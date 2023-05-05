Navigation
Food News

Jaguar Sun and Rosie's Receive Michelin Bib Gourmands in Surprise Announcement

May 5, 2023 11:49AM

Jaguar Sun's bar Photo courtesy of Jaguar Sun
Last year, Miami's restaurant scene was catapulted into the world's culinary spotlight when the first Michelin Florida guide was released. In total, 118 restaurants were listed in the guide that covered Miami, Tampa, and Orlando restaurants.

Next week, Michelin returns to Florida, this time holding its annual star revelation ceremony in Miami at LoanDepot Park. In anticipation of the big reveal, the Michelin Gude has released a smattering of new restaurants it is adding to the guide.

Michelin added eight Miami restaurants to the Florida guide in February, not placing them in any particular category. The restaurants include Walrus Rodeo, the Tambourine Room at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Brasserie Laurel, Fiola Miami, the Gibson Room, Rosie's, Lido at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, and Lion & the Rambler.

Now, Michelin strikes again, announcing the addition of two Bib Gourmand restaurants in Miami.

According to Michelin, restaurants that receive a Bib Gourmand are restaurants that are considered places where you can get a quality meal without breaking the bank. "Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand — named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group — is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices." 

Eight restaurants were announced as new Bib Gourmand recipients, including two from Miami: Rosie's and Jaguar Sun. Rosie's was previously announced as an addition to the Michelin Guide and is now upgraded to a Bib Gourmand.

Jaguar Sun's Will Thompson was elated to hear the news about the tiny bar that happens to offer some of the best eats in Miami. "This is a really exciting time to be cooking in Miami. We couldn't be happier to see local, independent restaurants getting recognition," he tells New Times.

The other new Bib Gourmands include Tampa's Gorkhali Kitchen and Psomi and Orlando's Isan Zaap, Otto's High Dive, Norigami, and Taste of Chengdu. Find the complete Michelin Florida Guide here.
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.
