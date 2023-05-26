Social 27 Supper Club to Open in Little Havana

Chefs Justin Sherrer and Lisetty Llampalla made a name for themselves by offering modern takes on traditional Cuban dishes at their intimate Calle Ocho restaurant Doce Provisions. The restaurant proved to be so popular they opened a second location in Doral.
Now, Sherrer and Llampalla are poised to blend food and music when they open Social 27, a Cuban Supper Club with a menu that offers Cuban food with Miami vibes.
According to Sherrer, the goal is to have a grown-up version of a restaurant and expand to a venue that would give them the culinary freedom to create different dishes, have live music, and house more guests to enjoy it.
"It's an interesting menu, we have a lot of flair, a lot of flavor but also a lot of value. We want people to leave happy, we want it to still feel like Doce Provisions, where people feel welcome, and the service is great. But Social 27 will offer higher quality ingredients, higher quality cocktails, and a broader menu," Sherrer tells New Times.
The new menu, which took months to create, offers Cuban dishes with a Miami twist. According to the chefs, must-tries include jaiba (crab) bisque, tiradito Cienfuegos, sustainable branzino, and Verlasso salmon sourced from Patagonia.
Llampalla, who hails from Cuba, said that she wanted a selection of classic Cuban cocktails. She asked her friends back home for recipes to be as authentic in making them as possible. Cocktails include the "Old Cuban," a take on the classic old fashioned, a mojito "Cubano," a piña colada classico, and a limoncello spritz.
Social 27 will have a seating capacity of about 150 guests, with 48 seats on the front patio and 20 at the bar, with sliding doors that open onto the streets of Little Havana.
The restaurant will have a DJ starting at 8 p.m. during the week for dinner and all day on Sunday, and live music at 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It will also serve brunch from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Sherrer and Llampalla said that Social 27 was made possible with the help of friends and family. Their landlord, for instance, was a "super client" from Doce, according to Llampalla. The murals adorning the walls were created by Llampalla's friend, artist Diana "Didi" Contreras. "It's nice to have friends that like you that much to help you put the love in a place like this," she says.
Social 27. 2555 SW Eighth St., Miami; social27miami.com.