 Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

The 1920s are calling to say Red Phone Booth, Miami's newest members-only speakeasy and lounge, is now open in Brickell.
February 7, 2024
New Miami speakeasy and members-only club Red Phone Booth in Brickell requires you to enter through a red phone booth with a secret phone number.
New Miami speakeasy and members-only club Red Phone Booth in Brickell requires you to enter through a red phone booth with a secret phone number. Red Phone Booth photo
Share this:
Another members-only club has landed in Miami, but this one requires you to enter through a red telephone booth.

Red Phone Booth, created by Weber Bros. Hospitality, is taking it up a notch with a prohibition-style speakeasy that can only be accessed through a restored, bright red London phone booth.

The speakeasy, which already has locations in  Atlanta, Nashville, and Dallas, has now made its way down to Brickell.

Inconspicuously situated behind the Financial District Station Metromover, guests are greeted by — you guessed it — a red phone booth that is only accessible through a secret phone number. How does one get the phone number? From a current member in any of the speakeasy's three other locations, or, from a (very) friendly hotel concierge.

Once finally inside, guests are greeted by a multi-level, 6,000-square-foot enclave that is as intimate as it is surprising. (Because who knew there was still so much real state left in Brickell?) Nevertheless, the decor transports guests to a different era with vintage-inspired pieces, like 100-year-old reclaimed wood walls, that takes them back to the 1920s.
click to enlarge Cigars in a room
On the first floor of Red Phone Booth in Brickell guests can find a walk-in humidor that houses a selection of more than 200 cigars.
Red Phone Booth photo
On the first floor, guests can find a honey onyx bar surrounded by fireplaces, custom Italian leather couches, hand-painted ceilings, and a walk-in humidor that houses a selection of more than 200 cigars.

The furnishings continue throughout the second floor, dubbed the "Mafia Room," which features a private bar, pool table, poker table, and flat-screen TVs.

However, aesthetics aside, the real reason you go to a speakeasy is the cocktails, and this spot is no exception.

Red Phone Booth delivers an extensive list of cocktails, such as the gin-based "Left Bank Martini," which blends Sauvignon Blanc into the classic martini, as well as the scotch-based "Never Say No," which is a take on the Manhattan cocktail.

The speakeasy also offers more than 400 spirits, including rare bourbon, scotch, tequila, and Japanese whisky selections, which can be served on the rocks with the speakeasy's signature double-reverse pass osmosis ice.
click to enlarge A cocktail with fire
Aesthetics aside, the real reason you go to a speakeasy is the cocktails, and this spot is no exception.
Red Phone Booth photo
Patrons will be able to pair their libations with an Italian small bites menu that features standouts like "Stuffed Peppadew Peppers," "Polpette," and "Insalata di Bistecca," as well as the "Brickell Shrimp Pizza," (because we are in Miami, after all).

Though the speakeasy is open to the public, as previously mentioned, Red Phone Booth is a members-only club with the price of entry ranging between $400 for single memberships to $7,500 for corporate groups. Members can access the speakeasy through a special side entrance and can take part in private tastings and classes with industry leaders.

Red Phone Booth is now open and accepting membership applications, as well as walk-ins (only if you're lucky enough to get the phone number to enter via the red phone booth).

Red Phone Booth. 1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 105, Miami; 786-465-3647; redphonebooth.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

Desserts

These Viral Croissants Might Be the Best New Dessert in Miami

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Bonjour, Miami! Maman, NYC's Trendy French Café, Opens in Wynwood This Week

Food & Drink News

Bonjour, Miami! Maman, NYC's Trendy French Café, Opens in Wynwood This Week

By Michelle Muslera
Lee Schrager's Favorite Miami Restaurants to Check Out During SOBEWFF

Food & Drink News

Lee Schrager's Favorite Miami Restaurants to Check Out During SOBEWFF

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Owners of Osaka Open Hidden Craft Cocktail Bar in Brickell

Food & Drink News

Owners of Osaka Open Hidden Craft Cocktail Bar in Brickell

By Cindy Ferreiro
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation