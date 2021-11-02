October 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

click to enlarge Cinnamon rolls return to Knaus Berry Farm. Photo courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

Openings

Ai Tallarin. 723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; 305- 695-8700; aitallarin.getsauce.com

723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach; 305- 695-8700; aitallarin.getsauce.com Asiatiko. 2906 NE 207th St., Aventura; 786-786-0626; asiatikomiami.com

2906 NE 207th St., Aventura; 786-786-0626; asiatikomiami.com Ball & Chain. 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com

1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com Bar La Real. 100 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-793-6533; barlareal.com

100 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-793-6533; barlareal.com Barbakoa by Finka. 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; barbakoamiami.com

8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; barbakoamiami.com Botánico Gin & Cookhouse. 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786-615-5526; botanicomiami.com

3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; 786-615-5526; botanicomiami.com Chick-fil-A. 820 N. Miami Beach Blvd., North Miami Beach; chick-fil-a.com

820 N. Miami Beach Blvd., North Miami Beach; chick-fil-a.com Crumbl Cookies. 13520 SW 120th Ave., Miami; 786-633-0337; crumblcookies.com

13520 SW 120th Ave., Miami; 786-633-0337; crumblcookies.com Doya. 347 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-501-2848; doyarestaurant.com



347 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-501-2848; doyarestaurant.com H arry's Pizzeria. 1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 786-991-9511; harryspizzeria.com

1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; 786-991-9511; harryspizzeria.com Hoja Taqueria. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; hojataqueria.com

3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; hojataqueria.com Jollibee. 11029 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-777-8088; jollibeefoods.com

11029 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines; 954-777-8088; jollibeefoods.com Knaus Berry Farm. 5980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com.

5980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; knausberryfarm.com. Mimi's Cafe. 2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mimismiami.com/food

2501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mimismiami.com/food Oku by Takato. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160; takatorestaurant.com

551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-5160; takatorestaurant.com Orno. 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com

1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-667-5611; thesishotelmiami.com Phantom Sushi. Delivery only via deliverydudes.com

Delivery only via deliverydudes.com Piola. 4000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; piolausa.com

4000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; piolausa.com Pura Vida. 1001 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; puravidamiami.com

1001 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands; puravidamiami.com Trader Joe's. 211 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-661-1432; traderjoes.com.

click to enlarge Boxelder in Wynwood has closed. Photo courtesy of Boxelder

Closings

Arepitas Bar

Boxelder

Sweet Melody (Palmetto Bay location only)

click to enlarge Old Greg's Pizza will return. Photo by Ruben Cabrera Photography

Coming Attractions

Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant

- Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant All Day - Reopening in Miami

- Reopening in Miami Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare

- Opening at Aventura ParkSquare Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon

- Opening soon The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills

- Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami

- Opening a location, in downtown Miami Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami

- Opening in downtown Miami Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie

- Michael Beltran opening a brasserie Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.

- Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood. Ceiba - Meadery opening a tap room soon.

- Meadery opening a tap room soon. Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell

- Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell Dune - Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm

- Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.

- Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite. El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge

- Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter

- Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more

- New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant

- David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant Gramps 2 - Opening soon

- Opening soon Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021

- Opening 2021 Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz opening a Harry's in Miami Beach

- Michael Schwartz opening a Harry's in Miami Beach The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami

- Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls

- Opening in the Falls Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami

- NYC staple coming to Miami John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables

- Returning to Coral Gables Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami

- Food hall opening in Downtown Miami La Bottega - Opening in 2021

- Opening in 2021 The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami

- New York brasserie coming to Miami Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach

- Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future.

- Beloved restaurant reopening in the future. Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter

- Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter Michael's Genuine Food & Drink - Reopening with a fresh look

- Reopening with a fresh look Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti

- Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti Old Greg's Pizza - Returning to Miami

- Returning to Miami Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood

- Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations

- Expanding with several new locations Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach

- Opening in West Palm Beach Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops

- Opening at Bal Harbour Shops Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell

- Opening in Brickell Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral

- Food hall opening in Doral Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables

- Opening in Coral Gables Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami

- Coming to Miami Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast casual restaurant coming to South Florida

- Plant-based fast casual restaurant coming to South Florida Sunny's Someday Steakhouse - Returning to Lot 6

- Returning to Lot 6 Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk

- Opening in CocoWalk Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater

- Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach

- Tapas bar opening in South Beach Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah

- Distillery opening in Allapattah True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls

- Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations

As the weather turns cooler, Miami's restaurant scene heats up with comings and goings in preparation for what promises to be a busy season.Notable newcomers include Niven Patel's Orno at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables and Eileen Andrade's Barbakoa at the Doral Yard.It's also that time of the year when Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season, and Trader Joe's has opened a location in Coral Gables.Finally, Little Havana's Ball & Chain has finally reopened after a year of closure.The coming months will be filled with reasons to rejoice, as several beloved establishments have announced their returns: All Day, Old Greg's Pizza, Mai-Kai, Eating House, Boxelder, and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse are all scheduled to reopen in some fashion.Boxelder in Wynwood, meanwhile, has closed — though Adam Darnell, will open Offsite in partnership with Steve Santana (Taquiza) in the coming weeks.