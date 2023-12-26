 Soulfly Chicken Restaurant Opens in the Miami Design District | Miami New Times
Soulfly Chicken Opens in Miami's Design District

While the Wynwood location of Soulfly Chicken focuses on takeout and delivery, the Design District location will offer a sit-down experience and new menu items.
December 26, 2023
Delicious comfort food at Soulfly Chicken in Miami's Design District
Delicious comfort food at Soulfly Chicken in Miami's Design District Soulfly Chicken photo
Design District, meet Soulfly Chicken. The fast-casual restaurant has opened its second location in Miami, and it's ready to become Miami's go-to for American comfort food with a diverse selection of Southern-rooted classics.

The restaurant is located at Mia Market, a chef-driven food hall with local talent and food.

Founder chef Troy Tingling, a first-generation Jamaican-American, retired from the private chef world after more than a decade of experience cooking around the globe. In November 2021, he started Soulfly Chicken as a food truck in Miami selling his signature tenders, wings, and sandwiches around the area.

Now, Soufly Chicken has officially opened a second location following the success of the restaurant's first location in Wynwood, which opened a few months ago in May 2023.

"We're thrilled to expand Soulfly Chicken to the dynamic Miami Design District,” shares Tingling. “It’s been so exciting to receive such a positive response from the community, allowing us to grow and open this new location. From participating in F1 and Art Basel to partnering with the Miami Dolphins and their minority restaurant program, this year has been a dream. Our commitment to serving up the best fried chicken in Miami is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to serving even more guests at Mia Market."
click to enlarge The dining room of Soulfly Chicken in Miami's Design District.
The sit-down dining experience at Soulfly Chicken in Miami's Design District
Soulfly Chicken photo
While the Wynwood location focuses on takeout and delivery, the Mia Market location will offer a sit-down experience with new menu items. Highlights of the new menu include wedge and bib salads, the "Alabama Hot" sandwich made with a boneless chicken breast, Alabama barbecue sauce, and pickles, and the "Fish Out of Water" with crispy fried cod, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce.

Signature dishes include the four-piece chicken tenders and the classic "Taste of the South" sandwich, a boneless chicken breast topped with vinegar slaw, tomato, pickles, and "Fly" sauce. Want to spice it up? Try the "Bird on the Run," a boneless chicken breast dipped in hot spice oil, pickles, and "Fly" sauce.

The menu also includes vegetarian options since all sandwiches can be made with plant-based chicken. Expect sides like waffle fries, creamy macaroni & cheese, smoked greens, sweet potato biscuits, dirty rice, and fried corn wheels.
click to enlarge Delicious fried chicken sandwich.
A healthier fried chicken, with vegan- and vegetarian-friendly options, at Soulfly Chicken in the Design District
Soulfly Chicken photo
One of the main goals of chef Tingling was to serve healthier fried chicken. Due to patented sound-wave technology, the restaurant can cook chicken at a faster speed and with 40 percent less oil.

However, don't worry — chef Tingling assures you it is healthier but equally crisp and juicy.

As a sweet treat, guests can try the signature banana pudding, a sell-out dessert, or a choice of the peach cobbler milkshake or the new-to-the-menu red velvet milkshake.

Soulfly Chicken. 140 NE 39th St. #241, Miami; soulflychicken.com. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
