Chef Niven Patel to Open Tropical Farm-to-Table Restaurant in South Beach

Beloved Miami Chef Niven Patel is hopping across the Magic City to open a tropical oasis-inspired restaurant in South Beach.
September 19, 2024
Patel and Alkassar Photo by Evan Sung
Get ready, Miami Beach, because acclaimed chef Niven Patel and his business partner Mohamed “Mo” Alkassar are bringing their talents across the 305 to South Beach for the first time.

Having recently announced the expansion of their restaurant Ghee in Wynwood, the James Beard Award-nominated duo are paring Patel’s original farm-to-table takes on tropical dishes with Alkassar’s hospitality experience and vision to open Paya later this month.

Derived from the word "papaya," Paya is an island-inspired, farm-to-table restaurant that will open on September 26 at 1209 17th St. in Miami Beach. The new restaurant takes inspiration from the Caribbean, Southeast Asia, and Spain’s islands and will feature a bar and raw bar with plenty of Florida-inspired flair.

"Paya is a taste of paradise in every sense of the word," says Patel. "It’s a vibrant, colorful, and upbeat concept that embodies a laid-back island spirit in an elevated way. We will be offering our guests fun and sexy island vibes, as well as excellent food in a sophisticated, non-flashy setting."
Dishes are fresh and made with sustainably sourced ingredients.
Photo by Evan Sung
A Tropical Menu and Restaurant With Sustainability in Mind

The interior design of Paya is one that reflects its menu — it's filled with floral wallpapers, flower arrangements, vintage mirrors, and bright colors, all designed by Miami-based Paty Duran of Hybrid Creative in close collaboration with Alkassar. "We see Paya as an island escape with flavors that don’t exist anywhere else in Miami," explains Patel. "I spent a lot of time in the Cayman Islands as the chef at Brasserie under my mentor, Dean Max, and was chef de cuisine at Cheeca Lodge in the Florida Keys."

Following his previous ventures and sustainable practices, Patel will source most of his ingredients from Rancho Patel, his farm in Homestead, including green papayas and mangos. Other ingredients that can’t be found on his own farm will be sourced by fishermen who embrace sustainable fishing techniques and heritage farmers who raise livestock and poultry using humane, eco-friendly practices.

"I’m very excited to share my island passion with South Beach and tap best-of-class produce from Rancho Patel, as well as provisions from top farmers, fishermen, and ranchers, both locally and beyond," shares Patel.

Highlights from the menu include the coconut wahoo ceviche, Vietnamese caesar salad, Iberian pork empanadas, peri peri chicken, and day-boat local lobster. The bar program includes a wide-ranging wine list and tropical, farm-to-glass cocktails to complement Patel’s cooking. For tequila lovers, the "Jerk Watermelon Margarita" is made with tequila and mezcal, as well as Bourbon infused with papaya for 48 hours.
Tropical drinks complement the island-inspired atmosphere and menu.
Photo by Evan Sung
In Its Pure Form, Paya is a Love Letter to Miami

More than sharing tropical vibes and island-inspired food, Alkassar says Paya is a love letter to Miami.

"Miami Beach is my home," says Alkassar. "It's my comfort zone and my first residence in the U.S. I haven't left since, nor am I planning to ever leave. I moved to South Beach nearly nine years ago, just eight blocks away from Paya. I had no specific plan when I moved to the U.S., and it was the biggest risk I ever took. I restarted my career and built my way back up from below zero with nothing but determination to prove myself here."

After cofounding Feal Hospitality, Alkassar and Patel have built an acclaimed portfolio, including South Florida favorites like Ghee Indian Kitchen, Erba, and NiMo. To Alkassar, opening Paya in South Beach is a statement of how far they have come — a dream come true.

"I always dreamed of opening a restaurant on South Beach," says Alkassar. "Somewhere my close friends and family could walk to. Paya, our South Beach debut, is full circle for me. It's personal. This city, Miami, gave me everything. South Beach specifically gave me joy during an extremely rough transition, and Paya is me giving back to my community."

Paya. 1209 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8080; payamiami.com. Opening September 26, then open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5:30 to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.
