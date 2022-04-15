Support Us

A Food Festival for Dogs, Easter 2022, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

April 15, 2022 8:00AM

Try festive cocktails on Easter Sunday at Amara at Paraiso.
Try festive cocktails on Easter Sunday at Amara at Paraiso. Photo courtesy of Amara at Paraiso
This weekend, Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews with Funky Buddha takes over downtown Fort Lauderdale, the first-annual Doggizen Food Fest — a food festival for pups! — comes to Miami, and various restaurants across town host Easter brunch on Sunday.
click to enlarge Funky Buddha has partnered with Riverwalk to host a new event series, Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FUNKY BUDDHA BREWERY
Funky Buddha has partnered with Riverwalk to host a new event series, Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale.
Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews

South Florida's largest production craft brewery, Funky Buddha, is partnering with the Riverwalk to offer an all-new outdoor event in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews is a family-friendly outdoor event that brings together live music, food, and craft beverages. Attendees can partake in free lawn games, listen to live music by Spider Cherry, nosh on eats from food trucks curated by the Burger Beast, and — of course — sip cold beer and hard seltzer provided by Funky Buddha. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. Admission is free.
click to enlarge A food festival for dogs is coming to Miami! - PHOTO BY MONICA MCGIVERN
A food festival for dogs is coming to Miami!
Photo by Monica McGivern

Doggizen Food Fest at the InterContinental Miami

Join the first-annual Doggizen Food Fest, a food event designed especially for dogs, at the InterContinental Miami on Saturday. Attendees will explore the world of dog food in the form of dog-friendly treats and snacks. For the human palate, there'll be special cocktails at the hotel's bar, as well as pizza from II Maestro Pizzaiolo for pet owners to enjoy. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Admission is free for humans; tickets cost $18 per dog via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge The Wharf Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP
The Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Full Moon Party at the Wharf Miami

Celebrate the full moon at the Wharf Miami. This Saturday, starting at 5 p.m., enjoy live entertainment, including fire performers, and get your fortune told by a professional card reader. 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.
click to enlarge Icebox Cafe's dining room - PHOTO BY JUAN FERNANDO
Icebox Cafe's dining room
Photo by Juan Fernando

Sunday Brunch Spots for Easter 2022

Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 17, this year, wouldn't be the same without a special brunch with family and friends. Miami restaurants are offering special Easter brunch options, from entire meals of satisfying staples to signature spreads full of bright spring flavors. At this link, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch in the Magic City this year. (Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are on Easter Sunday. Taxes and gratuity are not included in the listed price; reservations are strongly suggested.)
