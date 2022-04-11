Food Events This Week: Craft Beer Tasting, Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews, Viva Abejas

This week's food events in Miami include the return of VeritageMiami's Craft Beer Tasting, a new event series called Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale, and the final two weeks of the Viva Abejas campaign at Toro Toro befitting Help Save the Bees Foundation.
Help save the bees with Toro Toro's Viva Abejas menu, featuring bee-centric dishes.
Vivas Abejas at Toro Toro
Through Sunday, April 24, in honor of Earth Day (April 22), the InterContinental Miami's signature restaurant Toro Toro offers a special plant-based menu, Viva Abejas
— a phrase that roughly translates to "long live bees." From now until April 24, guests can enjoy this buzz-worthy, limited-time menu
created by chef Richard Sandoval, which incorporates bee-centric products such as edible flowers, honey, bee pollen, and avocado to remind guests of the importance of bees to our culinary ecosystem. Toro Toro is one of more than two dozen restaurants around the globe serving the menu, with a portion of proceeds from all Viva Abejas menu items donated to the Help Save the Bees Foundation
. Additionally, in a playful call to action, the menu includes cocktails that come with wildflower seed tags, which guests can take home and plant to create more space in their yards and gardens for bees to pollinate. Viva Abejas runs through Sunday, April 24; 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com/events.
Fresh fruits and vegetables for sale
Downtown Homestead Farmers' Market
Come out to the season's last Downtown Homestead Farmers' Market and score your fill of locally grown produce, artisan wares, and more. Bee lovers take note: Bee Heaven Farm will be on-site, offering Moroccan-style preserved citrus, fresh greens, herbs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh eggs, teas, flowers, and more. Wednesday, April 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Ct., Homestead; cityofhomestead.com.
VeritageMiami hosts a craft beer tasting in Wynwood this week.
VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting
Celebrating its 26th year, VeritageMiami
is rebooting its annual event series, which invites South Florida foodies to eat and drink to benefit United Way Miami
. This week, the series continues with VeritageMiami's craft beer tasting, an interactive event at Wynwood Walls. More than two dozen breweries — including local craft producers and many from around the nation — will showcase craft suds alongside an assortment of small-bite dishes from local restaurants. South Florida-based breweries include Unbranded Brewing Co., Barrel of Monks, Shojo Beer Co., Veza Sur, Tripping Animals, Dogfish Head Miami, and the Tank. Restaurants include Shuckin’ Southern Eatery, Mr. Baguette, Bolivar Restaurant Bar Lounge, and Old Lisbon. VIP entry offers one-hour early access, entry to an exclusive lounge that includes craft cocktails, entertainment, and the “Wine Within the Walls” private wine-tasting experience, followed by access to the beer tasting. Thursday, April 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-646-7105. General admission costs $100 per person (VIP $135) at veritagemiami.com.
Funky Buddha and Riverwalk's new Rhythm & Brews event kicks off this week in Fort Lauderdale's Esplanade Park.
Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews
South Florida's largest production craft brewery, Funky Buddha, is partnering with the Riverwalk to offer an all-new outdoor event in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews is a family-friendly outdoor event that brings together live music, food, and craft beverages. Attendees can partake in free lawn games, listen to live music by Spider Cherry
, nosh on eats from food trucks curated by the Burger Beast, and — of course — sip cold beer and hard seltzer provided by Funky Buddha. Friday, April 15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; the event is free to attend.