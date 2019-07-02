Shake Shack Opens in Brickell With Salty Donut Concretes

Brickellistas, take note: Shake Shack is coming to you!

Shake Shack, the Danny Meyer-owned burger chain, opens at Mary Brickell Village tomorrow, July 3. This is the fifth location in Miami-Dade. Currently, there are Shake Shacks in Coral Gables, South Beach, the Falls, and Aventura Mall.

The 2,890-square-foot burger palace features an outdoor patio and eco-friendly tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes. Chairs are created from sustainable materials, and lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is used in the booths.

Of course, Shake Shack Brickell will feature the restaurant's 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hormone- and antibiotic-free griddled hot dogs.

Concrete at Shake Shack Evan Sung

The shop will also feature some only-in-Miami items like a Rainbow Connection concrete made with vanilla custard, strawberry puree, Salty Donut glazed doughnuts, and rainbow sprinkles; a Chocolate Caramel Crunchete with chocolate frozen custard, salted caramel sauce, chocolate toffee, and chocolate sprinkles; and a Pie Oh My with vanilla custard and Four & Twenty Blackbirds seasonal pie.

The Mary Brickell Village Shack will donate 5 percent of sales from the Pie Oh My concrete throughout the life of the Shack to Autism Speaks, so you can feel good about your indulgence.

Wash down your burgers with local brews from Wynwood Brewing Co. and the chain's own Brooklyn Brewery Shackmeister Ale.

Shake Shack's doors open tomorrow, July 3, at 11 a.m. The first 100 people in line will receive custom Shake Shack swag. In addition, all military personnel will receive a 10 percent discount at the Brickell location for the life of the Shack.

If you're obsessed with burgers and looking to spend more time with them, Shake Shack is also hiring part-time and full-time employees. Apply online at shackcareers.com.

Shake Shack at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami.Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.