Quirky Pinecrest Coffee Shop Brews Some of SoFlo's Finest Coffee

Just off the corner of U.S. 1 and SW 124th Street, at Village Plaza, you'll find a coffee shop that may be one of Miami's best-kept secrets. New Times is almost hesitant to disclose its magic to the world, but we're not here to gatekeep.
Local favorite Brewing Buddha Cafe & Arthouse in Pinecrest makes some of the best coffee in South Florida, especially of the creamy and sweet latte variety.
A Pinecrest Hidden Gem That's Part Coffee House, Part Artsy HangoutFounded by brothers Cassidy and Jordan Athos in 2017, the laidback brewhouse is one of the only neighborhood hangouts in the area, which has solidified its reputation as a locals-only gem. As the name implies, it's part cozy coffee shop, part eclectic art gallery, part zen zone, and its regulars can't seem to get enough. With faux moss-covered walls, deep wood accent panels, industrial elements, wooden bistro tables, and glossy art prints on display created by the co-owner Cassidy himself, the coffee shop has slowly but surely made its name known in the 305 and beyond.
“We wanted to bring a local coffeehouse vibe to Pinecrest. There’s nowhere to hang out like this nearby,” Cassidy told the Pinecrest Tribune the year it opened. “I’m also a photographer by trade, and this is where I hang my work and create my own personal art gallery.”
Now, more than six years since opening, the quirky coffee shop has gone viral on Instagram and TikTok, not only for its freshly brewed coffee made of coffee beans it roasts in house but also for its handmade, unique coffee syrup flavors and fresh — never frozen — sandwiches and fun waffles. (Plus, the baristas and founders are always mingling with regulars, making it a go-to spot for those working remotely.)
@brewingbuddha If we’re raving about Michelin quality coffee, we mean business at Brewing Buddha. With home grown and unique coffee flavor profiles, along with beans sourced from the world’s greatest farmers, it’s no secret for why we’re serving Miami’s best coffee. #coffee #coffeelove #bestinmiami #miamifoodies #coffeeshop #musthaves ♬ minor swell - choppy.wav
Dessert-Inspired Coffee Syrups and Latte Flavors Are One-of-a-KindThe main attraction here is the coffee shop's housemade coffee syrups and dessert-inspired lattes, which have grown so popular that they even sell the syrups in jars sold separately. Popular coffee syrup flavors include banana bread, (which fans rave tastes just like homemade banana bread), cinnamon roll, "Midnight Coconut," creme brûlée, and sea salt caramel. The Athos brothers spent years developing the flavor profiles for the shop.
"I stopped by and bought four of the flavors! Love having these syrups in my house!" wrote a fan on TikTok.
As for the unique latte flavors, customers gush over how signature latte flavors, such as the "Campfire S'mores Latte," taste like actual s'mores roasted at a campfire. "You get that note of graham crackers followed by marshmallows and chocolate. It tastes just like taking a s'mores and dipping it into a cup of joe," says another regular.
Other lattes include the "Cinnamon Roll Latte," which tastes like fresh, out-of-the-oven buns, the "Banana Bread Latte," "Lavender Latte," and the "Wild Rose Latte."
Matcha lattes range from the "Coconut Matcha Latte" and the "Lemon Cookie Matcha Latte" to the "Lychee Matcha Latte" and the "Rose Latte Matcha."
For those who are more traditional (and have less of a sweet tooth), there are also cappuccinos, espressos, traditional lattes, and an assortment of teas on the menu.
As Pinecrest evolves, Brewing Buddha has set a precedent for what a great, community-loved business should look, smell, and taste like — and that's a freshly brewed cup of joe made with love (and cinnamon roll syrup).
Brewing Buddha Cafe and Arthouse. 8219 SW 124th St., Miami; 786-842-3342; brewingbuddha.com. Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.