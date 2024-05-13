Brickell's Sexy Fish Debuts 24 New Cocktails Just in Time For Summer Fridays

Sexy Fish is known for many things — from its Japanese-inspired fare to extravagant decor (including a James Bond statue in the bathroom). However, one thing that might fly under the radar at this opulent Brickell outpost is the bar and its pretty extensive cocktail menu. Thankfully, New Times has your firsthand look into their latest cocktail launch this Friday, May 17.
For the past two years, Sexy Fish's bar team has crafted specialty cocktail menus with different themes, such as Synergy in 2022 and Trinity in 2023. Looking to outdo themselves, this year's theme is Unity, which revolves around guests having a mindful drinking experience.
Unity features 24 cocktails in total, which includes 12 alcoholic cocktails and 12 non-alcoholic counterparts. During the experience, guests have a choice of 12 core serves based on 12 core flavor profiles. The first step is to choose a key flavor like pineapple, cacao, honey, sugar snap pea, and a handful of Miami exclusives like lime, goldenberry, and coffee.
The next step is choosing the base alcohol level ranging from 0% ABV to boozier choices.
The "Sugar Snap Pea" features Ki No Bi Kyoto dry gin, sugar snap pea, thyme, manzanilla sherry, absinthe, apple, and lemonade, which, according to the bartenders, elevates the natural aromas of the sweet sugar snap pea. Its alcohol-free counterpart, "0% ABV Sugar Snap Pea," features Seedlip Garden 108, sugar snap pea, pear, jasmine, and verjus, described as an embodiment of an English summer garden and the perfect seasonal spritz.
The Unity drink list was created by Landais alongside his team of bartenders, including James Hawkins, the group head of bars; Kendall Hauer, head bartender in Miami; and Sam Page, head bartender in London. The idea was to push some of the classic cocktail boundaries and embrace global trends since it will be available in Miami, Manchester, and London.
Unity Cocktail Menu Launch. 1001 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-889-7888; sexyfishmiami.com. Available Friday, May 17.