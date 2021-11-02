Support Us

October 2021 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

November 2, 2021

Orno has opened in Coral Gables.
As the weather turns cooler, Miami's restaurant scene heats up with comings and goings in preparation for what promises to be a busy season.

Notable newcomers include Niven Patel's Orno at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables and Eileen Andrade's Barbakoa at the Doral Yard.

It's also that time of the year when Knaus Berry Farm opens for the season, and Trader Joe's has opened a location in Coral Gables.

Finally, Little Havana's Ball & Chain has finally reopened after a year of closure.

The coming months will be filled with reasons to rejoice, as several beloved establishments have announced their returns: All Day, Old Greg's Pizza, Mai-Kai, Eating House, Boxelder, and Sunny's Someday Steakhouse are all scheduled to reopen in some fashion.

Boxelder in Wynwood, meanwhile, has closed — though Adam Darnell, will open Offsite in partnership with Steve Santana (Taquiza) in the coming weeks.
Cinnamon rolls return to Knaus Berry Farm.
Cinnamon rolls return to Knaus Berry Farm.
Openings

Boxelder in Wynwood has closed.
Boxelder in Wynwood has closed.
Closings

  • Arepitas Bar
  • Boxelder
  • Sweet Melody (Palmetto Bay location only)
Old Greg's Pizza will return.
Old Greg's Pizza will return.
Coming Attractions

  • Aba - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood restaurant
  • All Day - Reopening in Miami
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Avra Estiatorio Miami at the Estates at Acqualina - Opening soon
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
  • Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
  • Brasserie Laurel - Michael Beltran opening a brasserie
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - Automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood.
  • Ceiba - Meadery opening a tap room soon.
  • Delilah - Upscale eatery and lounge opening in Brickell
  • Dune - Reopening with Laurent Tourondel at the helm
  • Eating House - Giorgio Rapicavoli reopening his Coral Gables favorite.
  • El Vecino - Michael Beltran opening a cigar lounge
  • Etta - Chicago transplant opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Felice - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • The Forge - David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 - Opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
  • Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz opening a Harry's in Miami Beach
  • The Henry - Los Angeles brunch spot opening in Miami
  • Icebox Cafe - Opening in the Falls
  • Joe's Pizza - NYC staple coming to Miami
  • John Martin’s Irish Pub - Returning to Coral Gables
  • Julia & Henry's - Food hall opening in Downtown Miami
  • La Bottega - Opening in 2021
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat - Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai - Beloved restaurant reopening in the future.
  • Maple & Ash - Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami WorldCenter
  • Michael's Genuine Food & Drink - Reopening with a fresh look
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
  • Old Greg's Pizza - Returning to Miami
  • Pastis - Iconic NYC bistro coming to Wynwood
  • Pubbelly Sushi - Expanding with several new locations
  • Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
  • Saint Ambroeus - Opening at Bal Harbour Shops
  • Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
  • Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
  • Skinny Latina Healthy Kitchen & Market - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Sprouts Farmers Market - Coming to Miami
  • Stalk & Spade - Plant-based fast casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Sunny's Someday Steakhouse - Returning to Lot 6
  • Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Trader Joe's - Sources say locations are opening in Edgewater
  • Tropezon - Tapas bar opening in South Beach
  • Tropical Distillers - Distillery opening in Allapattah
  • True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls
  • Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
