 Owners of Osaka Nikkei Miami Open Hidden Bar in Brickell Called Kero | Miami New Times
Food & Drink News

Owners of Osaka Open Hidden Craft Cocktail Bar in Brickell

The owners of Osaka in Brickell are back with Kero, a hidden bar located in the back of Osaka with modern yet traditional-inspired decor and delicious cocktails.
February 6, 2024
Owners of Osaka Nikkei Open Hidden Bar in Brickell Called Kero.
Osaka photo
The owners of Osaka in Brickell are back with Kero, a hidden bar located in the back of Osaka with modern yet traditionally inspired decor and delicious cocktails.

The popular Peruvian and Japanese restaurant based in Lima, which has outposts across South America, opened in Brickell in 2019 and has since been a mainstay for locals and tourists alike.

Kero, named after a ceremonial vessel made by the Incas in Peru, was designed to pay homage to Peruvian Inca tradition in an elevated manner. Upon walking around the bar, you'll find nods to ancestral elements and even keros throughout the space.

However, the real standout is the craft cocktails.
click to enlarge a cocktail
"Aka Sour" at Kero by Osaka in Brickell
Osaka photo
The team behind Kero aptly dubs the bar a "hidden libations gem" that is finally seeing the light of day after its conceptualization three years ago.

"In 2021, we came up with the idea to give the bar its own personality, becoming the 'liquid experience' of Osaka," explains Jeancarlo Cardenas, corporate beverage director for Osaka. "The objective of Kero is that it can continue to grow as a bar concept with a global impact."

According to the team, the process was long because they had to take into account the culture of Miami to know which flavor profiles would fit the new concept.

The menu, which is divided into five sections, takes guests on an immersive journey through the Peruvian and Japanese mountains. The section called "Pisuko Taiken" highlights Peru's prized spirit in every concoction.
click to enlarge cocktails
Craft cocktails at Kero by Osaka in Brickell
Osaka photo
In addition to several other cocktails that showcase the group's global influences is the section called "Arukoru Nashi," which features creative mocktails for those looking for non-alcoholic options. The menu also has a selection of beers and several Japanese whiskies.

However, it's not just the flavors that make the bar unique; it's the experience, too. "Starting with the materials, we focus on presentations that feature wooden bases and artistic designs in copper and clay to allow guests to enjoy a traditional drink in a different way, " says Cardenas. The aim is to have an experience that stimulates all the senses for imbibers."

Kero by Osaka is now open. The lineup will also include programming like Nikkei Conspiracy Nights featuring live music every Thursday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Kero by Osaka. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-627-4800; osakanikkei.com. Open Tuesday through Sunday; hours vary.
