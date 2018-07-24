Rosetta Bakery Opens Fourth Location, at Aventura Mall

Bite into a fresh-baked sugar-dusted bombolone filled with creamy Nutella at Rosetta Bakery, which is now open at Aventura Mall.
Located on the first floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing — which includes restaurants such as Pubbelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza, Tap 42, and Cvi.che 105 — Rosetta boasts an ample grab-and-go space, a small seating area, and an in-house production facility.
Everything from flaky croissants and berry tarts to cheese-and-tomato focaccia and large panettone loaves are prepared in Rosetta's open kitchen, allowing customers to watch Italian chefs roll dough and decorate pastries in real time.
Inspired by the café culture in Milan, Rosetta Bakery strays from frozen ingredients and mass-producing its goods. Instead, Rosetta makes small batches of sweet and savory baked items ($2 to $10), which are neatly displayed in a large glass case.
On a recent Saturday evening, the bakery attracted a line of nearly two dozen customers. Some ordered four cheese or tomato and mushroom focaccia, while others opted for chocolate-filled croissants and baguettes stuffed with meat and cheese. Staff continually refreshed the bakery's offerings, adding more focaccia, sandwiches, and pastries to meet demand.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Everything at Rosetta is made by Italian chefs, who are brought to the United States to work at the bakery. It's difficult to explain the nuances of an Italian bakery to someone who isn't Italian, co-owner Tommaso Bulfon told New Times last year.
"There are so many differences when it comes to how the bread is made or one prosciutto from another. Those are the things that set us apart. You just cannot run an Italian bakery without an Italian chef."
In the next few months, Rosetta, which debuted in Miami Beach in November 2015, will expand to North Beach and Brickell with a similar lineup of goods.
Rosetta Bakery. At Aventura Mall, 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 786-320-5191; rosettabakery.com. Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!