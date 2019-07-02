 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Burgers and crinkle fries at Shake Shack
Burgers and crinkle fries at Shake Shack
Shake Shack

Shake Shack Opens in Brickell With Salty Donut Concretes

Laine Doss | July 2, 2019 | 10:43am
AA

Brickellistas, take note: Shake Shack is coming to you!

Shake Shack, the Danny Meyer-owned burger chain, opens at Mary Brickell Village tomorrow, July 3. This is the fifth location in Miami-Dade. Currently, there are Shake Shacks in Coral Gables, South Beach, the Falls, and Aventura Mall.

The 2,890-square-foot burger palace features an outdoor patio and eco-friendly tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes. Chairs are created from sustainable materials, and lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is used in the booths.

Related Stories

Of course, Shake Shack Brickell will feature the restaurant's 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hormone- and antibiotic-free griddled hot dogs.

Concrete at Shake Shack
Concrete at Shake Shack
Evan Sung

The shop will also feature some only-in-Miami items like a Rainbow Connection concrete made with vanilla custard, strawberry puree, Salty Donut glazed doughnuts, and rainbow sprinkles; a Chocolate Caramel Crunchete with chocolate frozen custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee, and chocolate sprinkles; and a Pie Oh My with vanilla custard and Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie.

The Mary Brickell Village Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete throughout the life of the Shack to Autism Speaks, so you can feel good about your indulgence.

Wash down your burgers with local brews from Wynwood Brewing Co. and the chain's own Brooklyn Brewery Shackmeister Ale.

Shake Shack's doors open tomorrow, July 3, at 11 a.m. The first 100 people in line will receive custom Shake Shack swag. In addition, all military personnel will receive a 10 percent discount at the Brickell location for the life of the Shack.

If you're obsessed with burgers and looking to spend more time with them, Shake Shack is also hiring part-time and full-time employees. Apply online at shackcareers.com.

Shake Shack at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami.Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >