October 2018 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

With cooler temperatures, Miami is waking up from the summer doldrums. As the city prepares for upcoming festivals, Art Basel, and the yearly onslaught of vacationers, restaurants are also gearing up.
This month, two Miami icons reopened for the season: Joe's Stone Crab returned for its 105th year, and Knaus Berry Farm brought back its freshly baked cinnamon rolls. Amir Ben-Zion opened Vagabond Sushi as part of his Vagabond Village of eateries and drinking establishments at the Vagabond Hotel.
Sadly, some of Miami's best-loved restaurants closed in October. MIna's Mediterraneo served its last brunch and Jackson Hall closed after less than a year.
On the horizon, look for David Grutman and Pharrell Willams' gorgeous Swan and Bar Bevy and Cafe La Trova, a collaboration between Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein.
Openings
- Ahi Sushi Miami. 1527 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-899-0779; ahisushimiami.com
- Charly's Vegan Tacos. 172 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-456-8202; charlysvegantacos.com
- Chi-Fa at Veza Sur Brewing Co. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-416-4906; vezasur.com
- Doma. 35 NE 26th St., Miami; 786-953-6946; domawynwood.com
- Extreme Axe. 540 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-708-5811; extremeaxe.com
- Fiola Miami. 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables; 305-912-2639; fiolamiami.com
- Generator Hostel Miami. 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-496-5730; generatorhostels.com
- Jaguar Sun. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-860-2422; jaguarsunmia.com.
-
Joe's Stone Crab. 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com
-
Knaus Berry Farm. 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead; 305-247-0668; .knausberryfarm.com
- Home by Gigi. 3413 Main Hwy., Miami; 786-452-1065; facebook.com/homebygigi
- Latin Cafe 2000. 1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 305-646-1400; latincafe.com
- Milam's Market. 11701 S. Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest; 786-350-2200; milamsmarkets.com
- Mockingbird Cafe. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-860-2422; mockingbirdmia.com
- Pub 52. 5829 SW 73rd St., South Miami; 786-500-0205; pub52.com
- Seek + Find. 2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-902 6220; seekandfindmiami.com
- Vagabond Sushi. 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-332-4991; thevagabondhotelmiami.com
Closings
- Balans
- Jackson Hall
- Mina's Mediterraneo
- S&S Diner
- Swine Southern Table & Bar
Coming Attractions
- Abi Maria - cocktail lounge opening at Downtown Dadeland
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - opening
permanentshop in Little River
- Axe Throwing Society - opening soon
- Azucar - opening near FIU and expanding to Texas
- Beat Culture Brewery - opening soon
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening
secondlocation in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Bikini Barista - coming to midtown Miami
- Cake Thai - opening at the Citadel in Little River
- The Cat Cafe - Cats and coffee coming to South Beach
- Chops + Hops - ax throwing and beer bar coming to Fort Lauderdale
- The Citadel - Little River Food Hall
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
-
DunkanooKitchen - Opening in Wynwood
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- El Club - Opening in the Design District
- Elia Gourmet Market - opening in Wynwood
- Ember - Brad Kilgore to open at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Firehouse Mrkt - food hall opening soon
- Firestone on South Beach - David Grutman turning space into food and retail spaces
- Gramps by the Sea - opening soon
- Gravity Brewlab - opening in Wynwood
- Genuine Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- Happy Place Donuts - opening
secondlocation on Ocean Drive
- iLov305 - Pitbull opening a restaurant on Ocean Drive
- IceBox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- International Smoke - Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry opening restaurant at Aventura Mall
- Kaido - Brad Kilgore opening at Paradise Plaza in the Design District
- La
Plaicita- Jose Mendin and partners to open a Puerto Rican concept on Biscayne Blvd
- La Trova - Julio Cabrero and Michelle Bernstein reunite
- La Ventanita Cuban Coffee - opening late 2018.
- Latin House Grill - opening near FIU
- Leslie - opening in Little Havana
- Lincoln Eatery Food Hall - opening in South Beach
- Local 'Q - barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening early 2019.
- Mediterranean Kitchen - opening in Aventura
- Miracle on Flagler - Christmas-themed cocktail bar popping up for the holidays
- Monger - the Voltaggios opening a restaurant in downtown Miami
- Morning Glory Organic Coffee - All-vegan coffee shop opening in Coconut Grove
- Ms. Cheezious - planning expansion
- Myumi at the Citadel in Little River
- North Italia - opening in Mary Brickell Village
- Oris Sushi - opening at Dadeland Mall
- Pincho Factory - opening several locations
- Pink Pie - Opening Fall 2018
- Pink Rock Sea Pacific Eatery - opening on Española Way
- Poke 305 - expanding to Miami Beach and Coconut Grove
- Rasta Village - coming to Little Haiti
- Raw
Juce- opening in Brickell
- Real Madrid Cafe - opening in downtown Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- Salty Donut - opening a location in South Miami
- Sergio's - expanding its fast-casual concepts
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel
- Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
- South Beach Brewing Company - first SoBe brewery coming with beer cocktails
- Starbucks - opening inside several Publix locations
- Swan and Bar Bevy - David Grutman and
Pharrelteaming up
- Taquiza - reopening on South Beach
- Time Out Market - food hall opening in South Beach
- Toasted Bagels - coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - the new and improved Road opening soon
- Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
- Tripping Animals Brewery - opening soon
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Wawa - opening several locations in Miami-Dade
- Which Wich - opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
In the Works
- Max Santiago plans to open a breakfast doughnut cafe called Mad Max Doughnuts.
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a Miami location for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Waney, a partner in Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Michael Schwartz is opening a restaurant at the COMO in South Beach.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery at 1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach.
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
