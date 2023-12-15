 Pinstripes Opens in Miami With Bowling, Wine Celler, and Bocce | Miami New Times
Bowling, Bocce, and Bites: Pinstripes Opens First Florida Location in Aventura

Pinstripes at Esplanade at Aventura includes a rooftop patio, bistro space, a dozen bowling alleys, a wine cellar, and five indoor and outdoor bocce courts.
December 15, 2023
Cocktails and bowling go hand in hand at Pinstripes Aventura.
Pinstripes Aventura photo
You can now catch all the "Bs" under one roof in Aventura: Booze, bites, bowling, and, yes, even bocce.

Pinstripes, a 30,000-square-foot dining and entertainment venue located at Esplanade at Aventura, is a dream for any foodie who is still a child at heart. The space, which opened to the public on December 13, includes a rooftop patio, bistro space, a dozen bowling alleys, a wine cellar, and five indoor and outdoor bocce courts.

The opening marks the brand's first outpost in the Sunshine State. There are 14 others nationwide, including locations in Washington, D.C., Fort Worth, Texas, and Topanga, California.

"The breadth of what we offer here at Pinstripes is what sets us apart. It's a place to experience a modern spin on bowling while taking in some of the city's best Italian-American food," Shannon Keller, chief marketing officer of Pinstripes, tells New Times. "Celebrations are in our DNA. We play host to more than 1,000 private events per year at each of our locations, from corporate meetings to social gatherings and weddings. Yes, even weddings."
click to enlarge People play bocce at Pinstripes Aventura while drinking wine
Bocce is one of several activities at Pinstripes' new spot in Aventura.
Pinstripes Aventura photo
"Lively" is the word that comes to mind when stepping through Pinstripes' front door. If the swirl of sporty activities doesn't do it, both levels feature expansive bar areas draped in floor-to-ceiling windows and big-screen TVs for big-game action. According to Keller, plenty of events are in the works to keep guests coming back, too.

"On April 24, we'll host a bridal show that is open to the public featuring some of the city's top wedding vendors, planners, and photographers," she says. "We'll also host a series of yoga and barre classes in our ballroom space in partnership with some of the local fitness studios here in Miami."

Let's pivot from bocce and bowling to discuss its delicious Italian-American fare. One of the menu highlights is its "Pintastic" weekend brunch buffet, available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features prime rib and ham carving stations, made-to-order omelets, and bottomless mimosas. Regular menu staples include wood-fired pizzas and flatbreads; a prime rib dip sandwich with horseradish cream, au jus, and provolone cheese tucked in a pretzel bun; and a maple-glazed salmon.
click to enlarge A tenderloin burger is surrounded by fries at Pinstripes in Aventura
The tenderloin burger at Pinstripes in Aventura is one of the many items on the menu.
Pinstripes Aventura photo
As for the "can't miss" items on the Pinstripes menu, Keller has her favorites. "The Italian jambalaya, housemade gelato, tenderloin sliders, and the chicken and avocado club flatbread, for sure," she says. As for booze, selections include the limoncello martini made with a citrus sour mix and the "Violeta" with Gray Whale gin, Crème de Violette, lemon juice, prosecco, and a sugar rim dazzle.

Beyond the Aventura spot, Pinstripes plans to open a second South Florida location in Coral Gables. It's expected to open in spring 2024.

Pinstripes. 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Aventura; 786-998-2180; pinstripes.com. Monday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
