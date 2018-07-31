Salumeria 104 Opens a Coral Gables Location

In the past 12 months, Salumeria 104 in midtown Miami has gone through 10,532 pounds of salumi. Since opening in 2012, the restaurant has increased sales by 40 percent and expanded its dining room. Now the popular spot has expanded further with a second location, in Coral Gables.
Executive chef and co-owner Angelo Masarin says, "Coral Gables is historic and iconic. It’s a culture and dining epicenter. We chose it for our second because of its sophisticated residents and international visitors.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The 3,300-square-foot restaurant will be very similar to its original location, with the same core menu and rotating specials. Mazarin recommends the spaghetti alla bottarga ($21); lasagna del
Masarin says Salumeria 104 is not only a true Italian trattoria but also a neighborhood salumi shop that offers unique cured meats and cheeses. Italian treats to-go include olives, baguettes, cheese, and plenty of salumi by the pound, including prosciutto di Parma,
Wines are available at fair prices. Glasses range from $7 to $13, and bottles cost as little as $25. Every Tuesday night, the Miracle Mile destination offers half-priced bottles. A happy hour is in the works.
Salumeria 104. 117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; salumeria104.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday noon to 11 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!