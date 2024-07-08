 Taste the Gables 2024: Every Restaurant Participating in Coral Gables | Miami New Times
Bachour and More: Every Restaurant Participating in Taste the Gables 2024

Taste the Gables 2024 returns to Coral Gables with 50 restaurants offering prix fixe menus like Bachour and Zitz Sum.
July 8, 2024
The Szechuan-cured hamachi from Beauty & the Butcher, a restaurant participating in Taste the Gables 2024.
Miami Spice's charming and historic older sister, Taste the Gables, is in full swing in the City Beautiful.

Created by the City of Coral Gables, the month-long restaurant event encourages residents and visitors alike to support Coral Gables restaurants where each spot will be offering prix fixe lunch and dinner menus throughout July. This year, 50 restaurants are participating with lunch menus that are priced between $30 and $35 and dinner menus that are priced between $45 and $60. The month-long celebration, which even includes a concert series, looks to drive business to local restaurants during the summer.

"Taste the Gables promises to be a unique dining and entertainment experience, showcasing the exceptional culinary scene in Coral Gables,” says Belkys Perez, Economic Development Director for the City of Coral Gables. “It’s a great opportunity to taste the Gables’ newest restaurants and old favorites.” With such diverse options, Taste the Gables ensures that there is something to please every palate.

From fast-casual restaurants like Shahs of Kabob and Sweetgreen to more high-end, sit-down restaurants like Maiz y Agave and Morton's Steakhouse, there's a restaurant deal for everyone. Taste the Gables will also feature a concert series every Friday evening.
click to enlarge a Mexican dish on a white plate
Talavera is one of the 50 Coral Gables restaurants participating in Taste the Gables 2024.
Talavera photo

Sit-Down Restaurants

450Gradi Miami Italian Restaurant
Americana Kitchen
Armstrong Jazz House
Bachour
Beauty & The Butcher
The Café at Books & Books
Bugatti Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar
The Capital Burger
Copper 29 Bar
Eating House Miami
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Francesco
Fratellino Ristorante
Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Autograph Collection
Il Duomo Dei Sapori Restaurant
John Martin's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Kao Sushi & Grill
L'Artisane Bakery & Bistro
La Pata Gorda
Mai Sushi Tapas Bar
Maíz y Agave
MesaMar Seafood Table
Morton's The Steakhouse
Osumi Cocktail and Sushi Bar
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
Sospiro Natural Wine Bar
Sushi Sake Gables
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar - Coral Gables
Tullio
TUR Kitchen
Vinya Table
Zitz Sum
Zucca

Fast Casual Restaurants

Cafe Grumpy - Coral Gables
Cebada Rooftop
Chala Taqueria Giralda
Coyo Taco
Just Salad
Kae Sushi by Chef Landa
Macondo Coffee Roasters - Coral Gables
Morelia Ice Cream Paletas - Coral Gables
Shahs of Kabob Coral Gables
Sushi Maki - Coral Gables
Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe
Sweetgreen

Live Concert Series Schedule:

July 12: Lazarito y La Makina Timbera from 8 to 10 p.m. at Giralda Plaza, 109 Giralda Ave.

July 19: Overmania, with an opening act by Annecy’s Jazz Group, from 8 to 10 p.m. at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile

July 26: Diva Revolution from 8 to 10 p.m. at McBride Plaza, 150 Miracle Mile
