilgore, Lindsay Autry, Allen Susser, Janine Booth, Jeff McInnis, Cindy Hutson, Erika Alonso, Mariano Araya, Phil Bryant, Harry and Michelle Coleman, Kenny Gilbert, Ana De Sa Martins, and Sebastian Vargas. The night calls for a vacation state of mind, cocktail sips, and bayside views. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 24, at 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets cost $150 via sobewff.org.
click to enlarge
The 2023 Heritage Fuego Miami chef winners compete in the 2024 "Heritage Fire Grand Finale" event.
Agency 21 Consulting photo
Goya Foods' Heritage Fire: Grand Finale
This event has been in the works since last year as the featured chefs are the winners of the Heritage Fire 2023 tour. The competition makes its last stop in Miami for the grand finale when guests can watch the all-star lineup of chefs cook globally inspired Heritage-breed proteins, including beef, whole pigs, and chicken for the culinary showdown where the winner takes all. The night is hosted by Chris Lilly of Big Bob Gibson and Fernando Desa of Goya Foods and features chefs and artisans like Francisco Baca, Eric Benitez, Robert Butts, Spencer Coplan, Jennifer Daskevich, Gregory Desmangles Jr., Ray England, Andrew Gonzalez, Daniel Herget, Michael Lewis, Chris Ikeda, Robbie Reyes, and Javier Lopez. The live-fire cooking is paired with beverages from Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at 3385 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets cost $175 for general admission and $225 for early entrance via sobewff.org.