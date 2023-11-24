Naughty Fork Sam Schnur's Favorite Foodie Gift Ideas

Schnur — known to her food-loving fans as the face behind the Naughty Fork Instagram account — knows a thing or two about good food. After all, the lifestyle and travel influencer got her start covering the city's food scene, and has amassed a following of nearly two million followers over the last decade.
These days, however, she's more than just a go-to food guru. She's also become a trusted insider whose recommendations can help get you through the next month of gift-giving.
To prepare for the holiday season, Schnur shared some of her favorite Miami-based food lovers' gift ideas with New Times, ranging from reservation tips to events no foodie should miss.
"Maybe by next year I can add my upcoming cookbook focused on indulgent foods with recipes I created during the pandemic to this list," shares Schnur. "But, for now, these are just as good."
Try For Tickets
You can get people objects, but an experience is so much better, says Schnur. Her favorite gift to give friends for the holidays is tickets to events at Miami's celebrity-filled food festival, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
She suggests matching your loved one's interests with events: getting meat lovers tickets to the annual "Burger Bash" or Mexican-food fanatics into the popular "Tacos and Tequila."
Ride in StyleSchnur says it's a no-brainer to pair tickets to upcoming food and beverage festivals — or even restaurant gift cards — with credits or a gift card for the upscale ride-share app Alto.
The app was founded by a man who wanted to create a ride-share service that could ensure his sister, wife, and kids traveled in safe and secure vehicles. The company owns its cars, and drivers are on salary and triple vetted.
Alto offers users the chance to schedule rides that offer a bit of luxury and are equipped with chargers, umbrellas, and water. They also allow riders to control lighting and music from their phone.
Get Reservations
Schnur suggests helping your friends or family get a reservation at a Miami hotspot, and once secured, call ahead and pay for the meal.
Not sure where to go? The local food influencer gave a nod to South Beach restaurant Macchialina, calling it a romantic escape from the hustle and bustle. Pro tip: Be sure to order the puffed bread or gnocco fritto to pair with the local burrata and prosciutto, then tear open the bread and stuff it with the cheese and cured meat.
For tourists, she recommends Komodo, David Grutman's high-end Asian hotspot where it's not unusual to catch a celebrity sighting or two, or "people watch" locals who want to see and be seen.
And for family and friends who prefer brunch to nightlife, get them settled at La Mar, the bayfront restaurant that offers a top-notch view, stellar Peruvian cuisine, and live music.
The Joy of CookingLocal restaurants like Harry's Pizzeria and Mister O1 both offer pizza-making group classes, and Schnur is quick to share that she often takes friends to both with great success. After the class, attendees can enjoy wine and appetizers as their pies fire up in the oven.
Cheers With (Local) Beer
For all your suds-loving friends, you can't go wrong with a four-pack of beer to go from Miami's local craft breweries. The Miami area has a number of options, including Biscayne Bay Brewing downtown, Wynwood Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, Veza Sur, and La Cerveceria La Tropical. Each has a to-go cooler that offers a wide range of beer styles, from fruit-infused sour ales to lagers and porters.
Scream for Ice Cream
If your friends and family have a sweet tooth, Schnur suggests gifting a few pints of locally made ice cream. Azucar in Little Havana has a signature Miami menu. Seasonal specials rotate each month at Salt & Straw. Or find Asian-inspired flavors at Wynwood's Dasher and Crank.
Spa-to-Table
Schnur says she loves giving gifts like the Standard Miami Beach. Buy someone a massage at the Standard Spa, for example, and they're typically able to enjoy the hotel's facilities for the entire day.
For food lovers, that also means spending the rest of the day at the pool — perhaps with a glass of wine or cocktail in hand while enjoying a meal at Lido Bayside Grill.
Platter Up
Miami-based Coyo Taco, Carrot Express, and Chicken Kitchen all offer family-style platters that Schnur loves to have delivered to family and friends.
Whether they're staying at a hotel or Airbnb in town for vacation or celebrating a special event like an anniversary or bachelorette party, the platters make an easy gift with a local, healthy twist.