Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Food Events This Week: Craft Beer Tasting, Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews, Viva Abejas

April 11, 2022 8:00AM

Funky Buddha has partnered with Riverwalk to host a new event series, Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale.
Funky Buddha has partnered with Riverwalk to host a new event series, Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery
This week's food events in Miami include the return of VeritageMiami's Craft Beer Tasting, a new event series called Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews in Fort Lauderdale, and the final two weeks of the Viva Abejas campaign at Toro Toro befitting Help Save the Bees Foundation.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Help save the bees with Toro Toro's Viva Abejas menu, featuring bee-centric dishes. - PHOTO COURTESY OF TORO TORO
Help save the bees with Toro Toro's Viva Abejas menu, featuring bee-centric dishes.
Photo courtesy of Toro Toro

Vivas Abejas at Toro Toro

Through Sunday, April 24, in honor of Earth Day (April 22), the InterContinental Miami's signature restaurant Toro Toro offers a special plant-based menu, Viva Abejas — a phrase that roughly translates to "long live bees." From now until April 24, guests can enjoy this buzz-worthy, limited-time menu created by chef Richard Sandoval, which incorporates bee-centric products such as edible flowers, honey, bee pollen, and avocado to remind guests of the importance of bees to our culinary ecosystem. Toro Toro is one of more than two dozen restaurants around the globe serving the menu, with a portion of proceeds from all Viva Abejas menu items donated to the Help Save the Bees Foundation. Additionally, in a playful call to action, the menu includes cocktails that come with wildflower seed tags, which guests can take home and plant to create more space in their yards and gardens for bees to pollinate. Viva Abejas runs through Sunday, April 24; 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com/events.
click to enlarge Fresh fruits and vegetables for sale - PHOTO BY LAINE DOSS
Fresh fruits and vegetables for sale
Photo by Laine Doss

Downtown Homestead Farmers' Market

Come out to the season's last Downtown Homestead Farmers' Market and score your fill of locally grown produce, artisan wares, and more. Bee lovers take note: Bee Heaven Farm will be on-site, offering Moroccan-style preserved citrus, fresh greens, herbs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, fresh eggs, teas, flowers, and more. Wednesday, April 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Ct., Homestead; cityofhomestead.com.
click to enlarge VeritageMiami hosts a craft beer tasting in Wynwood this week. - PHOTO COURTESY OF VERITAGEMIAMI
VeritageMiami hosts a craft beer tasting in Wynwood this week.
Photo courtesy of VeritageMiami

VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting

Celebrating its 26th year, VeritageMiami is rebooting its annual event series, which invites South Florida foodies to eat and drink to benefit United Way Miami. This week, the series continues with VeritageMiami's craft beer tasting, an interactive event at Wynwood Walls. More than two dozen breweries — including local craft producers and many from around the nation — will showcase craft suds alongside an assortment of small-bite dishes from local restaurants. South Florida-based breweries include Unbranded Brewing Co., Barrel of Monks, Shojo Beer Co., Veza Sur, Tripping Animals, Dogfish Head Miami, and the Tank. Restaurants include Shuckin’ Southern Eatery, Mr. Baguette, Bolivar Restaurant Bar Lounge, and Old Lisbon. VIP entry offers one-hour early access, entry to an exclusive lounge that includes craft cocktails, entertainment, and the “Wine Within the Walls” private wine-tasting experience, followed by access to the beer tasting. Thursday, April 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-646-7105. General admission costs $100 per person (VIP $135) at veritagemiami.com.
click to enlarge Funky Buddha and Riverwalk's new Rhythm & Brews event kicks off this week in Fort Lauderdale's Esplanade Park. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FUNKY BUDDHA BREWERY
Funky Buddha and Riverwalk's new Rhythm & Brews event kicks off this week in Fort Lauderdale's Esplanade Park.
Photo courtesy of Funky Buddha Brewery

Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews

South Florida's largest production craft brewery, Funky Buddha, is partnering with the Riverwalk to offer an all-new outdoor event in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Riverwalk Rhythm & Brews is a family-friendly outdoor event that brings together live music, food, and craft beverages. Attendees can partake in free lawn games, listen to live music by Spider Cherry, nosh on eats from food trucks curated by the Burger Beast, and — of course — sip cold beer and hard seltzer provided by Funky Buddha. Friday, April 15, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; the event is free to attend.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Say Gay

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation