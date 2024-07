Bachour and More: Every Restaurant Participating in Taste the Gables 2024

click to enlarge Talavera is one of the 50 Coral Gables restaurants participating in Taste the Gables 2024. Talavera photo

Sit-Down Restaurants

Fast Casual Restaurants

Live Concert Series Schedule:

Miami Spice's charming and historic older sister, Taste the Gables , is in full swing in the City Beautiful.Created by the City of Coral Gables, the month-long restaurant event encourages residents and visitors alike to support Coral Gables restaurants where each spot will be offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus throughout July. This year, 50 restaurants are participating with lunch menus that are priced between $30 and $35 and dinner menus that are priced between $45 and $60. The month-long celebration, which even includes a concert series, looks to drive business to local restaurants during the summer."Taste the Gables promises to be a unique dining and entertainment experience, showcasing the exceptional culinary scene in Coral Gables,” says Belkys Perez, Economic Development Director for the City of Coral Gables. “It’s a great opportunity to taste the Gables’ newest restaurants and old favorites.” With such diverse options, Taste the Gables ensures that there is something to please every palate.From fast-casual restaurants like Shahs of Kabob and Sweetgreen to more high-end, sit-down restaurants like Maiz y Agave and Morton's Steakhouse, there's a restaurant deal for everyone. Taste the Gables will also feature a concert series every Friday evening.450Gradi Miami Italian RestaurantAmericana KitchenArmstrong Jazz HouseBachourBeauty & The ButcherThe Café at Books & BooksBugatti BistroBulla GastrobarThe Capital BurgerCopper 29 BarEating House MiamiFleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine BarFrancescoFratellino RistoranteHotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph CollectionIl Duomo Dei Sapori RestaurantJohn Martin's Irish Pub & RestaurantKao Sushi & GrillL'Artisane Bakery & BistroLa Pata GordaMai Sushi Tapas BarMaíz y AgaveMesaMar Seafood TableMorton's The SteakhouseOsumi Cocktail and Sushi BarPisco y Nazca Ceviche GastrobarRuth's Chris Steak HouseSalumeria 104 - Coral GablesSawa Restaurant & LoungeSospiro Natural Wine BarSushi Sake GablesTalavera Cocina MexicanaTap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Coral GablesTullioTUR KitchenVinya TableZitz SumZuccaCafe Grumpy - Coral GablesCebada RooftopChala Taqueria GiraldaCoyo TacoJust SaladKae Sushi by Chef LandaMacondo Coffee Roasters - Coral GablesMorelia Ice Cream Paletas - Coral GablesShahs of Kabob Coral GablesSushi Maki - Coral GablesSweet Paris Creperie & CafeSweetgreen: Lazarito y La Makina Timbera from 8 to 10 p.m. at Giralda Plaza, 109 Giralda Ave.: Overmania, with an opening act by Annecy’s Jazz Group, from 8 to 10 p.m. at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile: Diva Revolution from 8 to 10 p.m. at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile