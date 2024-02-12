The Best South Beach Wine & Food Festival Events for Wine Lovers

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival
(SOBEWFF) is just over a week away, and this year, there might be more wine-focused events than ever before.
From the prestigious Wine Spectator's Best of the Best
event, which features wines from more than 60 winemakers, to one-of-a-kind wine seminars
that you could only otherwise experience in Spain or Napa, the options for wine connoisseurs are plentiful at this year's festival in Miami.
Without further ado, we've rounded up some of our favorite wine events — that still have tickets available to purchase — in chronological order so you can leave SOBEWFF feeling like a bonafide wine connoisseur.
A wine seminar at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
Italian Wines Wine Seminar: An Immersive Journey into a Bright Future
This Wine Spectator
wine seminar is chock-full of Italian heavy hitters, both in the grape and wine-pro departments. Importer Ethica Wines is bringing forth some of the best, including Carolina Cossu, Francesco Ganz, Vera Malusani, and Damiano Sorato. They will lead enthusiasts on a journey through Italy, tasting everything from Brunello to Barolo and beyond. 3 p.m to 4 p.m., Friday, February 23, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 each at sobewff.org.
Wine Spectator's Best of the Best wine event features more than 60 wineries.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
Fontainebleau Miami Beach presents Wine Spectator's Best of the Best
This event is a cheat code because it truly is the best of both worlds. Here, some of Miami's greatest restaurants and most lauded chefs come together to serve delicious bites paired with world-class wine at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. More than 60 wineries will be pouring wine with standouts like Napa's Charles Krug for the Champagne lover and Far Niente for the Napa Valley, California, aficionado. Though it's a bit of a splurge, Best of the Best is truly the event to be at for those who are serious about wine (and collecting wine). 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday, February 23, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $395 each at sobewff.org.
A woman tastes wine at a wine seminar at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
The Quest for the Ultimate Pinot Noir with Dan Kosta of DK Wine Group
You don't have to travel to Napa Valley (or Burgundy, France, for that matter) to enjoy some delicious pinot noir. In this wine seminar, wine producer Dan Kosta will lead guests through an immersive journey tasting seven of his West Coast pinots made in the Burgundian model. Attendees will be sure to leave with a new appreciation for this prized grape. Noon to 1 p.m., Saturday. February 24, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 at sobewff.org.
A wine seminar at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
South Beach Wine & Food Festival photo
A Journey through Valpolicella with Wines from Sartori di Verona
At this wine seminar, enjoy a tasting of the most evocative wines of Valpolicella together with the history of one of the oldest families in the region. Sartori di Verona
is an Italian wine producer based in the northeastern wine-producing region of Veneto in Italy. Featured wines from Sartori di Verona include a Marani Bianco Veronese IGT 2020, Montegradella Valpolicella Classico Superiore DOC 2018, and a "Regolo" Valpolicella Ripasso Classico Superiore DOC 2019. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, February 24, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 each at sobewff.org.
This event will transport you to a beautiful vineyard, like this one in Europe shot on an iPhone in 2022.
Photo by Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Seña Wine Seminar: The Inspiring Journey of Chile's First Iconic Wine
Eduard Chadwick, the Chilean vintner and visionary who kickstarted modern Chilean winemaking (and proved to the world that Chile could make fine wine), will walk you through a grand tasting of select vintages that will help discover the aging potential and diversity of this Bordeaux blend with a "Chilean soul" thanks to the Carménère grape. With three perfect 100-point ratings and outstanding results, Seña
has undeniably solidified its position as a world-class wine, shaping Chile's reputation among premier appellations. The featured Seña wines at the seminar span from 1995 to 2021. 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, February 24, at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $125 each at sobewff.org.