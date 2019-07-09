 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Filet mignon churrascoEXPAND
Filet mignon churrasco
OLA

OLA Returns to Miami Beach With a Blend of New and Classic Dishes

Josie Gulliksen | July 9, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

OLA is back. This time, the executive chef is Carlos Castro, and the location is the Gates Hotel South Beach. Joining him is a team of restaurant veterans with a 16-year history of working together since the Miami Beach eatery's inception.

The restaurant, which debuted in 2003 at the Sanctuary Hotel, was originally helmed by Douglas Rodriguez, a member of Miami’s famed “Mango Gang” of chefs. OLA, an acronym for "Of Latin America," served guests for more than a decade before damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 forced a short move to Miami Beach's SoFi neighborhood. Now the restaurant has a permanent home at the Gates.

“I’m inspired by la familia de OLA," Chef Castro says of his role in managing the close-knit culinary team. "Having worked together for 16 years, the OLA team is truly a family, and the collective knowledge, passion, and hard work is an inspiration every single day."

Related Stories

A blend of Latin American and Caribbean influences created by Castro, the menu also offers several of OLA’s signature dishes. It’s an homage to Rodriguez and those 16-year veterans.

In conceptualizing the menu, Castro turned to the restaurant's original chef for inspiration. “By taking a cue from the master, Douglas Rodriguez, we use local and fresh ingredients to create the unique cuisine that defines the Latin American palate that is Miami,” Castro says.

That "Latin American palate," he says, “is the cultural heartbeat of Miami and drums the harmony of OLA’s flavor profile."

Castro visits his native Colombia several times a year to work on techniques and nuances he can incorporate into his dishes. The country's pan de bono — a cheesy roll present on all Colombian menus — is something he's "forever perfecting," he says.

New menu items include a crispy chispa of fresh octopus and corvina tossed with lemon habanero butter for a nice kick of spice ($18), and ensalada de pulpo with charred octopus, juicy cherry tomatoes, baby kale, a sweet passionfruit glaze, hearts of palm, and black olive aioli ($22). Hearts of palm also make an appearance in Castro's red snapper fillet dish, served with arroz verde and a hearts of palm salad with a light lemon vinaigrette.

Still on the menu from Rodriguez's days are the filet mignon churrasco with chipotle crabmeat dressing, chimichurri, and grilled asparagus ($58); panela-cured salmon with red quinoa, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower in a huancaína sauce with radish salad ($36); and roast Cuban pork served with garlic yuca mash, black bean broth, Creole-style pepper salad with mustard mojo, and light, crisp chicharrón ($38).

Deconstructed key lime pieEXPAND
Deconstructed key lime pie
OLA

Desserts include a chocolate cigar made from almond chocolate cake served with semisweet chocolate mousse and a candy matchbox. A must-try is the deconstructed key lime pie, with key lime custard, toasted meringue, and toasted cinnamon walnut tuile.

The restaurant is located in a lovely space, where the tables look out onto the pool and diners stroll through a lobby that’s dotted with beautiful art. Castro says he couldn’t ask for a better place to curate a menu.

“It is an exciting challenge. The Gates is a tremendous space with infinite potential. Having established ourselves as one of Miami’s premier fine-dining dinner venues, to now take over the resort vibe of the Gates' breakfast and lunch operation is yet another source of inspiration,” he says.

OLA's menu is available in the dining room, at the pool, and in the lobby bar. A catering menu is also available for private events.

OLA at the Gates Hotel South Beach. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-9125; olamiami.com. Sunday through Thursday 6:30 to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.

 
Josie Gulliksen is a Miami native who's been covering Miami's arts and culture scene for more than two decades. She loves biking, spending time in nature, eating out, and attending all types of events. She dreams of one day writing a play and being on the stage.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >