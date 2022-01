New York Times Highlights Ten Fine Miami Bakeries — and Readers Add at Least Ten More

click to enlarge Croissants at L'Artisane Bakery in Coral Gables are good enough to be on New York Times' list. Photo by Jonathan Molea and Eduardo Hernandez

Miami's dining scene isn't new to the. The Gray Lady frequently visits the Magic City, as in this January 2021 feature on Plaza Seafood Market Of course, when writing an article, you can't please everyone. A 2013feature on "36 Hours in Miami" featured uninspired chestnuts as restaurant choices — andThis week, theran a picturesque feature showcasing ten Miami bakeries . Writers Brett Anderson and Christina Morales (and photographer James Jackman) highlighted a mix of both high-end and more modest local establishments, including Bachour Madruga Bakery , and Zak the Baker A grateful Zak Stern posted his thanks for the inclusion of Zak the Baker on Instagram , mentioning several spots that should have shared the spotlight, including True Loaf Bakery Paradis Books & Bread , and Bettant Bakery Stern wasn't alone in pointing out that thehad missed some Miami favorites. More than 75 commenters chimed in, many mentioning beloved bakeries they'd liked to have seen in the story.Said Elizabeth from Coral Gables:RS from San Juan, Puerto Rico lamented the fact that L'Artisane in Coral Gables wasn't mentioned, describing it as the "Mia from Miami wondered about the absence of doughnuts:Brett in New York City agreed with Zak Stern about True Loaf, for its(True Loaf received multiple thumbs-ups from Miamians who took the time to comment on its exclusion from the list.)Where are the cookies? A.R.S. from Miami wanted to know:And Rose from Chicago would prefer to have seen Haitian bakeries make the cut:Other bakeries that earn honorable mention include vegan sensation Bunnie Cakes Sullivan Street Bakery , and La Provence — to name only a few.Miami has a rich and diverse culinary scene. No one article could begin to scratch the surface of everything we have to eat in Miami. Maybe thewill return for a sequel.