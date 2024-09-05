 Osmow’s Opening Second Miami Shawarma Shop in Sawgrass Mills | Miami New Times
North America’s Largest Shawarma Chain to Open in Sunrise

North America's largest Egyptian and Middle Eastern restaurant chain will open at Sawgrass Mills this month.
September 5, 2024
This famed shwarma spot is opening a second restaurant in Miami. Osmow's Shwarma photo
North America's largest Middle Eastern restaurant chain, Osmow's Shwarma, is headed to Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise.

Osmow's was founded in 2001 by Sam Osmow in Ontario, Canada, as a way to bring his Egyptian roots to North America by blending traditional Egyptian cuisine with a modern palate. The family-led franchise operation has grown to over 150 locations across the continent and recently announced three more expansions, including Virginia, Michigan, and, finally, a second location in Miami.

After finding success in Doral, the restaurant is coming to Sawgrass Mills Mall's West Dining Pavilion at 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd. It is slated to open in September, but Osmow's social media has not announced the exact date.

At most of its grand openings, the first 200 guests in line receive "Chicken on the Rocks." The signature dish features chicken shawarma carved from the rotisserie, served with seasoned rice and topped off with its signature garlic sauce, tahini, and sumac.
@osmowsshawarma Therapy dupe 🫶🌯✨ #shawarma #chickenshawarma #saj #middleeasternfood #foodie #foodlover #foodstagram #healthyfood #foodgasm #foodbeast #eater #chickenontherocks #garlicsauce #middleeasterncuisine #takeout #shawarmalovers #shawarmalove #foodiefeature #foodietribe #fyp ♬ i just needed a holiday - amber | uk + travel
Overall, the menu is known for its bold flavors and the variety of dishes, including wraps, signature creations, "Oz Boxes," and salads. (All protein choices include vegetarian options.) The inclusive menu also includes variations for gluten-free, lactose-free, and vegan diets. Desserts include signature items like the baklava cheesecake and brownies.

Catering options can serve up to 20 people as a main dish feast and include side dishes like falafel.

Is Miami getting free Chicken on the Rocks, too? This story will be updated once more information is made available.

Osmow's Shwarma. 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; 954-999-5919; us.osmows.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
