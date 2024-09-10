Omakase Spot to Open Inside of Hidden Speakeasy in Wynwood

Sushi by Bou, famed for its timed omakase experience that was once a staple at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, is returning to Miami — this time in a hidden speakeasy in Wynwood.
Opening on Thursday, September 19, Sushi by Bou is making its grand return to Miami inside of Higher Ground, the third-floor cocktail lounge and newly revamped speakeasy at the Arlo Wynwood boutique hotel.
“We’re thrilled to bring Sushi by Bou to Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood,” says Erika London, co-founder of Simple Venue Hospitality. “This exciting partnership creates a stylish and refreshing spin on the traditional sushi counter experience within an ideal space that celebrates Wynwood’s art and cuisine. Our proven success with various Sushi by Bou locations across the country sets the stage for this new neighborhood gem to craft a memorable omakase affair. We are ecstatic to be back in Miami and can’t wait for guests and locals alike to visit.”
Named New Times' Best Not-So-Cheap-Thrill in 2020 and New Times' Best Sushi in 2019, the omakase spot is known to promise sensational sushi and an unforgettable experience from start to finish. Moving its Miami location from the former Versace mansion to Arlo Wynwood maintains the luxury behind the destination.
As for the food, each piece is prepared with high-quality fish sourced locally and globally including botan ebi (spotted prawn), hotate (scallop), o-toro (fatty tuna), and Sushi by Bou’s signature "Wagyuni" (surf and turf). Guests can pick between two signature omakase experiences including the 12-course (a $65 experience) or the 17-course (a $125 experience).
The cuisine is complemented by a selection of craft cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys.
Sushi by Bou. 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; sushibybou.com. Open Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight.