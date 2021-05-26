Miami Memorial Day Weekend 2021 Restaurant Specials and Parties

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Memorial Day weekend is a patriotic long weekend in observance of our fallen heroes. It's also the unofficial kickoff of summer, and with post-pandemic life on the horizon, the chance to gather once again with friends and family at restaurants and bars.

Here are the best spots to visit over the holiday weekend for barbecues, meal specials, and discounted cocktails.

A sampling of Baia Beach Club's Mediterranean offerings. Photo courtesy of the Mondrian South Beach

Baia Beach Club 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach

305-514-1949

baiabeachclubmiami.com

Baia Beach Club will be hosting a poolside soiree from 11 a.m. to sundown on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Reserve your daybed or cabana and enjoy live DJ sounds over a menu of barbecue bites and beverage and bottle specials.

Cochinita pibil tacos at Coyo Taco. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Coyo Taco Various Locations

coyo-taco.com



Coyo's Memorial Day taco feast includes taco options such as carne asada, seared gulf shrimp, or mushrooms to go with 12 tortillas, two sauces, and two sides ($30-$39). Meats, fish and vegetables are also available by the pound and sides like guacamole can be picked up by the quart or pint ($9.99 and up). The special menu also includes Mexican style street corn, arroz verde, beans, and churros. Available for pickup and delivery from Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.

The Doral Yard's stage is located right in the middle of Main Street. Photo by Rod Deal

The Doral Yard 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral

thedoralyard.com



On Saturday, May 29, the Doral Yard is hosting "Downtown Doral Burger and Bao: A Kickoff to Summer," from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will showcase bites by Bachour Restaurant & Bar, Della Burger, and Bulla Gastrobar, amongst others. The 13th Army Band, an ensemble of United States National Guard military musicians who have a passion for Latin music, will perform at 8 p.m. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Española Way will stage various festivities to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Photo courtesy of Española Way

Española Way Miami Beach

visitespanolaway.com



On Friday, May 28, Española Way will commemorate Memorial Day by partnering with the Hyundai Air & Sea Show for a streetwide celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a performance by the United States Army Band and complimentary refreshments and bites for all military members and veterans with ID. Admission is free.

Food at Mamey Photo courtesy of Mamey

Mamey Miami 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

mameymiami.com



Chef Niven Patel’s restaurant in the Thesis Hotel is offering a happy hour from Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31 from 3 to 6 p.m. daily. Try some the eatery's standouts at discounted prices including white truffle and brie grilled cheese with homestead mango jam on Sullivan Street pullman bread and a jerk margarita made with fresh watermelon.

Verde at PAMM offers a picnic to go. Photo courtesy of Verde

Verde 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-375-3000

pamm.org



Verde at PAMM will be hosting a Garden Spritz Bar from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31. with specialty drinks made with Fever-Tree mixers and 21 Seeds tequila. A grab-and-go picnic basket for two will be offered ($50 per basket) and the Juice Somm food truck will be onsite serving healthy juice and blended beverage.

The Wharf Miami. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

The Wharf Miami 114 SW North River Dr., Miami

wharfmiami.com



On Saturday, May 29, the Wharf Miami hosts a flamingo party beginning at noon. Imbibers can enjoy "Flamingo Flocktails" ($13 each) and bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé priced at $25 until 4 p.m. Eats will be provided by the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and La Santa Taqueria.