The Ten Best Outdoor Patios for Social-Distance Dining in Miami

There's no denying the coronavirus pandemic has hit Miami's foodservice industry hard. And while the closures and restrictions imposed on Miami restaurants hamper dining out with friends, that doesn't mean the city's residents (and about 45 percent of Americans) aren't eager and willing to frequent socially distanced seating at restaurants — particularly those with outdoor seating.

Even in Florida's notorious summer heat, dining al fresco has never been cooler (or more socially distanced). From sweeping rooftop views to jungle-themed patios and terraces, here are the best spots to safely share a meal, sip a cocktail, and still remain at least six feet away from your fellow patrons.

EXPAND Astra's garden-themed patio will transport you to the Mediterranean. Photo courtesy of Astra

Astra 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-573-5778

astramiami.com 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami305-573-5778



Are you in some far off Mediterranean city, or...Wynwood? The owners of Astra will bet you won't know the difference thanks to their garden-themed patio terrace decked out with a Mykonos vibe. Here you can groove to the DJs while noshing on an ocean-inspired menu that highlights dishes like grilled octopus carpaccio, ceviche, and seafood risotto while sipping signature cocktails and boozy Greek specialties like mastika and ouzo. Sure, it would be great to get away to Greece, but Astra's 10,000-square-foot space complete with lushly planted walls, AstroTurf flooring, and wood-thatched seating area illuminated by whimsical wicker lamps do a pretty good job.

EXPAND Bakan's cactus-lined outdoor patio in the heart of Wynwood. Photo by Kathleen Lam for Bakan

Bakan 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-396-7080

bakanwynwood.com 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami305-396-7080



Take a trip to Mexico by way of Wynwood every time you visit Bakan. Here, a resort-style ambiance has elevated the typical outdoor dining experience. The restaurant's cacti-lined outdoor bar and terrace have been artfully decorated with inverted wood-pyramid canopies and illuminated brown and green hanging basket to transport you straight to the streets of Tulum. By day, the shaded area provides an open-air experience, while soft lighting makes for a dreamy escape by night. Sit back and sip a variety of colorful cocktails and equally vibrant fare — say, the Tulum Vive (made with mezcal, triple sec, lime juice, and house-made cucumber syrup) and the Vuelve a la Vida ( a blend of shrimp, calamari, octopus, scallops, avocado, guajillo and ancho chile, and avocado doused in a citrusy blend of lemon and orange).

EXPAND The patio at Jaguar has been dubbed an "outdoor habitat" for its lush foliage. Photo by Kathleen Lam for Jaguar

Jaguar 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove

305-444-021

jaguarrestaurant.com 3067 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove305-444-021



Jaguar's terrace, better known as the "outdoor habitat," is quickly becoming the perfect spot for lunch, an after-work happy hour, romantic date night, ladies' night, dinner, or Sunday brunch. The restaurant's chef, Oscar del Rivero, has revamped the space into a mini-jungle so guests can soak up the views along with a cocktail or three. The entire outdoor patio has been decorated with dozens of flowering plants from nearby Kreative Garden, transporting diners to a veritable Jaguar habitat in the heart of Coconut Grove. The "Hora Jaguar" happy hour is offered Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., when you can pair the menu's Latin American-inspired cuisine with $4 beers, and $5 glasses of wine as well as a wide selection of small bites for $5 apiece. If you’re feeling extra thirsty, full pitchers of sangria are half-price during happy hour at $30 each, or $17 for a half-pitcher.

EXPAND Dine outdoors with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and Miami at La Mar by Gastón Acurio. Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

La Mar by Gastón Acurio 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami

305-913-8358

mandarinoriental.com 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami305-913-8358



The Mandarin Oriental's signature waterfront restaurant drips outdoor atmosphere with its prime setting overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. It's the perfect backdrop for the restaurant's signature ceviches, freshly grilled anticuchos, and specialty cocktails. Offering a mix of spacious indoor and outdoor seating along with three bars, each providing distinctive culinary experiences, the menu ranges from upscale novo-Andean fare to Asian-Peruvian fusion and traditional seafood ceviche. What more could your socially distanced heart desire?

EXPAND Macchialina extended its outdoor dining space to accommodate more patrons. Photo courtesy of Macchialina

Macchialina 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

305-534-2124

macchialina.com 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach305-534-2124



For anyone who has visited, Macchialina is that intimate, dimly lit Italian spot on Alton Road that’s just about always packed. This is why the restaurant recently reopened with a new outdoor dining room to make way for plenty of very-well-spaced socially distant noshing. The new experience is thanks to a covered outdoor patio the owners have affectionately dubbed il giardino, or "the garden."

EXPAND Monty's has extended its outdoor space to make more room for socially distanced dining. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez for Monty's Raw Bar

Monty's Raw Bar 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove

305-856-3992

montysrawbar.com

Since 1969, Monty's Raw Bar's iconic location hasn't just served up the food and the views — it has also served as the backdrop for TV series, music videos, and movies, including Miami Vice, Burn Notice, and Marley & Me. These days, the waterfront-tiki-hut setting allows you to forget about life for a while as you soak up the bay air and enjoy a meal with friends and family. Since reopening in June, the restaurant has rearranged its outdoor deck to allow for safe distancing. Visitors can also avail themselves of Monty's new high-top tables equipped with umbrellas, which extend onto the boardwalk. That makes now the perfect time to indulge in Monty's infamous Pain Remover cocktail; a pitcher sells for $45 and pours up to a dozen drinks (depending on the strength you order).

EXPAND The lantern-lit patio at Phuc Yea is an al fresco diner's paradise. Photo by Jackie Zayas for Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-602-3710

phucyea.com 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami305-602-3710



No one can turn down an evening on Phuc Yea's eclectic front porch patio. The lantern-lit dining area allows everyone to dine out with a view, and the lush foliage pairs nicely with the menu's Vietnamese-Cajun-style cuisine created by chef Cesar Zapata and co-owner Aniece Meinhold. Enjoy weekly specials like $1 oysters (served daily from 5 to 7 p.m. and all day Sunday); Pho Wednesday, when $25 nets you a three-course menu; and a new fried-chicken special every Thursday. (Promotions are for dine-in only.)

EXPAND Dining al fresco at Redfish Photo courtesy of Redfish by Chef Adrianne

Redfish by Chef Adrianne 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Miami

305-668-8788

redfishmiami.com 9610 Old Cutler Rd., Miami305-668-8788



Redfish Grill in Matheson Hammock Park is known far and wide for its breathtaking location. This is where you come to celebrate those extra special date nights, anniversaries, birthday milestones,...and now, just getting out of the house. The waterfront property is no stranger to closures; it was shuttered after hurricane damage in 2017 but reopened recently under the vision of chef Adrianne Calvo, who transformed the restaurant to offer her creative dishes like Beaujolais poached pear salad made with arugula, goat cheese, crisped prosciutto, and pistachio; ahi tuna sashimi with crisped shaved Brussels sprouts and pear, topped with ponzu aioli, soy, and truffle; and herb-stuffed branzino flavored with lemon and garlic.

EXPAND Villa Azur's luxe outdoor dining area is the spot for an outdoor dinner party. Photo by Mario Piz for Villa Azur

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge 309 23rd St., Miami Beach

305-763-8688

villaazurmiami.com 309 23rd St., Miami Beach305-763-8688



Villa Azur's outdoor dining area is more like an outdoor dinner party thanks to its chic setup. A South of France-inspired culinary and entertainment destination, it boasts a magical open-air courtyard where patrons can dine under the stars in style. Plush couches and luxury lounges combine with white-tablecloth service to make you feel as if you're dining on a Mediterranean terrace. The menu changes each month. Right right it now features dishes like braised carrots in an orange reduction, grated pistachio, and goat cheese fondue; shrimp ceviche with a roasted tomato sauce, cilantro and smoked popcorn; and classic wild mushroom risotto. Pair your meal with a custom-crafted cocktail, then top it all off with a sweet treat like the tart trio or the arroz con leche foam.

EXPAND Vista's sprawling outdoor patio is a favorite in Miami's Upper Buena Vista neighborhood. Photo courtesy of Vista

Vista 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-405-7547

vistamiamirestaurant.com 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami305-405-7547



If it's atmosphere you crave with your decadent bowl of fiocchi pasta stuffed with pear and Taleggio cheese dressed in a creamy butter sage sauce, then look no further than Vista. The brainchild of husband-and-wife team Fiorella Blanco and Milan-born chef Roberto Bearzi, it's a restaurant that is a feast for both the eyes and appetite. Their two-story space, located in Miami’s burgeoning neighborhood in Upper Buena Vista, offers a unique fusion of culture and cuisine with its Italian and globally inspired cuisine. Enjoy it while seated on tufted cushions amid low-hanging plants on their sprawling outdoor patio. If you're looking for extra enchantment, request a seat beneath the wooden pergola illuminated by twinkling lights.