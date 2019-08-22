Sushi Garage and Botanico Gin Join CocoWalk's New Restaurant Lineup

Before its decline, CocoWalk was Coconut Grove's hub for shopping, dining, and entertainment. However, a newly redeveloped CocoWalk is set to open, reflecting a revamped neighborhood that's increasingly catering to upscale tastes to match the luxury condos rising along the waterfront.

Last summer, the outdoor shopping center began a massive renovation. It's expected to be completed in spring 2020, when 150,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment options will debut.

Leading CocoWalk's dining concepts is Sushi Garage, which recently signed on to open an outpost. Owned and operated by the Juvia Group, the Sunset Harbour flagship is known for fresh sushi in a casual setting. Chef/partner Sunny Oh, along with Kaoru Chang and pastry chef Gregory Gourreau, will offer new takes on classic dishes, such as a tuna chicharrón roll and the eatery's fried chicken stone pot. No word yet on an exact menu and pricing at the Grove location.

Another concept joining the lineup is Botanico Gin & Cookhouse. The 2,951-square-foot bar and eatery, led by Mexican executive chef and co-owner Gerardo B. De Negri, will offer "modern American cuisine" such as goat cheese dip, a French burger on a croissant bun, and avocado and asparagus toast. More interesting than the food menu is the bar program's specialty of gin cocktails infused with botanicals. Ricardo Ordonez, co-owner of Botanico, says he's thrilled to open a restaurant at CocoWalk. "Our partners all live and work in or around the Grove, and we wanted an experience that would work for a family dinner or a special night out."

CocoWalk has also signed Palma de Leon, a women's clothing and accessories boutique that carries apparel from emerging Latin American, European, and Australian designers. The 562-square-foot space will soon be followed by a corresponding wine bar and gourmet bistro, according to the owners.

Also opening is the School of Rock, a 3,200-square-foot music school for adults and kids who want to learn to play the drums, piano, or guitar or take vocal training. Sessions culminate in live student performances.

Sushi Garage and Botanico join restaurants already signed on to the project, such as Mister O1 and Los Generales Mezcal & Grill. Other retailers and service tenants include Edward Beiner and the Spot Barbershop.

CocoWalk. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-444-0777; cocowalk.net. Opening spring 2020.