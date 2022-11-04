Sugar Factory to Move Into Firestone Garage in Miami Beach UPDATED

click to enlarge Over-the-top burgers are a favorite at Sugar Factory. Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Another Sugar Factory American Brasserie is headed to Miami Beach.Although David Grutman's Groot Hospitality-owned Firestone Garage closed its three inaugural food and beverage tenants since opening in September 2021, it will soon welcome the first new restaurant to the space.Last week, Las Vegas-born Sugar Factory — widely known as one of America's most Instagrammable restaurants — announced it will open a location at the former Firestone Garage. It will be the 27th Sugar Factory when it opens in early 2023.Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici tellsthe building's main restaurant (formerly Winker's Diner) offers the perfect space to open a second Miami Beach outpost of her Las Vegas-born brand. Currently, there is a Sugar Factory at Aventura Mall. The Ocean Drive location recently closed, with plans to reopen as a concept to-be-named in early 2023. Davidovici is partnering with David Grutman on the location."This location was an opportunity I couldn’t refuse," said Davidovici, who approached Grutman when she learned the building was being reconceptualized. "We’re so excited to partner with our good friend David Grutman on this project and can’t wait for everyone to come experience it."Davidovici says that the Ocean Drive Sugar Factory has been a South Beach staple for years, but the Firestone building was too beautiful to pass up. "I love the retro-modern atmosphere because it complements our glamorous Sugar Factory style and adds something special to it."She adds that the larger space allowed her team to create something on a grander scale."Opening Sugar Factory at Firestone gives us an opportunity to expand to a larger and more dynamic location that’s nothing like we’ve ever done before. It’s a beautiful location with so much history and we’re so excited to be able to give the South Florida community a beautiful restaurant where families can enjoy the excitement that is Sugar Factory."Davidovici also expects to attract more Miamians with a Sugar Factory on the quieter side of South Beach. "This location will have more of a local feel due to its proximity to the residential neighborhoods around West Avenue, Alton Road, and the Sunset Harbour neighborhood. It’s centrally located, directly off the highway, or a short walk for an easy night out for dinner with friends or family that differs from the bustling Ocean Drive scene."The Sugar Factory space will feature a number of ways to experience the brand's colorful menu, from a 22-seat bar and large outdoor patio to a dining room decked out with its signature, Instagrammable décor including life-size flower walls, neon artwork, and LED screens.Davidovici says the new Miami Beach restaurant will also be offering the brand's latest updates: brunch and a late-night menu served seven days a week.The menu will include a number of new Sugar Factory offerings that pay homage to Miami Beach, with Latin American-inspired dishes like Peruvian ceviche and lomo saltado. At the bar, new drinks include frozen margaritas, mimosas, and margarita flights made with celebrity-owned tequilas, adds Davidovici.Of course, all those Instagrammable Sugar Factory desserts will be on the menu including the "King Kong" sundae, smoking candy goblets, and rainbow sliders.Davidovici describes Sugar Factory as an "energetic" place to share food and memories. "When you step into Sugar Factory, you’ll notice the exciting music, neon lights, colorful decor, and our incredible staff that will dance along with you to get the party started."Adjacent to Sugar Factory, Toothfaiy — formerly a standalone concept inside Firestone Garage — will be transformed into a grab-and-go café with its own entrance and menu. The space also will sell sandwiches, salads, crepes, coffee, hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, iced coffee, homemade rainbow doughnuts and pastries, as well as homemade gelato and ice cream. It will also display Sugar Factory’s signature floor-to-ceiling candy wall with more than 50 types of sweet treats, including a selection of novelty and bulk candy like the brand's own "Couture Pops.""From our Instagrammable décor in every corner to over-the-top menu items, there’s something for everyone," sums up Davidovici. "It's going to be a Sugar Factory that's just ideal for Miami Beach."