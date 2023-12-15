Bowling, Bocce, and Bites: Pinstripes Opens First Florida Location in Aventura

You can now catch all the "Bs" under one roof in Aventura: Booze, bites, bowling, and, yes, even bocce.
Pinstripes, a 30,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue located at Esplanade at Aventura, is a dream for any foodie who is still a child at heart. The space, which opened to the public on December 13, includes a rooftop patio, bistro space, a dozen bowling alleys, a wine cellar, and five indoor and outdoor bocce courts.
The opening marks the brand's first outpost in the Sunshine State. There are 14 others nationwide, including locations in Washington, D.C., Fort Worth, Texas, and Topanga, California.
"The breadth of what we offer here at Pinstripes is what sets us apart. It's a place to experience a modern spin on bowling while taking in some of the city's best Italian-American food," Shannon Keller, chief marketing officer of Pinstripes, tells New Times. "Celebrations are in our DNA. We play host to more than 1,000 private events per year at each of our locations, from corporate meetings to social gatherings and weddings. Yes, even weddings."
"On April 24, we'll host a bridal show that is open to the public featuring some of the city's top wedding vendors, planners, and photographers," she says. "We'll also host a series of yoga and barre classes in our ballroom space in partnership with some of the local fitness studios here in Miami."
Let's pivot from bocce and bowling to discuss its delicious Italian-American fare. One of the menu highlights is its "Pintastic" weekend brunch buffet, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features prime rib and ham carving stations, made-to-order omelets, and bottomless mimosas. Regular menu staples include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads; a prime rib dip sandwich with horseradish cream, au jus, and provolone cheese tucked in a pretzel bun; and a maple-glazed salmon.
Beyond the Aventura spot, Pinstripes plans to open a second South Florida location in Coral Gables. It's expected to open in spring 2024.
Pinstripes. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Aventura; 786-998-2180; pinstripes.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.