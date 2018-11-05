 


Department Coffee's spicy mint cocoa.
Courtesy of Department Coffee

Five Coffee Shop Drinks Better Than Pumpkin Spice Latte

Jesse Scott | November 5, 2018 | 10:27am
Ah, the leaves are turning and soon we’ll all be cozying up to the closest fireplace as snowflakes fall outside.

OK, we totally won’t be because we live in paradise, and it’s still 70-plus degrees even during the “coldest” of our winter days.

Despite it feeling like summer, South Floridians want to get into the holiday spirit and that means grabbing a tasty beverage. And, since research shows Miami's not into the pumpkin spice latte, here are five seasonal delights being brewed at local coffee shops.

Who needs pumpkin when you can have a sweet potato pie latte at Grind Coffee Project?EXPAND
Courtesy of Grind Coffee Project

1. Grind Coffee Project’s Sweet Potato Pie Latte. Grind Coffee Project in Fort Lauderdale always serves up a stellar plain cup of Joe, but it knows how to master the sweet and sultry end of the spectrum as well. This one has whipped cream and marshmallows on top. You won’t need dessert after this rich treat. 599 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-290-6074; grindcoffeeproject.com.

It wouldn't be Miami without a coquito latte option.EXPAND
Courtesy of Brewing Buddha Café and Arthouse

2. Brewing Buddha Café & Arthouse’s Iced Coquito Latte. Just unveiled for the season, this offering from Brewing Buddha boasts a double shot of espresso, coconut, cinnamon, and rum flavoring all served over ice and garnished with a cinnamon stick ($6.95). 8219 SW 124th St., Miami; 786-842-3342; brewingbuddha.com.

Department Coffee's spicy mint cocoa.
Courtesy of Department Coffee

3. Department Coffee’s Spicy Mint Cocoa. Nestled in the Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, Department Coffee always serves up a pristine cold brew. Getting a jump start on the December holidays, the cozy shop also serves up one of the most unique cocoas you’ll encounter on planet Earth. The spicy mint cocoa is anchored by Department’s classic cold brew, with almond milk, mint cocoa coconut cream, jalapeno syrup, and garnishes of fresh mint and sprinkled cocoa. It’s totally vegan too. 1940 N. 30th Rd., Hollywood; 954-513-3990; departmentcoffee.com.

There is absolutely nothing toxic about Eternity's Toxic Tonic.
Courtesy of Eternity Coffee Roasters

4. Eternity Coffee Roasters’ Toxic Tonic. This tantalizing beverage came to Eternity owner Chris Johnson in a dream. The Toxic Tonic is an iced affair resembling an espresso spritzer, chock-full of ECR’s seasonal espresso with a dash of orange bitters and tonic water ($5). It sounds totally weird but is the complete opposite of “toxic,” as the name might suggest. 117 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-926-8298; eternitycoffeeroasters.com.

Cheerio! Cozy up to Panther's simple yet scrumptious honey parchment tea.EXPAND
Courtesy of Panther Coffee

5. Panther Coffee’s Honey Parchment Tea. This one is the brainchild of Kenneth Diaz at Panther’s Little Haiti location. While other seasonal delights are layered with cream and sweets, this is a purist’s dream come true. This cold-brewed nugget features honey-processed coffee parchment (the thin layer of skin that covers coffee beans) from Finca Buena Vista in Bolivia. You’ll taste notes of dried plum, floral honey, and sweet tobacco along this delectable journey ($5). Various locations; 305-677-3952; facebook.com/panthercoffee

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

