South American Osaka Will Bring Acclaimed Nikkei Food to Brickell

South American restaurant chain Osaka is slated to open a Brickell outpost in July as part of the brand's international expansion that also includes a possible London location.

After eating their way through Europe and Asia on surfing trips, friends Diego de la Puente and Diego Herrera launched Osaka in Peru as a weekly pop-up in a friend's restaurant. Eighteen years later, they operate nine restaurants throughout South America in cities like Buenos Aires, Quito, São Paulo, and Bogotá, amassing a reported gross revenue of $20 million.

With its Miami kitchen helmed by Peruvian executive chefs Rogger Quispe and Juan Alfonso Urrutia, Osaka will showcase the food of the people of the Japanese diaspora who settled in Peru in the 19th- and 20th-century and expanded on their traditions with the use of local ingredients. The hybrid cuisine is known as Peruvian Nikkei, a marriage of ancient traditions and modern textures.