 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Holidays |

Miami Memorial Day Weekend 2021 Restaurant Specials and Parties

Juliana Accioly | May 26, 2021 | 9:00am
The 13th Army Band will perform at the Doral Yard.
The 13th Army Band will perform at the Doral Yard.
Photo courtesy of the 13th Army Band/the Doral Yard
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

Memorial Day weekend is a patriotic long weekend in observance of our fallen heroes. It's also the unofficial kickoff of summer, and with post-pandemic life on the horizon, the chance to gather once again with friends and family at restaurants and bars.

Here are the best spots to visit over the holiday weekend for barbecues, meal specials, and discounted cocktails.

A sampling of Baia Beach Club's Mediterranean offerings.
A sampling of Baia Beach Club's Mediterranean offerings.
Photo courtesy of the Mondrian South Beach

Related Stories

Baia Beach Club

1100 West Ave., Miami Beach
305-514-1949
baiabeachclubmiami.com

Baia Beach Club will be hosting a poolside soiree from 11 a.m. to sundown on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.  Reserve your daybed or cabana and enjoy live DJ sounds over a menu of barbecue bites and beverage and bottle specials.

Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco.
Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco.
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco

Various Locations
coyo-taco.com


Coyo's Memorial Day taco feast includes taco options such as carne asada, seared gulf shrimp, or mushrooms to go with 12 tortillas, two sauces, and two sides ($30-$39).  Meats, fish and vegetables are also available by the pound and sides like guacamole can be picked up by the quart or pint ($9.99 and up). The special menu also includes Mexican style street corn, arroz verde, beans, and churros. Available for pickup and delivery from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.

The Doral Yard's stage is located right in the middle of Main Street.
The Doral Yard's stage is located right in the middle of Main Street.
Photo by Rod Deal

The Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St., Doral
thedoralyard.com


On Saturday, May 29, the Doral Yard is hosting "Downtown Doral Burger and Bao: A Kickoff to Summer," from 2  to 5 p.m. The event will showcase bites by Bachour Restaurant & Bar, Della Burger, and Bulla Gastrobar, amongst others. The 13th Army Band, an ensemble of United States National Guard military musicians who have a passion for Latin music, will perform at 8 p.m.  Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Española Way will stage various festivities to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Española Way will stage various festivities to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.
Photo courtesy of Española Way

Española Way

Miami Beach
visitespanolaway.com


On Friday, May 28, Española Way will commemorate Memorial Day by partnering with the Hyundai Air & Sea Show for a streetwide celebration from 6 to 8 p.m.  There will be a performance by the United States Army Band and complimentary refreshments and bites for all military members and veterans with ID.  Admission is free.

Food at Mamey
Food at Mamey
Photo courtesy of Mamey

Mamey Miami

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables
mameymiami.com


Chef Niven Patel’s restaurant in the Thesis Hotel is offering a happy hour from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Try some the eatery's standouts at discounted prices including white truffle and brie grilled cheese with homestead mango jam on Sullivan Street pullman bread and a jerk margarita made with fresh watermelon.

Verde at PAMM offers a picnic to go.
Verde at PAMM offers a picnic to go.
Photo courtesy of Verde

Verde

1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-375-3000
pamm.org


Verde at PAMM will be hosting a Garden Spritz Bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31.  with specialty drinks made with Fever-Tree mixers and 21 Seeds tequila.  A grab-and-go picnic basket for two will be offered ($50 per basket) and the Juice Somm food truck will be onsite serving healthy juice and blended beverage.

The Wharf Miami.
The Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of the Wharf

The Wharf Miami

114 SW North River Dr., Miami
wharfmiami.com


On Saturday, May 29, the Wharf Miami hosts a flamingo party beginning at noon. Imbibers can enjoy "Flamingo Flocktails" ($13 each) and bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé priced at $25 until 4 p.m. Eats will be provided by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.