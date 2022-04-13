Stella Artois and Chef Roy Choi Kick Off Nationwide Frites Artois Pop-Up in Miami

A beer-and-French-fries pop-up is coming to Miami by way of Stella Artois and celebrity chef Roy Choi.
This match made in foodie heaven is meant to celebrate Stella's Belgian heritage while simultaneously highlighting the beloved duo of beer and fries — AKA pommes frites — in cities around the US.
The first Frites Artois launched in 2021 in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of Stella Artois' global marketing programming. It has since traveled to several countries before arriving stateside.
Developed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based chef Roy Choi, Frites Artois has grown into a series of immersive events.
"When we were thinking about how to bring the program to the United States, we knew we wanted something to show fans that any moment can become a moment worth savoring with a few simple, small quality upgrades," Stella Artois' head of US marketing Lauren Denowitz tells New Times.
On Friday, April 22, Stella Artois will open the first stateside Frites Artois experience in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, at 2534 N. Miami Ave. For a limited time, diners can visit the pop-up's temporary restaurant space, which has been transformed to evoke the brand's "Life Artois" campaign.
The all-outdoor dining area will center on a custom-designed Airstream trailer, an open-air bar, and a pop-up retail shop where guests can take photos while dining in a lounge area or at picnic tables.
Bringing the Belgian fries: Los Angeles-based chef, television host, and best-selling author Roy Choi.
"I love French fries, and while it’s a seemingly simple thing, it’s quite the particular thing to get right," Choi says. "I’ll be putting my touch on it, making these small fries become a big cone of pommes frites."
Choi will also prepare a mojo pork-inspired dish to pair with Stella's classic offerings including its flagship blonde pilsner, Stella Artois Solstice lager, Stella Artois Cidre, and its non-alcoholic offering, Stella Artois Liberte. Guests will also have the opportunity to create customizable beer cocktails.
Taking inspiration from Miami culture and flavors, Stella Artois has also teamed up with Finka Table & Tap chef Eileen Andrade to create a unique program of art, music, and fashion to accompany the food and drink.
Artois' Denowitz says Miami was the perfect city to kick off the program in the US.
"Not only is Miami one of our top markets, but the city is filled with so much culture — and so many delicious flavors — all of which are integral to this program," she says.
Tickets for Frites Artois Miami's April 17 opening night are sold out, but the pop-up will open to the public every Friday through Sunday from April 22 through May 8. A one-day pop-up will take place on Saturday, April 23, during the Las Olas Food & Wine Festival. Those interested in attending can RSVP to StellaArtois.com/Frites.
After the Miami pop-up closes, Stella's roving experience will move on to stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.
Frites Artois. 2534 N. Miami Ave., Miami; open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 to 11:30 p.m., and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m. from April 22 through May 8; stellaartois.com.