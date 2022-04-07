The Best Easter Brunches in Miami

Miami restaurants are offering special Easter brunch options, from entire meals of satisfying staples to signature spreads full of bright spring flavors.
Here, listed in alphabetical order, are the best places to enjoy Easter Sunday brunch in the Magic City this year. Unless otherwise noted, all brunches are on Easter Sunday, April 17. Taxes and gratuity are not included in the listed price; reservations are strongly suggested.
Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-604-1000
1hotels.com/south-beachGuests can enjoy an all-day Easter brunch menu at Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach. The three-course, prix-fixe menu features a variety of dishes like seafood picadillo and roasted leg of lamb, along with a special children’s menu for $26 per person. The restaurant will also feature live DJ entertainment and a violinist duo. Brunch is available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $55 per person.
Icebox Cafe1855 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach
305-538-8448
iceboxcafe.comAt Icebox Cafe's bright and homey indoor/outdoor areas, guests can savor standout brunch items like latke and egg with ham, apple wood-smoked bacon, roasted vegetables, mushrooms, and tomato ($19); lemon ricotta pancakes with a side of bacon ($19), salmon platter with a bagel of choice ($22), and curried chicken breast with jasmine rice and roasted vegetables ($29). Bottomless options of mimosas, bloody marys, or rose are served for $27 per person. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Le Jardinier151 NE 41st St., Miami
305-402-9060
lejardinier-miami.comLe Jardinier will feature a special three-course prix-fixe Sunday brunch menu in celebration of Easter. For the first course, guests may choose from spring rabbit terrine with baby greens, chilled pea soup with mint, or white asparagus with king salmon. The main course options include roast leg of lamb with crispy potatoes, pea coulis and carrots; and a dish of mushroom cavatelli with spring peas and beans. For dessert, guests will have a choice between mango crémeux, pistachio sablé, dark chocolate and caramel sabayon, or plant-based ice cream. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and costs $130.
Red Rooster Overtown920 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.comThis Overtown restaurant by chef Marcus Samuelson offers brunch at the resturant's indoor dining room or in the lush terrace. On Easter Sunday, guests can select from brunch favorites like C.K.’s chicken and waffles ($17), biscuits and gravy ($26), and spicy avocado toast ($17). Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rusty Pelican3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne
305-361-3818
therustypelican.comEnjoy waterfront views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline while feasting on Rusty Pelican’s four-course Easter brunch menu. The first course, served family-style, is a festive platter featuring a variety of chilled seafood, charcuterie, and marinated tomato ricotta tartine. Diners will then be offered the option of mixed greens or little gem caesar, followed by a choice of crab cake, steak and eggs, lobster Benedict, wild mushroom pappardelle pasta, or Faroe Island salmon. The sweet ending: a dessert platter with a triple chocolate layer cake, key lime pie, and other treats. Brunch is served from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and costs $92 for adults and $35 for children. Bottomless mimosas are available for an additional $25 per person.
Sardinia Enoteca1801 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach
305-531-2228
sardinia-ristorante.comSardinia in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbor neighborhood will treat guests on Easter Sunday to specials like pappardelle with lamb and asparagus ($28), Sardinian-style baby lamb stew with carrots, potatoes, fennel, and bay leaves ($44); and roasted rack of lamb ($42). Drink specials will include bottles of Zonin prosecco ($40) and Zonin prosecco rosé ($42). Brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m.
Seawell Fish N' Oyster60 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
786-594-5820
seawellmiami.comOn Easter Sunday, this seafood-centric eatery in South Beach will serve special dishes in addition to its regular brunch menu. Guests can start their meal with a lobster cobb with tomato, cucumber, cotija, and avocado drizzled with dill dressing ($32); followed by a crab cake benedict accompanied by sautéed spinach and herb hollandaise ($28),; and French toast, strawberries and whipped cream ($17). A selection of rosé bottles will be available for $40 and an option of bottomless spritzers will cost $21. Brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Surf Club Restaurant9011 Collins Ave., Surfside
305-768-9440
surfclubrestaurant.comThe Surf Club Restaurant will serve a brunch feast for $125 a person. Curated by chef Thomas Keller, the meal will begin with dishes to share, followed by a choice of fried chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, or lobster rolls, amongst other options. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested.
Via Emilia Garden3500 N. Miami Ave., Miami
786-359-4990
viaemiliagarden.comFor Easter brunch, chef Wendy Cacciatori will serve an all-day menu of special dishes from the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. Diners can indulge in prosciutto di parma rolls with spring vegetables ($21), grilled salmon with asparagus ($28), risotto with pears and Gorgonzola ($32), and vegetarian lasagna with seasonal truffle ($32). For dessert: a strawberry jam tart, a cold offering of chocolate salami and mascarpone cheese, and espresso with gelato. Brunch is served from noon to 3 p.m.