Prohibition-Style Speakeasy Red Phone Booth Opens in Brickell

Another members-only club has landed in Miami, but this one requires you to enter through a red telephone booth.
Red Phone Booth, created by Weber Bros. Hospitality, is taking it up a notch with a prohibition-style speakeasy that can only be accessed through a restored, bright red London phone booth.
The speakeasy, which already has locations in Atlanta, Nashville, and Dallas, has now made its way down to Brickell.
Inconspicuously situated behind the Financial District Station Metromover, guests are greeted by — you guessed it — a red phone booth that is only accessible through a secret phone number. How does one get the phone number? From a current member in any of the speakeasy's three other locations, or, from a (very) friendly hotel concierge.
Once finally inside, guests are greeted by a multi-level, 6,000-square-foot enclave that is as intimate as it is surprising. (Because who knew there was still so much real state left in Brickell?) Nevertheless, the decor transports guests to a different era with vintage-inspired pieces, like 100-year-old reclaimed wood walls, that takes them back to the 1920s.
The furnishings continue throughout the second floor, dubbed the "Mafia Room," which features a private bar, pool table, poker table, and flat-screen TVs.
However, aesthetics aside, the real reason you go to a speakeasy is the cocktails, and this spot is no exception.
Red Phone Booth delivers an extensive list of cocktails, such as the gin-based "Left Bank Martini," which blends Sauvignon Blanc into the classic martini, as well as the scotch-based "Never Say No," which is a take on the Manhattan cocktail.
The speakeasy also offers more than 400 spirits, including rare bourbon, scotch, tequila, and Japanese whisky selections, which can be served on the rocks with the speakeasy's signature double-reverse pass osmosis ice.
Though the speakeasy is open to the public, as previously mentioned, Red Phone Booth is a members-only club with the price of entry ranging between $400 for single memberships to $7,500 for corporate groups. Members can access the speakeasy through a special side entrance and can take part in private tastings and classes with industry leaders.
Red Phone Booth is now open and accepting membership applications, as well as walk-ins (only if you're lucky enough to get the phone number to enter via the red phone booth).
Red Phone Booth. 1010 Brickell Ave., Unit 105, Miami; 786-465-3647; redphonebooth.com.