Nick Jonas Is Opening a Rooftop Tequila Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Miami

Nick Jonas is opening a rooftop tequila bar and Mexican restaurant with plenty of greenery in the heart of downtown Miami.
Jonas has teamed up with menswear designer John Varvatos to open Villa One Tequila Gardens in 2025, named after the tequila brand the duo cofounded in 2019 called Villa One. This will be the brand's fourth location in addition to locations in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Los Angeles (also opening soon).
Although the spot won't be open for over a year, New Times has all of the details you need to know about the new restaurant and bar, including its very first renderings that depict the spot filled with greenery and lots of rattan and wicker chandeliers.
Set to open in 2025, Villa One Tequila Gardens will be located on the rooftop of the "Jewel Box" building on Block F, designed by Nichlos Architects, at Miami Worldcenter.
Miami Worldcenter is a $6 billion retail, residential, and hospitality mixed-use development located at 150 NE Eighth St. in Miami that has been in development for several years.
The main dining room will feature a raw bar and tequila tasting room serving more than 160 tequilas and mezcals with a tequila sommelier. Plus, there will be an intimate speakeasy operated by a soon-to-be-announced nightlife brand.
On the menu, expect colorful cocktails, plenty of margaritas, and Baja-style Mexican bites. Some cocktails, like the old-fashioned, carajillo, and canarito, can be prepared tableside.
"Villa One Tequila Gardens will create a unique entertainment destination within Miami Worldcenter with a special rooftop experience unlike anything else in downtown [Miami]," says Nitin Motwani, managing partner of Miami Worldcenter Associates. "Fusing Mexican-inspired cocktails and cuisine with modern Miami sophistication, guests will be transported to an exotic destination within downtown's dynamic urban core."
KOM Studio, an international architecture and design firm founded in Mexico City, Villa One Tequila Gardens will immerse guests in Mexican style with luxurious textiles, shades of green and beige, tranquil lighting, and accent walls with neon signs.
Miami Worldcenter is being developed by master developers Miami Worldcenter Associates, led by Managing Partners Art Falcone and Motwani, in partnership with CIM Group. CIM Group and Miami-based the Comras Company lead retail leasing at Miami Worldcenter.
"Villa One Tequila is a one-of-a-kind bar and restaurant that brings another dimension in dining to Miami Worldcenter," explains Shaul Kuba, cofounder and principal of CIM Group. "It is an example of our focus on activating the property's outdoor spaces and rooftops to provide a wealth of opportunities for guests to enjoy the beautiful setting and area views."
As for entertainment concepts, the building will house Sports & Social and Lucky Strike, plus a permanent location for the Museum of Ice Cream. Additionally, there will be national retail stores, including the Container Store, Savage X Fenty, Lululemon, Sephora, and Ray-Ban.
Miami Worldcenter is already home to three completed residential towers, Paramount Miami Worldcenter, Caoba, and Bezel Miami. Planned developments include three additional residential towers, a condominium, a mixed-use luxury residential tower, a two-tower mixed-use residential and commercial development, and a three-tower mixed-use residential project.
Complementing Miami Worldcenter's retail streets will be a 20,000-square-foot outdoor public plaza and park called World Square.
If you're wondering how so much can fit into one space, Miami Worldcenter occupies ten city blocks. It's located within walking distance of Museum Park, Kaseya Center, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.
The space is also adjacent to Brightline's MiamiCentral station, with access to Tri-Rail, the Metromover, and the Metrorail — making Miami Worldcenter the most connected transit-oriented development in Florida.
Villa One Tequila Gardens. 150 NE Eighth St., Miami. Opening 2025.