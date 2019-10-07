Portland's Salt & Straw Heads to Coconut Grove

Salt & Straw, the Portland, Oregon-based ice-cream shop that has built its reputation on unexpected flavors such as sea urchin and foie gras, is headed to Miami.

The brand's first East Coast location marks the ninth tenant to ink a deal at CocoWalk, Coconut Grove's 150,000-square-foot entertainment complex. The redevelopment project, slated to be completed in spring 2020, will offer restaurants and retailers such as Sushi Garage, Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, Los Generales Mezcal & Grill, Mister 01 Extraordinary Pizza, Palma de Leon, eyewear purveyor Edward Beiner, and the Spot Barbershop, as well as the music school School of Rock.

Salt & Straw's cofounders, cousins Kim and Tyler Malek, began churning their unique pints of ice cream in 2011. Tyler, the brand's chief flavor creator, found inspiration in Oregon's artisanal food-and-drink scene and garnered flavor ideas from local beers, chocolates, and even wine.

"Taking Salt & Straw cross-country to the East Coast has been a long-term goal of ours, and determining where to debut our first store, it was not a decision we took lightly," Kim says. "We chose Coconut Grove due to the many parallels we found between this neighborhood and Portland. The Grove is centrally located, artistically inspired, and fosters a real sense of community."

In Portland, Salt & Straw has tapped into the the town's food scene for inspiration. The shop collaborates with everyone from local farmers and coffee roasters to bartenders and high-profile chefs. As a result, the menu often reads like a cheat sheet of Portland’s food scene and offers an ever-changing list of flavors including creative combinations such as avocado and Oaxacan chocolate, and black olive brittle and goat cheese.

The challenge now is to re-create each city's food scene in ice-cream form. In its quest to partner with Miami businesses for the CocoWalk outpost, Salt & Straw will likely take cues from tropical fruits and the city's growing beer scene.

From San Diego to Seattle, each city's shop offers a menu incorporating local, seasonal ingredients, along with the numerous creative flavors Tyler concocts. In Coconut Grove, the menu will include a list of the brand's classic year-round ice creams alongside collaborations that reflect seasonal and locally inspired flavors.

Salt & Straw. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; saltandstraw.com. Opening spring 2020.