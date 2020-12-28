Miami New Year's Eve 2021 Restaurant Guide

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It is true that this New Year’s Eve will look different than most, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep us from partying like a typical Miami rage machine. But there are still celebration possibilities in which to partake, including a special dinner at one of our local restaurants.

New Year’s Eve is all about looking ahead, so one can't be blamed for wanting to bid farewell to 2020’s bad juju with a sigh of relief over food and drinks at one of the restaurants below. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity. Reservations are recommended.

EXPAND Azabu's hamachi jalapeño Photo courtesy of DeepSleep Studio

Azabu 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-0520

azabuglobal.com 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach786-276-0520



Azabu offers a prix-fixe menu for the night, starting out with oysters in yuzu salsa, followed by tuna tataki salad and a dish of king kampachi with serrano and ponzu. The meal continues with Wagyu beef gyoza with Japanese sweet potato purée and Wagyu stripling, served with porcini mushroom risotto and red miso demi-glace. End on a sweet note with shibuya toast and Japanese milk bread, strawberries, blueberries, vanilla and matcha ice cream; assorted mocha bites; and Pocky. DInner costs $95 per person. A supplemental premium sashimi platter can be added for $28 per person. Guests can also add a bottle of Louis Roederer Champagne for $100.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Chica Miami

Chica 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami

786-632-7725

chicarestaurant.com 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami786-632-7725



Chef Lorena Garcia has put together a special à la carte menu to ring in 2021. The list of items includes appetizers of black truffle croquettes ($20), a duck foie gras empanada with fig and port wine agrodolce ($25), and Florida stone crab claws (MP). For entrées, choose from a ten-ounce Wagyu churrasco ($62); Iberico pork shank served with cachaca polenta and hibiscus guava demi-glace ($58); and Maine lobster with cotija fondue, hearts of palm and chorizo gremolata ($65). Chica will bring out New Year's Eve maraca piñatas for dessert, made with horchata frozen custard, chocolate snickerdoodle, and spiked dulce de leche ($20).

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Diya Indian Kitchen Bar & Lounge

Diya Sunset Harbour 1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach

305-763-8948

diyasunsetharbour.com 1766 Bay Rd, Miami Beach305-763-8948



This vegetarian Indian restaurant in Sunset Harbour hosts a special New Year's Eve mask-erade. Admission costs $150 per person and includes a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring dishes such as aloo bravas, vegetarian samosas, eggplant bharta, mushroom matar masala, and ras malai tres leches. Guests will also enjoy a glass of Champagne and complimentary admission to the VIP lounge party with DJ Nano starting at 9 p.m.

Le Jardinier's patio. Photo courtesy of Le Jardinier

Le Jardinier 151 NE 41st St., Miami

305-402-9060

lejardinier-miami.com 151 NE 41st St., Miami305-402-9060



Chef Alain Verzeroli is putting on a feast at his Design District restaurant. His tasting menu will feature dishes of Maine lobster accompanied by winter vegetables, broccoli, and ginger coulis; a course of filet de boeuf with fingerling potatoes; and an entrée of cauliflower with crustacean consommé and Russian caviar. For dessert: a “Mont-Blanc” tart with cassis compote and rum-flavored chiffon. The first seating is from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. for $125 per person, with a five-course tasting with a $70 wine pairing option available. The second seating from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. will feature a $175 per person, six-course tasting menu, including a Champagne toast, with a $120 wine-pairing supplement.

Photo courtesy of North Italia

North Italia 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami

786-475-9100

northitalia.com 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami786-475-9100



Ring in a brand-new year at North Italia with a festive three-course prix-fixe menu. Dinner begins with starter options such as blue crab risotto, Sicilian short rib ragù, and a Parmesan meatball. Follow that up with a main course of grilled branzino with roasted cauliflower; roasted butternut squash agnolotti; or red wine-glazed short rib with mascarpone polenta. Desserts choices are Italian butter cake, salted-caramel buddino, and tiramisu. Dinner costs $65 per person. The menu is also available for takeout and delivery.

EXPAND Photo by David Varley for Mina Group

Ornos Estiatorio 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-697-1681

michaelmina.net 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Miami786-697-1681



Chef Michael Mina’s new restaurant in Aventura will offer a five-course menu of Greek dishes, including surf and turf, jumbo lump crab cake, lamb fricassee, and traditional vasilopita, which contains a coin hidden in the dough. If you find it in your slice, you will be blessed with good fortune for the entire new year! Dinner costs $105 per person.

EXPAND Public Square's steak feast Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Public Square 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables

305-665-9661

publicsquarerestaurant.com 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables305-665-9661



Coral Gables' new contemporary American grill offers a five-course prix-fixe menu. For starters: crabmeat terrine with avocado mousse, green tomatillo, and paddlefish caviar; followed by fried oysters in a yucca puree and mango onion mojo. Next on the list is rosemary-scented braised lamb shank with green pea and truffle risotto, along with a dish of slow-roasted prime rib with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and green-peppercorn sauce. For dessert: Nutella chocolate mousse. Cost is $95 per person.

EXPAND Quinto la Huella Photo courtesy of East Miami

Quinto La Huella 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805-4646

easthotels.com 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami786-805-4646



Gather with loved ones for an Uruguayan feast at this Brickell restaurant. Included in your dinner are starters of lamb lettuce and roasted porcini mushroom or sea scallop and lobster caipirinha, followed by a dish of egg pappardelle with oxtail confit. Then comes a choice of lamb rack provençal, Arctic sea bass, or Wagyu short rib. For dessert, take your pick of pineapple baked Alaska or mellow chocolate delight. Dinner costs $95 per person. The restaurant also offers a menu for children under 12 years old for $35.

EXPAND R House has revamped its menu. Photo by R House/Brustman Carrino Public Relations

R House 2727 NW Second Ave, Miami

305-576-0201

rhousewynwood.com 2727 NW Second Ave, Miami305-576-0201



R House offers a four-course dinner menu on New Year's Eve. Served family-style, your meal will include avocado and hearts of palm ensaladita with jalapeño-cilantro vinaigrette, followed by a first course of aji-rubbed grilled octopus, spicy cilantro salsa, and braised prime short-rib empanadas. A second course of black Angus New York strip asada will be served alongside coconut-braised corvina with pineapple-mango-papaya sauce. Dessert will be the chef's choice. Expect entertainment and performances by Roxxxy Andrews. Athena Dion, DJ MoJody, and Juicy Love. Dinner costs $90 per person and includes admission for the show and welcome sparkling wine. VIP packages are available for $190 and $215.

EXPAND Enjoy a dim sum feast at Tanuki. Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Tanuki 1080 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

305-615-1055

tanukimiami.com 1080 Alton Rd, Miami Beach305-615-1055

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Tanuki with a special seven-course Pan-Asian feast. The menu will feature oysters, stone crabs, sushi and sashimi, chilled soba, and dim sum. First seating is from 5 to 8 p.m. and costs $78 per person and a second seating starts at 9 p.m. and costs $108 per person. A beverage pairing is available for $48 per person.