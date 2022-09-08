The Ten Best Breweries in Miami

While the number of options has grown exponentially in the past several years, there's always a handful that stand out from the rest. They're the breweries taking the game to the next level, crafting solid beers while creating the type of taproom experience that draws crowds from across the nation — and even the globe.
Take Luis Brignoni, who opened Wynwood Brewing Company with his father Luis Sr. when the city didn't have a craft beer scene to speak of. The biggest hurdle to opening the city's first production brewery and taproom was discussing rules for the fledgling industry with city leaders.
Wynwood Brewing — and South Florida’s independent craft beverage community — has come a long way since then, a growth indicative of the entire Miami beer scene.
Over the course of the past decade, the country’s craft beer's popularity has grown exponentially, and Miami was no different. Today, almost 20 breweries have opened — with still more on the way.
That makes finding Miami-made beer in a variety of styles, flavors, and settings easier than ever, and some of the best can be found on this alphabetically ordered list.
Beat Culture Brewing7250 NW 11th St., Miami
786-431-5642
beatculture.com
Beat Culture Brewing is one of the city's most exciting breweries, a passion project brought together by three friends. Here, imbibers can find an ever-changing beer and mead lineup. The brewery, housed inside the Days Inn by Wyndham Miami, embraces retro inspiration while also giving the brewery a modern touch (The 8,100-square-foot space was once home to the Eastern Airlines employee lounge in the 1960s.) Here, partner and head brewer Erik Durr uses a five-barrel brewhouse to craft beers that are truly unique to Miami. A rotating selection of styles includes different treatments and experimental one-offs, but returning favorites include the Fuacata mango tart ale; Guava Pastelito guava milkshake IPA; and El Churro dulce de leche and cinnamon brown ale.
Cerveceria La Tropical42 NE 25th St., Miami
305-741-6991
cervecerialatropical.com
Cuba's oldest brewery made its way to Miami after nearly 25 years of research by Manny Portuondo, great-great-grandson of Federico Kohly, who founded Cerveceria La Tropical in 1888. Using the original beer recipe, Portuondo revived his family's legacy with a state-of-the-art brewery in Wynwood, bringing La Tropical to the masses for the first time since Castro seized power. The grounds are verdant thanks to an onsite annex of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and offers a full bar and live nightly entertainment. The beer selection rotates, but you can count on La Original (an amber lager) and Nativo (a suave IPA) to be available on tap. An onsite restaurant run by chef Cindy Hutson serves Caribbean food with a Miami twist, from beer-can bread with whipped guava butter to curry jerk chicken wings to a "Latin Lovers" flatbread topped with pulled pork, chorizo, and churrasco.
J. Wakefield Brewing120 NW 24th St., Miami
786-254-7779
jwakefieldbrewing.com
Johnathan Wakefield earned a master's degree in accounting before deciding that brewing beer was a lot more fun than crunching numbers. Boasting Star Wars-themed murals, this Wynwood brewery is known for its fruit-forward Berliner weiss — tart, low-alcohol beers that go well with Miami's warm, tropical climate. Beers are made with tropical fruits, such as the Dragon Fruit Passion Fruit Berliner weiss, ranked number eight among the top ten beers of the world by ratebeer.com. Today, the brewery remains a go-to for everything from barrel-aged, adjunct-spiked stouts and experimental IPAs to easy-drinking lagers and — of course — those colorful fruited sour ales.
Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.7360 SW 42nd St., Miami
305-912-7390
lincolnsbeardbrewing.com
When John Falco opened Lincoln's Beard in May 2016, he chose a spot near Westchester instead of competing with more established brewers in Doral and Wynwood. The idea: create a community hub for the neighborhood's beer-loving denizens. The brewery, which is located in the Bird Road Arts District and boasts the tagline, "Weird at the beard," has become just that — a true gathering place where guests can find a food menu to pair with their brews alongside weekly events like trivia, live music, and karaoke. Don't miss the brewery's annual Swayzepalooza which features various iterations of its P. Swayze IPA, along with activities celebrating the iconic actor.
M.I.A. Beer Company10400 NW 33rd St., Doral
786-801-1721
mia.beer
If it's variety you crave, M.I.A. is the brewery for you. Owner Eddie Leon created this Doral brewery as an experimental playground for all things beer and craft beverages. Today, that means a beer garden and tasting room with a 50-plus roster of craft IPAs, lagers, ales, sours, stouts — even house-made spirits — including core M.I.A. beers with Magic City-centric names such as Miami Weiss and Tourist Trappe. Never one to stick to the rule, out-of-the-box concoctions include homemade sangria and the brewery's own line of spirits, which can be found in several taproom cocktails. In true experimental fashion, M.I.A. is one of the first U.S. breweries to create its own flavored hard seltzer. Can't decide what to try first? Sample them all with the brewery's mega flight — one of every beer on draft — and pair it with food from the in-house restaurant, Masa Craft Kitchen. It doesn't get more MIA than that.
Spanish Marie Brewery14241 SW 120th St., Miami
305-456-5490
spanishmariebrewery.com
Like its namesake, Marie Waite — the 1920s South Florida rum runner who outran the Coast Guard smuggling booze across the Florida Straits — this West Kendall brewery is a South Florida legend. Amid the dozens of breweries that have opened in the past several years, Spanish Marie manages to stand out. Here, co-owner Alby Cespedes and head brewer Jaime Medina are the masterminds behind a number of creative brews churned out by a seven-barrel system that keeps everything small-batch, experimental, and full of funky flavor. The brewery produces a wide variety of styles, ranging from hop-forward IPAs and easy-drinking pale ales to barrel-aged stouts. But it's Spanish Marie's niche passion for intensely fruited sours that sets the brewery apart from the rest. They're all available in the taproom, where a robust food menu offers made-to-order pizzas, tacos, and creative bar fare. In keeping with its Prohibition-era origins, a ten-seat tasting room is open only on select days and accessible by a secret door. If speakeasies aren't your style, the Spanish courtyard-themed beer garden is beer geek heaven.
The Tank Brewing Co.5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami
786-801-1554
thetankbrewing.com
This massive brewery offers a selection of beers brewed consistently for quality. Enjoy them in one of the area's largest taprooms, one that measures a whopping 25,000 square feet, with 7,500 square feet for the brewing area alone. Here, you'll find over 15 beers on tap, including guest brews. Core offerings include La Finca, a Belgian wheat saison; Freedom Tower, an amber ale; and El Farito, an American IPA. Looking for variety? In addition to its Miami-centric cores, the Tank serves up a veritable calendar of seasonal porters, lagers, and ales. The taproom also hosts numerous events, from a celebration of Shark Week to an annual 5K beer run.
Tripping Animals Brewing Co.2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com
When Tripping Animals Brewing Co. came on the scene in 2018, no one could have guessed the Doral-based brewery would also become the steward of Miami's growing craft beer community. Over the past few years, the Venezualan-born and reared team of brewers and owners (Daniel Chocron, Ignacio Montenegro, Iker Elorriaga, and Juan Manuel Torres) have banded together to become a living embodiment of all things South Florida beer. They host annual beer festivals like Irie Jungle that attract guest breweries from across the nation, they're sponsors of Miami's first official craft beer week, and they're ground zero for some of South Florida's best brews. The bustling taproom is typically packed with thirsty patrons ready to throw back a few lagers or sample their latest in continual experimentation of hazy, hop-infused IPAs, boldly fruited sours, and dessert-themed stouts. It's easy to spend hours in Tripping Animals' cozy, lounge-like spaces, or a large game room in the back of the brewhouse where you can shoot pool or hoops, throw darts, or even play video games.
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami
786-332-2903
unseencreatures.com
In 2019, Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending husband-and-wife cofounders Marco and Vicky Leyte-Vidal opened a new kind of brewery in the heart of the Bird Road Art District. Here, the use of locally foraged yeast and bacteria (the unseen creatures) are married with fruit and other local ingredients to create beers that are inherently Miami — expressing terroir and telling the story of our environment and culture through time and place. On tap, a selection of refreshing, sessionable, and hop-forward beers — all of them farmhouse inspired — are always changing.
Wynwood Brewing Co.565 NW 24th St., Miami
305-982-8732
wynwoodbrewing.com
As one of the first breweries to open in the city of Miami, Wynwood Brewing is a father-son business that offers a variety of core favorites that have stood the test of time — nine years to be exact. Today, the brewery continues to offer the quaffable La Rubia blonde ale. Available locally in retail stores and on draft at select locations, the beer is among the most popular, alongside locally-distributed core brews Father Francisco (a Belgian-style golden ale) and Laces IPA. Don't miss the award-winning Pop's Porter, named for the elder partner "Pops" Brignoni. The brewery fully embraces its artistic neighborhood by hosting local street artists and sporting beer-tap handles fashioned from spray-paint cans.