Rosetta Bakery Opens Fourth Location, at Aventura Mall

Bite into a fresh-baked sugar-dusted bombolone filled with creamy Nutella at Rosetta Bakery, which is now open at Aventura Mall.

Located on the first floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing — which includes restaurants such as Pubbelly Sushi, Genuine Pizza, Tap 42, and Cvi.che 105 — Rosetta boasts an ample grab-and-go space, a small seating area, and an in-house production facility.

Everything from flaky croissants and berry tarts to cheese-and-tomato focaccia and large panettone loaves are prepared in Rosetta's open kitchen, allowing customers to watch Italian chefs roll dough and decorate pastries in real time.