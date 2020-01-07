Top Chef's Pablo Lamon Opens Nativo Kitchen + Bar in Brickell

The era of the celebrity chef may be sunsetting in Miami, but at least one recently opened a new restaurant in Brickell.

Taking over the 25th-floor space at the Conrad Miami, Top Chef alum Pablo Lamon debuted Nativo Kitchen + Bar this week. Lamon, a native of Argentina, is the executive chef.

Lamon entered Season 16 of the Bravo cooking show as an accomplished chef. Hailing from Buenos Aires, he began his culinary career at Palacio Duhau. At 23, he left Argentina to travel the world and work in the kitchens on luxury yachts, where he cooked for rock stars, politicians, and celebrities. Since settling in Miami, Lamon has worked under world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford.

“Nativo’s menu can’t be described as any one style of cooking," Lamon says. "I want it to represent my take on Miami, which is internationally influenced but truly original.”

Offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, and drinks, Nativo's seasonal menu seeks to integrate Latin flavors with culinary influences and "responsibly sourced" ingredients from around the world at a premium price point. Staples such as a cubano ($18, lunch only) is served with Himalayan fries, while adventurous appetizers include a green apple crudo ($15, dinner only), using locally sourced sashimi and served with sweet potato purée, and osso buco empanadas ($9, dinner only).

EXPAND Nativo boasts an extensive drink menu, with wine, beer, and custom cocktails. Photo courtesy of Brustman Carrino

Main courses include a variety of salads, pasta, and large plates. Choose from options such as duck breast ($32, dinner only) with polenta, foie gras, and pickled calabaza; and beet-glazed short rib ($30) with carrot purée, pickled Brussel sprouts, and oyster mushrooms. Under pasta, a local seafood tagliolini ($27, dinner only) includes Key West shrimp and smoked fish. And if you have room for dessert, try the hibiscus crème caramel ($10), with lavender crème anglaise poured tableside.

Nativo also boasts an extensive wine and beer list, along with custom cocktails such as the Hacienda (pineapple rum, Leblón Cachaça, Campari, pineapple juice, lime, and cinnamon cayenne, $18) and the Tainted Love (vodka, strawberry-infused Nardini amaro, shiso cordial, ginger beer, and lemon, $16). Happy hour offers half-priced classic cocktails and appetizers. An executive lunch is also available, and brunch will debut in "early 2020," Lamon says.

The restaurant's interior, including a custom chandelier, was designed by Champalimaud. The dining room, offering a view of Biscayne Bay, seats 131.

Nativo Kitchen + Bar. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-503-6529; nativokitchenandbar.com. Breakfast Monday through Friday 6:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday 6:30 to 11 a.m.; lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 3 p.m.; dinner daily 5 to 11 p.m.