The Best Easter Brunches in Miami

click to enlarge The dining room at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-604-1000

1hotels.com/south-beach

click to enlarge Icebox Cafe's dining room Photo by Juan Fernando

Icebox Cafe 1855 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach

305-538-8448

iceboxcafe.com

click to enlarge Le Jardinier's patio Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9060

lejardinier-miami.com

click to enlarge Red Rooster's dining room. Photo courtesy of Red Rooster Overtown

Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

click to enlarge Rusty Pelican's waterfront dining room Photo courtesy of the Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

305-361-3818

therustypelican.com

click to enlarge A pasta dish at Sardinia Enoteca Photo courtesy of Sardinia Enoteca

Sardinia Enoteca 1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach

305-531-2228

sardinia-ristorante.com

click to enlarge Seawell Fish N’ Oyster's outdoor patio Photo courtesy of Kimpton Angler’s Miami Beach

Seawell Fish N' Oyster 60 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

786-594-5820

seawellmiami.com

click to enlarge A dish at the Surf Club Photo courtesy of the Surf Club

The Surf Club Restaurant 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside

305-768-9440

surfclubrestaurant.com

click to enlarge Via Emilia Garden's outdoor patio Photo courtesy of Via Emilia Garden

Via Emilia Garden 3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami

786-359-4990

viaemiliagarden.com

Easter, which falls on Sunday, April 17, this year, wouldn't be the same without a special brunch with family and friends.Miami restaurants are offering special Easter brunch options, from entire meals of satisfying staples to signature spreads full of bright spring flavors.Here, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch in the Magic City this year.Guests can enjoy an all-day Easter brunch menu at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach. The three-course, prix-fixe menu features a variety of dishes like seafood picadillo and roasted leg of lamb, along with a special children’s menu for $26 per person. The restaurant will also feature live DJ entertainment and a violinist duo.At Icebox Cafe's bright and homey indoor/outdoor areas, guests can savor standout brunch items like latke and egg with ham, apple wood-smoked bacon, roasted vegetables, mushrooms, and tomato ($19); lemon ricotta pancakes with a side of bacon ($19), salmon platter with a bagel of choice ($22), and curried chicken breast with jasmine rice and roasted vegetables ($29). Bottomless options of mimosas, bloody marys, or rose are served for $27 per person.Le Jardinier will feature a special three-course prix-fixe Sunday brunch menu in celebration of Easter. For the first course, guests may choose from spring rabbit terrine with baby greens, chilled pea soup with mint, or white asparagus with king salmon. The main course options include roast leg of lamb with crispy potatoes, pea coulis and carrots; and a dish of mushroom cavatelli with spring peas and beans. For dessert, guests will have a choice between mango crémeux, pistachio sablé, dark chocolate and caramel sabayon, or plant-based ice cream.This Overtown restaurant by chef Marcus Samuelson offers brunch at the resturant's indoor dining room or in the lush terrace. On Easter Sunday, guests can select from brunch favorites like C.K.’s chicken and waffles ($17), biscuits and gravy ($26), and spicy avocado toast ($17).Enjoy waterfront views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline while feasting on Rusty Pelican’s four-course Easter brunch menu. The first course, served family-style, is a festive platter featuring a variety of chilled seafood, charcuterie, and marinated tomato ricotta tartine. Diners will then be offered the option of mixed greens or little gem caesar, followed by a choice of crab cake, steak and eggs, lobster Benedict, wild mushroom pappardelle pasta, or Faroe Island salmon. The sweet ending: a dessert platter with a triple chocolate layer cake, key lime pie, and other treats.Sardinia in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbor neighborhood will treat guests on Easter Sunday to specials like pappardelle with lamb and asparagus ($28), Sardinian-style baby lamb stew with carrots, potatoes, fennel, and bay leaves ($44); and roasted rack of lamb ($42). Drink specials will include bottles of Zonin prosecco ($40) and Zonin prosecco rosé ($42).On Easter Sunday, this seafood-centric eatery in South Beach will serve special dishes in addition to its regular brunch menu. Guests can start their meal with a lobster cobb with tomato, cucumber, cotija, and avocado drizzled with dill dressing ($32); followed by a crab cake benedict accompanied by sautéed spinach and herb hollandaise ($28),; and French toast, strawberries and whipped cream ($17). A selection of rosé bottles will be available for $40 and an option of bottomless spritzers will cost $21.The Surf Club Restaurant will serve a brunch feast for $125 a person. Curated by chef Thomas Keller, the meal will begin with dishes to share, followed by a choice of fried chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, or lobster rolls, amongst other options.For Easter brunch, chef Wendy Cacciatori will serve an all-day menu of special dishes from the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. Diners can indulge in prosciutto di parma rolls with spring vegetables ($21), grilled salmon with asparagus ($28), risotto with pears and Gorgonzola ($32), and vegetarian lasagna with seasonal truffle ($32). For dessert: a strawberry jam tart, a cold offering of chocolate salami and mascarpone cheese, and espresso with gelato.