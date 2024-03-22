Texas' Funky Tex-Mex Restaurant Velvet Taco Is Coming to Wynwood

If you've ever visited Austin or Dallas, Texas, there's a good chance you've heard through the grapevine that you should visit Velvet Taco at least once (especially if you're out late at night).
Founded in 2011, the restaurant is known for its innovative tacos that take inspiration from around the world, like its Indian-inspired spicy tikka chicken tacos made of chicken tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, and Thai basil.
Creations like that Indian-inspired taco helped the chain grow across the U.S., and now, Miami will finally get a bite of its unique tacos, cheesy dips, and, of course, boozy margaritas.
Velvet Taco will be opening by June 2024 in Wynwood at 2820 NW Second Ave. across from Bakan.
The restaurant is also bringing its boozy libations, including its margaritas, like the "Kick-Ass Margarita" made with Lunazul premium blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and agave nectar. Also on the beverage menu is the "Sangrita" made with a red wine blend, the aforementioned "Kick Ass Margarita," boozy pineapples, and apples.
Oh, and why the name Velvet Taco? The restaurant is known for its red velvet cake (you won't find this at a typical taco restaurant). The red velvet cake is made with housemade red velvet cake, cream cheese frosting, and cajeta drizzle.
Velvet Taco opened its first Florida location in Fort Lauderdale in 2023. Today, Velvet Taco has more than 40 locations in Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Florida.
Velvet Taco. 2820 NW Second Ave., Miami; velvettaco.com. Opening May/June 2024.