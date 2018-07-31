Salumeria 104 Opens a Coral Gables Location

In the past 12 months, Salumeria 104 in midtown Miami has gone through 10,532 pounds of salumi. Since opening in 2012, the restaurant has increased sales by 40 percent and expanded its dining room. Now the popular spot has expanded further with a second location, in Coral Gables.

Executive chef and co-owner Angelo Masarin says, "Coral Gables is historic and iconic. It’s a culture and dining epicenter. We chose it for our second because of its sophisticated residents and international visitors.”

The 3,300-square-foot restaurant will be very similar to its original location, with the same core menu and rotating specials. Mazarin recommends the spaghetti alla bottarga ($21); lasagna del salumiere, baked with bolognese and béchamel ($16); and porchetta wrapped in crisp pork belly ($24). For dessert, try a classic tiramisu, made with mascarpone cream, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, and cocoa ($7).