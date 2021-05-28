Kok Sh*t Bingo, Air & Sea Show, Memorial Day, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

- Local
This weekend, Icebox Cafe hosts a Motown-inspired brunch with an all-inclusive, prix-fixe menu, and Kush Hialeah hosts another edition of "Kok Sh*t Bingo." Plus, the Doral Yard hosts Burgers and Bao, and you can enjoy the Air & Sea Show in style and explore restaurants and bars offering Memorial Day specials.
Motown Brunch at Icebox Cafe
On Saturday, Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach channels the '60s with a Motown brunch featuring rock 'n' soul singer Angie Griffin and pianist Antulio Mora. The prix-fixe brunch features a range of classics, from eggs Benedict to lemon ricotta pancakes. The meal also includes a choice of beverage, including a mimosa, a bellini, a bloody mary, or a glass of rosé. Saturday, May 29, at Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach, 219 NE Third St., Hallandale Beach; 954-744-4251; iceboxcafe.com. Seatings available between noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. $50 per person and $35 per child.
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Beach Club
Watch the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in style at the exclusive Beach Club at Show Center. Catch the action while you enjoy concessions in the preferred viewing area featuring a high-end spirits bar, cold brews, and an all-American barbecue. Food items include Wagyu beef sliders, assorted flatbreads, street tacos, Argentine skirt steak, pineapple chicken, and caesar salad. You'll also have access to large-screen viewing, restrooms, and hand-sanitizing stations. On Sunday at 1 p.m., look up at the skies to find Miami's beloved chef Michelle Bernstein parachute in with the Golden Knights! 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, at the Beach Club, located between 12th and 13th Streets on Miami Beach. Tickets cost $40 per day or $75 for both days at usasalute.com.
Kok Sh*t Bingo at Kush Hialeah
Stop by Kush Hialeah on Sunday for another edition of "Kok Sh*t Bingo." Purchase drinks to earn a free raffle ticket with a corresponding number. Then, at exactly 3:05 p.m., a live chicken will be placed in an outdoor chicken coop with a bingo board below it. Whatever number the chicken poops on is the winner, though you have to wait around for the chicken to do its business. Raffle tickets are limited but can be obtained with the purchase of any featured cocktail with Skyy vodka (one ticket per drink) or with a donation to Miami Animal Rescue (two tickets). Prizes include a $50 Kush Hospitality Group gift card, a $50 Kush Hialeah bar tab, and swag bags. There's also a performance by bluegrass band Lonewolf and a whole gator served Caja China-style. Note from the Kush team: No chicken will be harmed or served during the event. Noon Sunday, May 30, at Kush Hialeah, 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Burgers and Bao at the Doral Yard
Kick off the summer season on Saturday with the Downtown Doral Burger and Bao: a Kickoff to Summer event. From 2 to 5 p.m., enjoy burgers and bao buns from Bachour Restaurant & Bar, Bulla Gastropub, plant-based Della Bowls, and Yip while you listen to beats by DJ Omar Leon. Stay for a performance by 13th Army Band's Sintonia, an ensemble of musicians playing salsa music. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and is free. 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, at 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral. Tickets cost $16.99 to $19.99 via eventbrite.com.
Memorial Day Weekend Restaurant Specials and Parties
Memorial Day weekend is a patriotic long weekend in observance of our fallen heroes. It's also the unofficial kickoff of summer, and, with post-pandemic life on the horizon, a chance to gather once again with friends and family at restaurants and bars. From Coyo Taco and the Doral Yard to the Wharf and Mamey Miami, here are the best spots to visit over the holiday weekend for barbecues, meal specials, and discounted cocktails.
Sunday Brunch at Public Square
Grove Bay Hospitality Group's Public Square is behind a sweet and savory Sunday brunch in Coral Gables, available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Menu highlights include a savory breakfast burger with a sunny-side-up egg, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and bearnaise sauce ($18); a bagel topped with limoncello-cured salmon, Boursin cheese, a hard-boiled egg, and roasted tomatoes ($18); and chicken and waffles topped with spicy honey sauce and maple syrup ($24). Desserts range from Nutella waffles to French toast with orange crème anglaise, meringue, and orange marmalade. There's also a bloody mary bar with a lineup of cocktail offerings. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at Public Square, 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables; 321-257-2618; publicsquarerestaurant.com.
