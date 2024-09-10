 Omakase Restaurant Sushi By Bou to Open in Wynwood at Higher Ground | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Omakase Spot to Open Inside of Hidden Speakeasy in Wynwood

A popular omakase restaurant known for its 12-piece nigiri experience is opening in a hidden speakeasy at Arlo Wynwood.
September 10, 2024
Sushi by Bou takes its omakase experience to Wynwood.
Sushi by Bou takes its omakase experience to Wynwood. Sushi by Bou photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Sushi by Bou, famed for its timed omakase experience that was once a staple at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, is returning to Miami — this time in a hidden speakeasy in Wynwood.

Opening on Thursday, September 19, Sushi by Bou is making its grand return to Miami inside of Higher Ground, the third-floor cocktail lounge and newly revamped speakeasy at the Arlo Wynwood boutique hotel.

“We’re thrilled to bring Sushi by Bou to Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood,” says Erika London, co-founder of Simple Venue Hospitality. “This exciting partnership creates a stylish and refreshing spin on the traditional sushi counter experience within an ideal space that celebrates Wynwood’s art and cuisine. Our proven success with various Sushi by Bou locations across the country sets the stage for this new neighborhood gem to craft a memorable omakase affair. We are ecstatic to be back in Miami and can’t wait for guests and locals alike to visit.”

Named New Times' Best Not-So-Cheap-Thrill in 2020 and New Times' Best Sushi in 2019, the omakase spot is known to promise sensational sushi and an unforgettable experience from start to finish. Moving its Miami location from the former Versace mansion to Arlo Wynwood maintains the luxury behind the destination. 
click to enlarge
The new speakeasy has a ’90s hip-hop decor.
Sushi by Bou photo
In Wynwood, guests will stop by at the third floor of the hotel and make their way to the newly renovated speakeasy. Dimly lit and with dark decor, the walls are now decorated with abstract graffiti and portraits of musical "OGs" like the Notorious B.I.G. as an ode to ’90s hip-hop. The dim lighting, velvet, black screen dividers, and crimson curtains enhance the atmosphere’s exclusive aura. The space is equipped with a 14-seat omakase counter, an eight-seat bar, and a 14-seat lounge area to enjoy craft cocktails.

As for the food, each piece is prepared with high-quality fish sourced locally and globally including botan ebi (spotted prawn), hotate (scallop), o-toro (fatty tuna), and Sushi by Bou’s signature "Wagyuni" (surf and turf). Guests can pick between two signature omakase experiences including the 12-course (a $65 experience) or  the 17-course (a $125 experience).

The cuisine is complemented by a selection of craft cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys.

Sushi by Bou. 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; sushibybou.com. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

Openings & Closings

$16 Million Waterfront Food, Drink, and Music Venue Opens in Fort Lauderdale

By Jesse Scott
Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

Food & Drink News

Could Mega Publix Supermarkets Be Coming to Broward?

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Little River Brewery Off Site to Open Sister Location in Miami Beach

Openings & Closings

Little River Brewery Off Site to Open Sister Location in Miami Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Jaxson's Famous Kitchen Sink Ice Cream Served in Panthers' Stanley Cup

Food & Drink News

Jaxson's Famous Kitchen Sink Ice Cream Served in Panthers' Stanley Cup

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation