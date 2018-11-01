October 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

With cooler temperatures, Miami is waking up from the summer doldrums. As the city prepares for upcoming festivals, Art Basel, and the yearly onslaught of vacationers, restaurants are also gearing up.

This month, two Miami icons reopened for the season: Joe's Stone Crab returned for its 105th year, and Knaus Berry Farm brought back its freshly baked cinnamon rolls. Amir Ben-Zion opened Vagabond Sushi as part of his Vagabond Village of eateries and drinking establishments at the Vagabond Hotel.